Lizzo invited for an encore flute performance at James Madison's home

Some conservatives were outraged after Lizzo played James Madison's 200-year-old flute. But the people who manage his estate feel good as hell about it — and they want an encore.

A representative for the fourth U.S. president's Montpelier estate in Virginia tells TMZ and the Los Angeles Times that Lizzo has been invited to perform there and take a private tour.

The "About Damn Time" singer recently made headlines for playing a crystal flute from the 1800s, which was owned by James Madison, at a concert in Washington, D.C. She was invited to do so by the Library of Congress, which said "we were honored and happy to help her share that gift with her concert." Lizzo, a classically trained flute player, twerked on stage as she played the instrument.

"I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s!" she said, telling fans that "history is freaking cool."

But some conservatives objected, with Daily Wire host Matt Walsh accusing her of "desecrating American history," while conservative commentator Ben Shapiro argued that "twerking with pieces of American history" is "degrading and vulgarizing." Shapiro said he did not object to another clip of Lizzo playing the flute at the Library of Congress "while dressed somewhat decently."

Now, though, Madison's estate is inviting Lizzo to not only perform there, but play this same flute again.

"Montpelier has enthusiastically invited Lizzo to perform and share her unparalleled talent," a representative for the estate told the Los Angeles Times. "Recognizing how busy Lizzo's schedule is, both James Madison's Montpelier and the Montpelier Descendants Committee would be overjoyed to have the superstar bring her music to Montpelier, the home of President James Madison, the U.S. Constitution, and generations of enslaved Americans."