Washington state, San Francisco announce bans on large events amid coronavirus outbreak

Bans on events that gather a large number of people are being implemented in three Washington counties and in San Francisco amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Wednesday that events with more than 250 people are being banned in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties, per The Hill. This ban will apply to gatherings for "social, recreational, spiritual, and other matters," including parades, conventions, and sporting events, Inslee said.

These three counties are experiencing "significant outbreaks" of the novel coronavirus, more than 250 cases of which have been confirmed in Washington, and are "large population centers," Inslee explained. The ban "could be expanded in the days to come," he said, and it will last at least through March but is likely to be extended beyond that.

The governor also warned in a news conference that the novel coronavirus is "not just your ordinary flu" and it "demands a response consistent with the nature of the threat."

San Francisco on Wednesday also announced a two-week ban on public events that gather more than 1,000 people, including Golden State Warriors games. San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) said in a statement that "we know that this order is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health." The Golden State Warriors subsequently said its game on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets would be played without fans, and those who purchased a ticket will receive a refund. Brendan Morrow