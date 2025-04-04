Why are Finland and other nations leaving the land mine treaty?

Russia's neighbors beef up their defenses

Sign warns of land mines near damaged electrical cables on July 17, 2024 in Balakliia, Ukraine
Sign warns of land mines near damaged electrical cables in Balakliia, Ukraine
(Image credit: Scott Peterson / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

A three-decade global effort to end the use of land mines appears to be over. Finland and other European countries are leaving the Ottawa Convention, the treaty banning anti-personnel mines, as the risk of confrontation with Russia continues to rise.

The 1997 pact has "come under increasing pressure because of the Kremlin's war on Ukraine," said Politico. Finnish President Alexander Stubb — whose country has a border with Russia stretching more than 800 miles — made his announcement Tuesday, following last month's announcement by Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania that they will also end their participation in the treaty. The move is a "part of Finland's contribution to Europe taking greater responsibility for our own defense," said Stubb.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

