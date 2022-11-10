Will Gavin Newsom run for president in 2024?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was re-elected on Nov. 8, more than a year after he easily fended off a recall effort. Although he's said he has "subzero interest" in being president, there are signs that point to him wanting to increase his national name recognition, possibly before announcing a run for the White House. Here's everything you need to know: How long has Gavin Newsom been governor of California? The 55-year-old was first elected in November 2018, after serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, as mayor of San Francisco, and as California lieutenant governor. Before going into politics, Newsom was part of a group of investors that launched a company called PlumpJack Associates, which ultimately opened a winery, several restaurants, hotels, and retail stores. Why did he face a recall? Newsom was sworn into office in January 2019, and by February 2020, a recall petition was introduced, with the organizers accusing Newsom of failing to enforce immigration laws, increasing taxes, and lowering the quality of life for California residents. The effort stalled, only picking up steam in 2021 when critics accused him of being too strict with COVID-19 lockdown regulations. Skip advert Enough signatures were collected — 1,495,709 — to set a recall election. On Sept. 14, 2021, voters overwhelmingly rejected the recall, with 61.9 percent of ballots in favor of keeping Newsom in office through the end of his term and 38.1 percent of ballots in favor of ousting him. What makes people think Newsom is considering running for president in 2024? As the governor of California, which Bloomberg says is poised to overtake Germany as the world's fourth-largest economy, Newsom has a more recognizable name than many other Democratic governors. Still, to be president, he'll need an even bigger profile, especially on the East Coast, with its high concentration of voters.

In recent months, he has been taking out television and newspaper ads in Florida and Texas, calling out Republican lawmakers like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) for passing strict abortion, voting, and educational laws. Los Angeles Times opinion columnist Anita Chabria thinks Newsom is "standing up for the values of an America under attack," and he has positioned himself "not just as a viable candidate but as a hero in a time of need, when our democracy is in peril from a bunch of fascist morons in red baseball caps who are apparently willing to do a nouveau Nazi salute with no regrets ... His chances, I think, depend on how much that fascism advances or dissipates before 2024." Not everyone who is convinced Newsom is running for president thinks it's going to happen in 2024 — if President Biden decides to run for a second term, they believe Newsom won't put up a challenge, and it's unlikely he'll go up against Vice President Kamala Harris either. If there is an open Democratic primary in 2028, the timing would work perfectly for Newsom, veteran Republican political consultant Sean Walsh told Cal Matters. By that point, Newsom would be finishing up his second term and able to immediately launch a campaign. "The calendar favors you," Walsh said. "So be a good guy, don't get arrogant. As long as you are the good soldier for the party, let people speculate about what you want. Let all the talk flourish." What makes people think Newsom isn't considering running for president? Some believe Newsom bought ads in Florida and Texas not to market himself, but because he thinks it's important to counter Republicans, while also boosting both California and Democrats. "I think Gov. Newsom is doing what he loves to do, which is be part of the national conversation," Jessica Levinson, a political analyst and professor at Loyola Law, told CBS News in July. "He also loves to talk about how California is different from other states. We've heard this from him before: 'California is a place where your rights are protected.'" Those ads also play well in his home state, where they stir up Newsom's Democratic base and get ample coverage on local news. What has Newsom said about running for president? In the spring, Newsom said he had "subzero interest" in running for president, and he elaborated on this during an interview in September with Politico's David Siders, who asked him to explain why. "Why?" Newsom responded. "Out of reverence for the incumbent president of the United States, Joe Biden. Out of respect for one of my oldest friends, former Californian and colleague, Kamala Harris. You just begin with those two, and you move on to, I'm focused on other things." Newsom also discussed the ads running in other states, saying that at the time of filming the messages, his feeling was, "You know what? Let's take it to these guys." Skip advert