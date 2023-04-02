Finland goes to the polls as prime minister seeks tough re-election

Finland will head to the polling booth on Sunday to vote in parliamentary elections that could have wide-ranging effects on the Nordic bloc, Europe, and the world.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin is looking to win re-election by keeping her liberal Social Democrats party in power. However, she may have a tough time doing so.

Marin, a 37-year-old who is among the youngest world leaders, remains highly popular in Finland, with the country's Helsingin Sanomat newspaper publishing a December opinion poll that found 64 percent of respondents approved of her premiership. However, while a large portion of Finland sees Marin "as a strong leader who skillfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's NATO membership process, others say her partying scandals and youthful behavior make her unfit for office," France24 reported.

With this split between those who favor Marin and those who don't, the Social Democrats are neck-and-neck with two main competitors — the conservative National Coalition party and the far-right, nationalist Finns party. A final poll cited by The Guardian, with a two percent margin of error, had the National Coalition at 19.8 percent, the Finns at 19.5, and the Social Democrats at 18.7.

Given the margin of error and the closeness of the race, the polls could all be rendered moot once the final votes are counted. However, no matter what party wins, Reuters noted that "the election is likely to be followed by lengthy coalition talks."

Whichever group wins the right to form a government will help lead Finland through its first years as a NATO member, and a victory by the Finns party could see the country go the way of Sweden and Italy in recent years with a move towards far-right sentiments. AFP via Le Monde noted the party "sees an EU exit as its long-term goal."