Trump throws his support behind Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama Senate runoff

-
Trump throws his support behind Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama Senate runoff11:29 p.m.
-
Biden extends olive branch to Sanders supporters after Michigan win, says they'll defeat Trump 'together'11:28 p.m.
-
Joe Biden got a lot of votes from people who did not support Hillary Clinton in Michigan10:55 p.m.
-
Andrew Yang says Bernie Sanders was his 'inspiration,' but 'the math' has him endorsing Joe Biden10:29 p.m.
-
Biden is still riding support from older and African American voters to victory, exit polls show10:01 p.m.
-
Biden projected to win coveted Michigan primary9:33 p.m.
-
Coachella postponed until October due to coronavirus concerns9:10 p.m.
-
Biden projected to pick up second victory of the night in Missouri primary8:53 p.m.
11:29 p.m.
Biden extends olive branch to Sanders supporters after Michigan win, says they'll defeat Trump 'together'
11:28 p.m.
10:55 p.m.
Andrew Yang says Bernie Sanders was his 'inspiration,' but 'the math' has him endorsing Joe Biden
10:29 p.m.
Biden is still riding support from older and African American voters to victory, exit polls show
10:01 p.m.
9:33 p.m.
9:10 p.m.
8:53 p.m.