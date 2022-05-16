What are the benefits and drawbacks of adding Finland and Sweden to NATO?

Finland's leaders on Thursday announced the country's intent to join the NATO military alliance, pending a legislative vote. Sweden, meanwhile, is expected to make a similar decision soon, and NATO has made it clear it would welcome both countries quickly (barring any complications from alliance member Turkey and its president).

But what benefits would an expanded Nordic influence bring NATO, Finland, and Sweden? What are the potential drawbacks?

PRO: It's security assurance

An attack against one member of NATO is considered an attack against the entire alliance, meaning both Finland and Sweden — the former of which shares a border with Russia — would be fiercely protected in the case of a Moscow-led attack, The Associated Press writes. Helsinki and Stockholm already maintain a close partnership with NATO, and public polling in both countries indicates a a new appetite for joining the alliance.

CON: It will anger Russia

A major reason Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated the war in Ukraine was to prevent NATO from expanding, but Finland and Sweden's accession would do exactly that. Not long after Finland's announcement, the Kremlin had already threatened "military-technical" retaliation.

"Finland's accession to NATO will cause serious damage to bilateral Russian-Finnish relations," the Russian foreign ministry wrote in a statement. "Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security that arise in this regard."

In the past, despite their close partnership with the alliance, Finland and Sweden have thought of themselves as militarily "nonaligned"; it's how Finland "famously" survived the Cold War, The New York Times writes. But, such a "radical policy shift" now stands to reset "the security environment in Europe," per inews.co.uk.

PRO: Bolster the Nordic Region

Not only would Finland and Sweden secure security assurance from NATO in the event of accession, their membership would also "formalize their joint security and defense work" with neighbors Denmark, Norway, and Iceland "in ways that their Nordic Defense Cooperation pact hasn't," AP writes.