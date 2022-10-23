Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson emerge as front runners for prime minister in U.K.

Rishi Sunak, the former British Chancellor and a visible star within the Conservative Party, officially announced his bid Sunday to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Sunak's announcement was all but a formality, as he had been tapped as a likely potential candidate to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced her resignation after just 45 days in office amidst a growing economic crisis in the U.K.

Sunak already has significant support behind him from his colleagues in the Conservative Party, which looks primed to retain the office of prime minister. The Wall Street Journal noted that Sunak appeared to be the clear front-runner in the race, with the BBC reporting that of the 227 Conservative members of Parliament who have publicized their choice for prime minister, 146 of them were backing Sunak.

However, Sunak is likely to face his greatest challenge from a familiar foe — former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Having served as Truss' predecessor from 2019 before being ousted in September, Johnson is not even 50 days removed from holding the office. Despite shrinking approval ratings throughout his term, Johnson looks primed to make a bid for the top job once again.

While many within the country are gawking at the idea, Johnson does have backers within his party, with 57 Conservatives having publicized their support for him, per the BBC. While he has not yet officially declared his candidacy, The Guardian reported that Johnson is fully intending to push for the job.