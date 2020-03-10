See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
World's 1st 3D-printed community now under construction in Mexico

2:09 a.m.
A 3D-printed house.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Soon, 50 families in the Mexican state of Tabasco will have their own homes, customized to fit their needs through 3D-printing technology.

The San Francisco-based nonprofit New Story is dedicated to ending homelessness around the world and making housing affordable. The group has teamed up with Icon, a construction technology company in Austin, to build 50 3D-printed houses in Tabasco in what will be the world's first entirely 3D-printed neighborhood. Each structure will be 500 square feet, with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a living room. They will also be able to withstand earthquakes.

Icon founder and CEO Jason Ballard told Kaiser Health News 3D printing cuts in half the time and cost associated with traditional construction, and is better for the environment. New Story's co-founder, Brett Hagler, said he believes that soon, 3D printers will be able to make larger structures that can shelter more people. "There's an opportunity for a two-story," he said. "That's going to happen. Right now, if we can figure out a two-story, we can figure out a 10-story. It's just a matter of time." Catherine Garcia

endorsement watch
Michigan GOP mayor in Obama-Trump county endorses Joe Biden, regrets 2016 vote for Trump

2:18 a.m.

Michigan and its 125 deluges is the big prize in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primaries, the first pitting former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) head to head in what's essentially a two-man race. Sanders and Biden are both contesting the state heavily, and the polls are mixed.

But Biden is winning the Democratic endorsement race — most of his former primary rivals have endorsed him, and he has landed the endorsements of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, two former governors, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. On Monday, Biden got a more unexpected endorsement from Michael Taylor, the Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan's fourth-largest city.

"Taylor grew up Republican with parents who always have voted Republican and still do," and he was a conservative columnist in college who "later became a Tea Party darling in his Detroit suburb," the Chicago Tribune reports. "In 2016, he dutifully cast his ballot for Republican Donald Trump." Biden, he told the Tribune, "is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats" and "appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don't want to see four more years of President Trump." He tweeted his endorsement Monday.

Sterling Heights is in Macomb County, "the largest of the Obama-Trump counties in Michigan and the second most populous in the country," after Pinellas County, Florida, the Tribune reports. Democrats probably have to win back some of those counties in 2020 to capture the White House. Sanders and Biden both argue they are best equipped to attract the conservative-leaning, blue collar voters who supported former President Barack Obama twice before switching to Trump. Of the 85 of Obama-Trump counties that have already voted, the Tribune said, "Biden has won 41, to 18 for Sanders." Peter Weber

mr. personality
Bernie Sanders addresses his likability, says polls show 'one or two people' must be fond of him

1:33 a.m.
Bernie Sanders.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) isn't letting Hillary Clinton's blunt assessment of his personality hurt his feelings.

Clinton recently said that Sanders, who ran against her in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, has been in Congress "for years" but had just "one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He's a career politician. He did not work until he was like, 41, and then he got elected. It was all just baloney, and I just feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Sanders was asked about these remarks during a Fox News town hall in Dearborn, Michigan, on Monday. "Unlike Secretary Clinton, I don't want to relive 2016," he responded. "We're in 2020 now." He joked that "on a good day, my wife likes me," but also encouraged people to look at polling that "in most cases" shows that he is "the most popular senator in the whole country. One or two people must like me." Catherine Garcia

Friends with benefits
Trump's campaign is reportedly paying Eric Trump's wife and Don Jr.'s girlfriend 'out of public view'

1:14 a.m.
Lara Trump and Brad Parscale
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

There's always money in President Trump's re-election campaign. And since 2017, at least $75 million of it has gone to companies associated with Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and a group of his allies, Danny Hakim and Glenn Thrush report at The New York Times.

Parscale's group — which includes a trio of former Republican National Committee officials — has "seized control of the Republican Party's voter data and fund-raising apparatus, using a network of private businesses whose operations and ownership are cloaked in secrecy, largely exempt from federal disclosure," the Times reports.

Parscale's own flagship company, Parscale Strategy, "has billed nearly $35 million to the Trump campaign, the RNC, and related entities since 2017," most of which he says he passes along to subcontractors, the Times reports. But his purchases of several multimillion-dollar homes and a Ferrari prompted Trump to call him in for a "pointed lecture," and Trump is "perpetually concerned that Mr. Parscale and his team are making too much money" off his name.

Parscale answers to Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, senior White House adviser, and "informal campaign chairman, overseeing the most vital arm of the new family business: politics," the Times reports. And "the Trump family looms over the whole operation." For example:

According to two people with knowledge of the matter, Parscale Strategy has also been used to make payments out of public view to Lara Trump, the wife of the president's son Eric, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., who have been surrogates on the stump and also taken on broader advisory roles. Their presence makes for an odd dynamic between a campaign manager and a candidate's family.

During a campaign appearance last summer in Orlando, Ms. Guilfoyle confronted Mr. Parscale: Why were her checks always late? Two people who witnessed the encounter said a contrite Mr. Parscale promised that the problem would be sorted out promptly by his wife, Candice Parscale, who handles the books on many of his ventures. [The New York Times]

Read more about the RNC's private data collection and for-profit fundraising empire, the cut that goes to Parscale and his allies, and the implication for the GOP and 2020 election at The New York Times. Peter Weber

calling him out
Bernie Sanders criticizes Trump's coronavirus response: 'We need scientists leading the effort, not politicians'

12:51 a.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says he's in disbelief over the way President Trump is handling the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, specifically his decision to have Vice President Mike Pence oversee the government's response.

"We need scientists leading the effort, not politicians," Sanders said during a Fox News town hall Monday in Dearborn, Michigan. "This cannot be in any way, shape, or form perceived to be a political issue."

Unfortunately, he continued, Trump's White House "has shown the world that it does not believe in science ... how can we trust this administration dealing with an international health care crisis ... when you appoint Vice President Pence, an individual who also doesn't much believe in science? What you're telling the whole word is that we're politicizing this issue rather than dealing with it from a data, research, scientific basis."

The COVID-19 outbreak makes the case "abundantly clear" as to why the United States needs Medicare-for-all and paid family leave, Sanders said, because so many Americans may have symptoms but can't afford to go to the doctor. He went on to suggest Trump isn't taking the epidemic seriously, since he said people should work when they're sick and bragged that he has a "natural ability" to understand the epidemic.

"As president, I wouldn't claim I'm the world's scientific expert on climate change or coronavirus," Sanders said. "You listen to scientists. You don't say stupid things, you don't suggest to people that you can go to work. That's not what the scientists and doctors are saying." Catherine Garcia

Coronavirus and Congress
Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, exposed to the coronavirus, is back in Congress, leading public tours

March 9, 2020

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), like several of his colleagues, was informed he was exposed to the novel coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February. Unlike his colleagues, Gohmert declined to self-quarantine, saying Monday that a doctor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared him to return to Washington. So he did.

Gohmert did not say which CDC doctor called him on Sunday, but on Monday, the CDC advised Americans that "the novel coronavirus is capable of spreading easily and sustainably from person to person," and as it spreads to throughout the country, "it's likely many will become sick but most people likely will have mild illness."

President Trump, who may also have been exposed to the virus, has not indicated any curtailing of his public engagements. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
White House: Trump has not been tested for coronavirus

March 9, 2020

Despite spending time around Republican lawmakers who were exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus and have self-quarantined, President Trump has not been tested for the virus, the White House announced Monday.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Trump "has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him."

At a news conference Monday evening, Trump had declined to say whether he had been tested for the virus, and Vice President Mike Pence said he has not been tested.

Several GOP lawmakers have self-quarantined after learning that last month, they interacted with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has since been diagnosed with COVID-19. Trump also attended CPAC, where he hugged, kissed, and called an American flag "baby." Catherine Garcia

Edit

Trump's newest acting White House chief of staff self-quarantines after coronavirus exposure

March 9, 2020
Mark Meadows.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Retiring Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), President Trump's newest acting White House chief of staff, is the latest Republican to self-quarantine after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient.

Meadows interacted with the person at last month's Conservative Political Action Conference. This person tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Saturday night, and is now receiving medical care in New Jersey. Meadows announced on Monday evening he will be quarantined until Wednesday, and this is merely a precautionary measure, as he tested negative for COVID-19.

On Sunday night, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) both announced they had come in contact with the coronavirus patient at CPAC and would spend the rest of the week quarantined in their homes; Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) did the same on Monday afternoon. All of them said they are not showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Several of these politicians have spent time with Trump in recent days. Cruz was in the White House last week to discuss immigration with the president, while Collins accompanied Trump to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday. Meadows also attended a White House meeting last week, and Gaetz was with Trump on Air Force One Monday afternoon when the congressman learned he too had interacted with the coronavirus patient at CPAC. Catherine Garcia

