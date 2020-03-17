Senators are worried Congress will shut down over coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic already sounds like it's wreaking havoc on people's worklife, a new poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist College shows.

When asked in the survey if they, or someone in their household, had seen their work hours reduced or been let go because of the coronavirus, 18 percent said that was indeed the case. And for people with a household income of less than $50,000 per year, the number jumped up to 25 percent.

The rate also appears to be higher among college graduates, people under 45, women, and for those who live in small cities or suburban areas.

The poll also reveals that only 56 percent of Americans — and 40 percent of Republicans — consider the pandemic a "real threat," which is actually 10 percent lower than last month, even as it spreads across a greater and greater swath of the country.

A new poll finds just about 56% of Americans consider the coronavirus a "real threat" — a drop of 10 percentage points from last month.https://t.co/aMUGiYJ4wu — NPR (@NPR) March 17, 2020

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College poll was conducted across March 13 and 14 over the phone and includes response from 835 U.S. residents. The margin of error is 4.9 percentage points. Tim O'Donnell