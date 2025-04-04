Why are Finland and other nations leaving the land mine treaty?
Russia's neighbors beef up their defenses
A three-decade global effort to end the use of land mines appears to be over. Finland and other European countries are leaving the Ottawa Convention, the treaty banning anti-personnel mines, as the risk of confrontation with Russia continues to rise.
The 1997 pact has "come under increasing pressure because of the Kremlin's war on Ukraine," said Politico. Finnish President Alexander Stubb — whose country has a border with Russia stretching more than 800 miles — made his announcement Tuesday, following last month's announcement by Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania that they will also end their participation in the treaty. The move is a "part of Finland's contribution to Europe taking greater responsibility for our own defense," said Stubb.
The "lofty goals" of the land mine ban "simply can't withstand the harsh realities on the ground," Jordan Embree and Steven Groves said at The Heritage Foundation. The "grinding war" in Ukraine forced Kyiv to use mines to "protect their country and safeguard their soldiers." (America, Russia and China never signed the pact.) But the treaty has had a "measurable impact on reducing civilian injuries and deaths from landmines," said The Stimson Center. Abandoning the treaty will "certainly present new risks to civilians."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Land mines are "indiscriminate" weapons that "harm civilians, violate human rights, and have long-term societal impact," said Mary Wareham at Human Rights Watch. The newest risks do not just come from countries abandoning the treaty. For three decades, America has been the "world's largest contributor to humanitarian demining," reducing the risk to civilians from weapons left behind on old battlefields, but the Trump administration's cuts to foreign aid are "now disrupting mine clearance operations." The prices of those cuts "will be evident as casualties increase."
The land mine ban is the product of "noble intentions but limited perspective," Dan Rice said at Small Wars Journal. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, treaty commitments "delayed Ukraine's access to essential defensive weapons." Mines, along with cluster munitions, have "proven decisive in Ukraine's defense," inflicting massive casualties on the invaders. The lesson is clear to nations on the front lines of conflict: "These weapons, though imperfect, are often essential for survival."
What next?
Norway is "not about to change" its commitment to the landmine treaty, said Reuters. The country also borders Russia, but Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said it is important to keep the "global stigma" against the weapons in place. Leaving the treaty "makes it easier for warring factions around the world to use these weapons again" because it "reduces the stigma."
Finland is making other moves to bolster its defenses against Russia. The country also "plans on increasing defense spending to a minimum of 3% GDP," said Breaking Defense. Helsinki is responding to a "more naked, aggressive and authoritarian Russian leadership," said defense expert Robin Haggblom. There are worries that Moscow's pivot to a wartime economy will make it hard to accept "some kind of peaceful coexistence," even if "somehow the Ukraine situation magically was resolved."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Movies to watch in April, including 'A Minecraft Movie' and 'The Legend of Ochi'
The Week Recommends An all-timer video game gets a wacky adaption, Ryan Coogler makes a vampire flick and a new fantasy puts practical effects back in the spotlight
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - April 11, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - April 11, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - April 11, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - April 11, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
'Culture can rarely compensate when a company can't adapt'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Norway's windfall: should it go to Ukraine?
Talking Point Oil-based wealth fund is intended 'for future generations of Norwegians', but Putin's war poses an existential threat
By The Week UK Published
-
How feasible is a Ukraine ceasefire?
Today's Big Question Kyiv has condemned Putin's 'manipulative' response to proposed agreement
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine agrees to ceasefire, ending US aid freeze
Speed Read Kyiv made peace with the Trump administration by agreeing to an immediate ceasefire in its war against Russian invaders
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump pauses Ukraine intelligence sharing
Speed Read The decision is intended to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into peace negotiations with Vladimir Putin
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump's foreign policy: a gift to China?
Talking Point Trump's projection of raw, unfocused power is fuelling the sense that his America is to be feared, even by its allies
By The Week UK Published
-
Trump sides with Russia on Ukraine war anniversary
Speed Read The president's embrace of the Kremlin is a reversal of American policy
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine: three years on, is peace more elusive than ever?
Today's Big Question Europe sides with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump appears to endorse Moscow
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published