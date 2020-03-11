Washington state, San Francisco announce bans on large events amid coronavirus outbreak

-
Washington state, San Francisco announce bans on large events amid coronavirus outbreak2:55 p.m.
Supreme Court allows Trump’s 'Remain in Mexico' policy to continue3:29 p.m.
The White House reportedly made coronavirus meetings classified, keeping out 'very critical people'2:17 p.m.
Sanders says he's staying in the 2020 race and 'very much' looks forward to debating Biden1:42 p.m.
The coronavirus outbreak is now officially a pandemic1:20 p.m.
Gaming expo E3 canceled over coronavirus concerns1:02 p.m.
Coronavirus is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu, Trump's task force immunologist says12:25 p.m.
Time's Up CEO hopes Weinstein's sentencing brings 'some measure of peace' to his victims12:10 p.m.
