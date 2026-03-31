Florida renames Palm Beach airport after Trump
The change was signed into law by Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis
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What happened
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed legislation renaming Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport. Florida Republicans — who recently named the road leading to the airport President Donald J. Trump Blvd. — said they were honoring the first president to claim Florida as his residence.
Who said what
DeSantis “signed the law in private, with little fanfare — an unusual move for the governor,” The New York Times said. But other Florida Republicans “were quick to celebrate” the “massive — and costly — rebranding,” Politico said. Florida Democrats pointed to the estimated $5 million cost to rename the airport, saying Florida taxpayer money was “being misused to celebrate the man who caused gas prices to rise to over $4 a gallon.”
The Palm Beach airport is the “latest in a series of buildings, institutions, government programs, warships and money” affixed with Trump’s name, Reuters said. The Trump Organization filed a trademark application in February for “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” but later said it wouldn’t claim any money from the rebrand.Article continues below
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What next?
The airport name change goes into effect July 1, subject to administrative changes from the Federal Aviation Administration.
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Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.