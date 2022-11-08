Florida just elected someone born in 1997

Democrat Maxwell Frost has won his race in Florida's 10th Congressional District, several news outlets are projecting. This makes the 25-year-old the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in Congress (Want to feel old? That means he was born in 1997).

With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Frost has 58.8 percent of the vote compared to his Republican challenger, Calvin Wimbish, who has 39.7 percent of the vote. Frost is a progressive activist and organizer who focused on gun violence, abortion rights, and climate change during his campaign. Wimbish, 72, ran as the "Christian, conservative, constitutionalist" candidate.

"WE WON!" Frost tweeted. "History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress." He will fill the seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate against incumbent Marco Rubio.