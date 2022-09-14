The biggest moments of New York Fashion Week 2022

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close on Wednesday, fashion enthusiasts are closely analyzing each runway show and new collection from the designers who showcased their work for Spring/Summer 2023. Here are some of the standout moments of NYFW:

During a Monday show in the Plaza Hotel ballroom, "Carolina Herrera breathed spring back to life," wrote The Associated Press. Designer Wes Gordon, who took over the brand in 2018, explained that the show was inspired by one of his favorite childhood novels, "The Secret Garden," by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

The designs included a variety of floral patterns with "lots of different scales and colorways," Gordon noted, as he "view[ed] this collection as a garden."

Rain or shine, the show must go on! Tommy Hilfiger's celebrity attendees "braved the rain" to see the designer's Andy Warhol-inspired clothing pieces. The Guardian reports that it had been three years since he showcased his brand in NYC.

His show also featured a music performance — Travis Barker rocked out on the drums, while his wife Kourtney Kardashian, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, and others sat in the front row, AP notes.

Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff also had a moment in the spotlight at the Prabal Gurung show, according to People, walking in a sheer scarf top just days after being named a Harper's Bazaar "icon."

NYFW brings all kinds of fashion lovers out of the woodwork, and this year's extravaganza was no exception. Tennis champion Serena Williams "commanded the room" while opening the Vogue World runway, Lil Nas X made his NYFW debut at the Coach show, and Sarah Jessica Parker was seen sitting next to Kim Kardashian at the Fendi show.