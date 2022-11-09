Biden touches on 2024 plans during post-Election Day presser: 'Our intention is to run again'

President Biden addressed the press Wednesday afternoon regarding the results of the midterm elections.

"It was a good day, I think, for democracy. And I think it was a good day for America," the president began. Ultimately, he felt American voters had "proven, once again, that democracy is who we are." He also recognized the election's "record-breaking turnout," and praised poll workers and election officials for facilitating the process without apparent interference.

BIDEN: "On this election season, the American people made it clear: They don't want every day going forward to be a constant political battle. There's too much of that going on. And there's too much that we have to do." pic.twitter.com/LfQSoA2ttG — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 9, 2022

Though votes are still being tallied, Biden noted how the predicted red wave "didn't happen." He also specifically shouted out young voters who turned out to cast their ballots in "historic" numbers, and recognized Maxwell Frost's big win to become the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress.

In terms of bipartisanship, Biden expressed he's prepared to collaborate with his Republican colleagues no matter who is in control of Congress, though voters have made it clear "they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well."

When asked if Tuesday's results had any effect on his plans for a re-election campaign in 2024, Biden replied: "Our intention is to run again, that's been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was." He added that he is in no rush to decide and plans to talk to his family about it. His best guess is that a decision could be made "early next year."