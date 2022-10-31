The top 4 celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022

The Week wasn't going to let spooky season come to a close without sharing the gnarliest celebrity costumes that we have seen this Halloween. Here are some of our favorite moments so far:

1. Lizzo

While entertaining is second nature for singer Lizzo, she really got into character when she dressed as Marge Simpson. The flute-playing star wore an electric blue wig, a green sparkly dress, and the famous red pearls to nail the look.

ROLLIN W THE HOMIES pic.twitter.com/OSEVUpGJd7 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 29, 2022

2. Kylie Jenner

Socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner had a jaw-dropping moment when she dressed as "The Bride of Frankenstein," inspired by the 1935 horror film in which Dr. Frankenstein builds his monster a companion. Her ensemble featured a custom-made mummy wrap designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

@KylieJenner playing Frankenstein’s bride in a custom Haute Couture look by Glenn Martens for Halloween 23 pic.twitter.com/Bq6nYGsBUa — Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) October 29, 2022

3. JoJo Siwa

Dancer and singer JoJo Siwa may have surprised some of her fans by revealing that her Harry Potter Hogwarts House is Slytherin. Good Morning America shared how she went as Draco Malfoy for Halloween, taking the cake with her slicked-back hair, wizard uniform, and incredibly convincing acting.

4. Sean "P.Diddy" Combs

P.Diddy nailed it with his costume as Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker from the Dark Knight series, completing the look by "swooning around town in his purple suit with green vest, green hair, white face paint and the character's bloody Glasgow Smile," Billboard writes. Diddy's impersonation was scarily impressive as he took to Instagram his plans of "hijacking Halloween."