saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia sends a 'message' to royal family to 'fall into line' behind MBS with security crackdown

10:45 a.m.
Mohammed bin Salman.
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's crackdown on an alleged coup by two prominent members of the kingdom's royal family reportedly extends much further.

It was reported Friday that guards arrested King Salman's brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al Saud, and nephew, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al Saud, as well as one of his brothers. But since then there have been reports other royal rivals, government officials, and military officials have been rounded up as well. The security sweep is widely viewed as an attempt to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's power by rooting out any potential threats.

The number of arrests of princes reportedly could be as high as 20, though the king's nephew and brother reportedly remain the most important targets.

"They wanted to send a message to family for all to fall into line and Prince Ahmed was the biggest fish," a person close to the royal court told The Financial Times. "He had been making noises for a while so patience ran out."

Ali Shibabi, a Saudi commentator and supporter of the crown prince, denied rumors of a coup attempt, suggesting it was merely an effort to quell disruption over the Saudi succession because there are so many princes. He said it was "important" to remember this is "playing out without any bloodshed." Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

endorsement watch
Kamala Harris joins the fray, backs Joe Biden

10:13 a.m.

Some early Democratic presidential primary campaign clashes last year left former Vice President Joe Biden wondering if Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was still his friend. Well, Biden doesn't have to wonder any longer.

Harris on Sunday became the latest former Democratic presidential candidate to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination, joining the likes of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Buttigieg. Harris, who dropped out of the race last December, said she was backing Biden because she believes the United States "needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked and ignored." Harris will "do everything in my power" to get Biden to the Oval Office, she wrote on Twitter.

Harris was an intriguing candidate herself at one point, but her campaign never really gained much ground, besides a brief stretch in which she surged after she criticized Biden during an early debate. But she's still a key voice in the Senate. Going forward, don't be surprised to hear rumors about Harris joining Biden's ticket as vice president if he wins the nomination. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
Elizabeth Warren drops by for surprise SNL appearance

8:02 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) may not be in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination anymore, but she was back on television screens Saturday night with a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live's cold open.

The real Warren was interviewed by Kate McKinnon's Laura Ingraham on Fox News after SNL mocked the network's coverage of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Warren said she didn't have any regrets about her presidential bid, especially because she got to give a billionaire a "swirlie on live TV," referring to when she zeroed in on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the Democratic primary debates.

The senator also got a chance to let folks know what she's been up to since bowing out of the race last week, which includes prank calling big banks, drag-racing Subarus, and staying off Twitter. The cold open then ended with McKinnon, who portrayed Warren throughout the show's season, joining her on stage. Watch the full skit below. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Italy takes drastic measure of locking down northern economic hubs to curb coronavirus

7:37 a.m.
Deserted square in Milan.
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

The Italian government Sunday took the drastic measure of shutting down much of the country's north in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, restricting movement of around 16 million people in places like Milan and Venice until at least April 3.

Italy now has more than 5,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 233 people of died from the virus, the highest amount of deaths outside China, where it originated. Most of those cases have occurred Italy's northern regions, especially Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and Veneto, which combined account for 40 percent of the country's economic output and are home to many prominent tourism centers, so the restrictions will almost certainly damage the Italian in the short-term. Most public events will be canceled, including Mass, though churches will remain open. So will bars and restaurants, but patrons will be required to keep a safe distance from each other.

Some confusion remains about what the exact measures and nature of enforcement will be, and regional and local officials have complained the national government did not effectively communicate the plan before a draft leaked. The leak reportedly infuriated Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, although he said regional leaders had indeed been consulted.

But will some people simply don't think a movement ban will work in Italy, others are ready to make the sacrifice. "In China, they are more rigid," Miriam Ben Cheikh Amor, a 26-year-old waitress, told The New York Times. "Maybe we need some of that too." Read more at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

spy game
An ex-MI6 officer reportedly recruited by security contractor with Trump ties helped infiltrate a major teachers union

March 7, 2020
MI-6 logo.
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

British and American spies were recruited by Erik Prince, a security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, to infiltrate numerous organizations considered hostile to the White House for Project Veritas, The New York Times reports.

The Times latest report specifically deals with an ex-MI6 officer named Richard Seddon, who was recruited by Prince. He reportedly helped run an operation in which an undercover operative named Marisa Jorge would secretly tape conversations in a Michigan office of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers' unions in the United States. Jorge was reportedly tasked with recording conversations between the union's leaders for Project Veritas, which uses selectively edited secret video to target media organizations and liberal groups, to find potentially damaging information that could be leaked to the public.

In one instance, Jorge wrote to Seddon that she had recorded a local union leader talking about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. It's unclear if Seddon was involved in other operations related to Project Veritas, and it's also unknown, per the Times, whether any Trump administration officials or advisers were involved with or even aware that the plan was being carried out.

AFT sued Project Veritas for trespassing, eavesdropping, and other offenses. Project Veritas has always maintained its methods are protected by the First Amendment, but many question whether it's a legitimate journalistic enterprise. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
A 5-story hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in China. People are demanding an investigation.

March 7, 2020
Hotel collapse in Quanzhou, China.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

While new cases appear to be slowing in China, the country is still reeling from fallout and criticism over its response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

That was on full display Saturday when a five-story hotel in Quanzhou, China, used to quarantine people potentially exposed to COVID-19 after traveling to the epicenter, Hubei province, collapsed Saturday, reportedly trapping around 70 people. It is not clear if anyone has died, but Reuters reports 34 people have been rescued in the hours after the hotel collapsed.

A woman staying under quarantine at another hotel said she tried contacting her relatives who were in the hotel and are reportedly healthy, but has not yet been able to reach them. She said she's "very worried."

Some people are reportedly demanding an investigation into how the hotel collapsed, the reason for which is not currently known. But, either way, the incident will likely do little to quell anger directed at Beijing from China's citizenry over how the government has handled the COVID-19 outbreak from the beginning. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

down the ballot
Democrats are more 'optimistic' about taking back the Senate after Biden surge

March 7, 2020
Joe Biden.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

While they realize they still have a long way to go, some Democratic lawmakers are feeling more confident about their chances of flipping the Senate in 2020. And they're mostly thanking former Vice President Joe Biden, Politico reports.

Biden has re-established himself as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination after he secured a coalition of sorts with the backing of some of his more mderate former contenders. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), although very much still alive in the race, has lost some of his momentum that had some Democratic members of Congress worried about losing House and Senate seats because of his more rigidly left-wing approach.

"We have a better chance of winning now than we did just a few weeks ago," said Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who has backed Biden since early in the campaign cycle.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), one of the most centrist voices among Senate Democrats, said he feels "optimistic," while Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) added Biden makes it "easier" for down ballot candidates running "in a moderate state."

Democrats would need to flip four seats to capture a minimum majority, so it remains a tall task, but, in addition to the growing possibility of a Biden-led ticket, promising Senate candidates like Montana Gov. Steve Bullock have helped brighten the mood within the party at the moment. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump says doctors keep asking how he knows so much about the coronavirus

March 7, 2020

President Trump mused about a career path not taken Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which is spreading across the United States and throughout the world, Trump mentioned how much he enjoys talking about "this stuff." He attributes his previously unknown interest in epidemiological research to his uncle, Dr. John Trump, who used to teach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The president, who considers himself a genius, raised the scale even higher for his uncle, who he described as a "super genius."

Trump said doctors he's come across as the administration tries to get a handle on the outbreak have been surprised about how much he knows about COVID-19. "Maybe I have a natural ability," he said. "Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president." Tim O'Donnell

