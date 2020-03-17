See More Speed Reads
get it done
McConnell to unhappy GOP senators: 'Gag and vote for' House coronavirus bill

4:01 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) understands some of his Republican colleagues aren't pleased with the House's coronavirus relief bill, but he's not particularly concerned about their feelings right now in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he wants them to "gag" and vote for it anyway.

Any issues they have, he said, can be addressed in the bill the Senate is in the process is crafting.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), at least, agrees with McConnell. He described the House's bill as "imperfect," but said there's no time to butt heads over it.

As for the Senate's bill, McConnell said it'll get done no matter what — he won't adjourn the upper chamber until they hammer something even bolder out. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and hoops
4 Brooklyn Nets test positive for coronavirus

4:45 p.m.

Four more NBA players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, all of them members of the Brooklyn Nets, though the team chose not to reveal their identities in its official statement. The team reportedly paid out of pocket for the tests from a private company after returning from San Francisco.

The Nets haven't played either the Utah Jazz or the Detroit Pistons, where the other three players to have tested positive for COVID-19 play, recently, so it's unclear what the NBA link might be, if there even is a direct one.

The last team the Nets played was the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10, one of the final games before the NBA season was suspended.

Brooklyn was scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors in a game with no fans just before that, until Utah's Jazz Rudy Gobert became the first confirmed case in the league. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus spending
White House coronavirus stimulus package could top $1 trillion, Mnuchin confirms

3:56 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The White House is pushing a $1 trillion response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After reports indicated that the White House's COVID-19 economic stimulus package could top $1 trillion, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that price tag on Tuesday. "We have put a proposal on the table that would inject a trillion into the economy," Mnuchin said after a meeting encouraging Senate Republicans to back the plan, though he was light on its actual details.

Mnuchin said earlier Tuesday that he would pitch senators on an $850 billion plan, and that it would include tax cuts and economic relief for both small businesses and the airline industry. The $1 trillion possibility, Mnuchin said after that actual meeting, would also include "a combination of loans" and "direct checks to individuals." An administration official told CNBC that $500–550 billion would be dedicated to direct payments and tax cuts for individual Americans, $200–300 billion would go to small businesses, and $50–100 billion would be allotted for airline relief.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday he'd bring the House's coronavirus spending package to a vote very soon. He encouraged even Republicans who don't like the bill to "gag and vote for it anyway," and said the rest of the GOP's priorities will come in a separate "phase three" proposal. Kathryn Krawczyk

locked up
Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison for stealing campaign funds

3:07 p.m.
Duncan Hunter.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Former California congressman Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to almost a year behind bars.

Hunter received an 11-month prison sentence on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, The Associated Press reports.

Prosecutors said Hunter and his wife stole more than $250,000 in campaign money and put it to personal use. He first pleaded not guilty, only to later plead guilty to conspiracy to steal campaign funds, and in January, he resigned from Congress.

"The Hunters stole money from the campaign for items as inconsequential as fast food, movie tickets and sneakers; as trivial as video games, Lego sets and Playdoh; as mundane as groceries, dog food, and utilities; and as self-indulgent as luxury hotels, overseas vacations and plane tickets for their family pet rabbits, Eggburt and Cadbury — all while their family was otherwise deeply in debt," prosecutors said last year.

When Hunter pleaded guilty in December, he said it was "important that people know that I did make mistakes" after previously calling the investigation against him a "witch hunt." He's set to report to prison in May. Brendan Morrow

don't do it
Iggy Azalea watched Cats despite her fans begging her not to

2:46 p.m.
Iggy Azalea.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In case you were wondering how Iggy Azalea is coping under quarantine, the rapper got so bored on Tuesday that she actually resorted to watching 2019's Cats. "I am that bored," she confirmed to fans, who urged her "don't do it" and "it's horrible."

Iggy nevertheless soldiered on, reporting back afterwards that "whelp those were some talented cats, there's no denying that." The movie, which was described generously by one critic as "a dispatch from some neon-drenched netherworld where the ghastly is inextricable from the tedious," is out on DVD, blu-ray, and VOD today. Jeva Lange

blacklist
China expels U.S. journalists from country in retaliation for American limit on state-run media

2:08 p.m.
China Media.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. journalists are being kicked out of China, and the timing couldn't be worse.

China announced Tuesday it would revoke press credentials from journalists from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, barring them from working in the country. The ban even extends to Hong Kong, and comes in retaliation for the Trump administration's decision to limit the number of workers China could have in its U.S. branches of its state-run media.

American journalists working those three outlets who have press cards expiring before the end of the year will have to hand over their credentials within 10 days, China demanded Tuesday. They "will not be allowed to continue working as journalists" in China or the special administration regions of Hong Kong and Macao, China's statement said. In addition, they, along with journalists from Time magazine and Voice of America, have also been told to reveal information about their organizations.

China said its move is made "in the spirit of reciprocity" after the U.S. declared China's five top state-run media agencies to be operatives of the government. The decision, made in February, places the media under similar scrutiny faced by foreign diplomats.

The expulsion is especially problematic seeing as China is still the epicenter of the now-global COVID-19 pandemic. The country's stringent orders of isolation seem to have finally stymied spread of the virus, but with fewer legitimate media sources in the country, it could be harder to tell how true that is. Kathryn Krawczyk

fact check
Trump says he knew coronavirus was a 'pandemic long before it was called' one. Two weeks ago he called it a 'hoax.'

2:00 p.m.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump denied he's changed his tune in recent days about the coronavirus.

The president is even claiming he was ahead of the curve and knew the outbreak amounted to a pandemic even before the World Health Organization declared it one. "I've always viewed it as very serious," he said. "There was no difference yesterday from days before. I feel the tone is similar."

Unsurprisingly, people were quick to point out that Trump's previous rhetoric doesn't line up with that — at one point, during a rally in South Carolina, he described the Democrats' criticism of his administration's response to the outbreak as "their new hoax" and more recently said that the U.S.'s once-limited number of cases would soon be gone. In short, Trump was mainly focused on downplaying the threats of the virus and calling his opponents out for fearmongering. Based on that, it's fair to say Trump wasn't quite the seer he now proclaims to be. Tim O'Donnell

see you in a minute
Marvel's Black Widow delayed indefinitely as movie theaters close due to coronavirus pandemic

1:53 p.m.
Scarlett Johannson.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It's official: Disney is delaying Black Widow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next Marvel blockbuster was scheduled to hit theaters on May 1 as the summer movie season got underway. But as theaters close nationwide because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, Disney officially announced on Tuesday that Black Widow's release is being postponed.

A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan, and the latest Fast & Furious were among the major films to previously have their releases postponed, and that was before AMC and Regal both closed all of their locations throughout the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended no gatherings of more than 50 people take place for the next eight weeks, and in a Monday press conference, President Trump suggested the coronavirus crisis could potentially last until August.

As theaters close their doors, some studios have started taking the unusual step of releasing films for home viewing months early. Typically, movies can't be watched at home until about 90 days after they hit theaters. But Universal on Monday announced it would make its films like The Invisible Man and The Hunt, which were released in theaters within the past few weeks, available on demand this Friday and also release Trolls World Tour in theaters and on demand at the same time. Warner Bros. will also release the DC film Birds of Prey on demand next week after it hit theaters in early February.

Speculation has run rampant over whether a major blockbuster like Black Widow could be released digitally rather than be delayed until theaters widely resume operations, though such a move still seems unlikely. So far, major tentpole films like No Time to Die and Fast & Furious have faced delays of many months so they can receive a wide theatrical release once it becomes safe to do so. Disney has not set a new date for Black Widow. Brendan Morrow

