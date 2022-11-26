Newsom says he won't challenge Biden for Democratic nomination in 2024

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, will not challenge President Biden for the White House in 2024, Politico reported.

Newsom, a rising star within the Democratic Party, has won three elections in the past five years in the Golden State, including surviving a notable recall effort. While he is seen by some as a potential replacement for the 80-year-old Biden, Newsom reportedly told Politico on the night of the midterm elections that he would not seek to cause any rifts within the party.

"I've told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady," Newsom said. "I'm all in, count me in," he added in regard to Biden's re-election efforts. This is a message that has made its way to the president himself, as Newsom personally told Biden, "Put me in coach ... we have your back," Politico reported.

While there is precedence for presidents being challenged in the primaries by members of their own party, it appears that Newsom has decided against this. While he has been critical of the Democrats' messaging during the Biden administration, Newsom said that the president "Not only beat Trump once, I think he can beat him again.

"I hope he runs, I'll enthusiastically support him," Newsom told Politico.

While Biden has not officially announced his re-election bid yet, he has said that he intends to run for the job again. If his campaign is eventually confirmed, then it appears Biden already has one ardent supporter behind him.