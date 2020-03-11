The coronavirus outbreak is now officially a pandemic

-
The coronavirus outbreak is now officially a pandemic1:20 p.m.
Sanders says he's staying in the 2020 race and 'very much' looks forward to debating Biden1:42 p.m.
Gaming expo E3 canceled over coronavirus concerns1:02 p.m.
Coronavirus is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu, Trump's task force immunologist says12:25 p.m.
Time's Up CEO hopes Weinstein's sentencing brings 'some measure of peace' to his victims12:10 p.m.
Former Sanders strategist says it'd be 'irrational' to 'keep this thing going'11:27 a.m.
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison11:15 a.m.
Up to 70 percent of Germans may get the coronavirus, Angela Merkel says10:33 a.m.
