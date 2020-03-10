The next Democratic debate will happen without a live audience thanks to coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected to win his second Democratic primary in Missouri.

Not long after polls closed in the state, Biden was declared victorious over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). With just about 1 percent of votes accounted for, Biden is bringing in 45 percent of the vote, well ahead of Sanders' 20 percent.

Biden also picked up a big win in Mississippi, buoyed by major support from the state's African American voters, who make up a majority of Mississippi's Democratic electorate.

Sanders also lost the 2016 Missouri primary to Hillary Clinton, but the result was far closer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.