Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments over coronavirus concerns

The Ivy League announced Tuesday that it is canceling its men's and women's conference basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns, ESPN reports.

In lieu of the games, which were scheduled to be played later this week in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Yale's men's team and Princeton's women's team will receive automatic bids to the NCAA tournament. "We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments," Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a statement. "Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision."

These are the first college basketball tournaments to be canceled over coronavirus fears, but they likely won't be the last, with sports leagues and governing bodies worldwide weighing everything from spectator-free games to delayed season starts to scrapping events outright. On Monday, all sporting events in Italy were canceled, as was Southern California's BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. As for the Ivy League, not everyone felt that prudence was the best option. "Horrible, horrible, horrible decision and total disregard for the players and teams that have put their hearts into this season," Harvard guard Bryce Aiken wrote on Twitter. "Everyone knows the risks of playing!" Jacob Lambert