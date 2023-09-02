'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett, a singer and businessman known for iconic tropical rock anthems like "Margaritaville," "Come Monday" and "Fins," died Saturday at the age of 76.

The singer "passed away peacefully...surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," according to a statement posted on Buffett's official Instagram page. He "lived his life like a song [until] the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement added. A cause of death was not revealed, though the singer had been hospitalized this past May with an unspecified illness.

A native of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Buffett began his career as a folk-country singer in the early 1970s. However, it was a trip to Key West, Florida, in 1971 that "would give Jimmy the inspiration to merge his musicality, wanderlust and storytelling," Buffett's official biography said. Described as "the last outpost of smugglers, con men, artists and free spirits," Buffett's time in Key West became crucial in his life.

While "Come Monday" was released first, it was 1977's "Margaritaville" that helped make Buffett a household name. The song came to epitomize the island lifestyle and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Earlier this year, "Margaritaville" was entered into the National Recording Registry, with the Library of Congress saying the song was "as well known and omnipresent as ever—a regular component of bars, beach parties, karaoke and any place cool vibes are required." Buffett would also launch the Margaritaville restaurant chain based on the song, which continues to have locations throughout the United States.

Buffett was also known for his rabid fanbase, known as "Parrotheads." Often following him around the country at concerts, Buffett described the Parrotheads in 2012 as "the social network before there was a social network" because they "had something in common; they shared things," per The Associated Press.