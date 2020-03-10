Trump throws his support behind Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama Senate runoff

President Trump has endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama's GOP Senate runoff, in the latest slight to his former attorney general.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday night that he is backing Tommy Tuberville, calling him a "REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!" Tuberville is the former football coach at Auburn University, and over the course of two swooning tweets, Trump called him "terrific" and "a winner," adding that he will "protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets." Tuberville not only has Trump's support, he has his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

Last week, Sessions and Tuberville finished on top in Alabama's Republican primary, but because neither had more than 50 percent of the vote, they'll meet in a runoff on March 31 to see who will face Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in November.

Sessions was one of Alabama's senators when Trump picked him to be his attorney general in 2017. He was the first senator to support Trump during his presidential campaign, but fell from his good graces when he recused himself from overseeing the investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election. Before Sessions was forced out in 2018, Trump publicly belittled and mocked him, saying he wished he had picked someone else to be attorney general. Catherine Garcia