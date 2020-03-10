Biden colorfully cusses out an auto worker over the 2nd Amendment

Former Vice President Joe Biden just got into a tense exchange with one man who it seems safe to say will not be voting for him.

Biden while visiting a Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit on Tuesday was confronted by a worker about his record on the Second Amendment, with Biden telling him he was "full of sh-t" after being accused of wanting to "take away our guns," according to video shared by CBS News.

"I support the Second Amendment," Biden told the auto worker, going on to defend himself and shout he "did not say" that he would take away Americans' guns. At one point during the shouting match that ensued, Biden, who is in favor of a ban on assault weapons and a voluntary buyback program, told the man not to be a "horse's ass" and threatened to "slap you in the face."

This was another tense confrontation between Biden and a voter on the campaign trail after in December he called an Iowa man a "damn liar" and challenged him to an IQ test and a pushup contest; he also appeared to call the man "fat," though the campaign claimed he said "facts." Brendan Morrow