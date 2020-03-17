See More Speed Reads
closed for business
EU closes external borders to all nonessential travel

5:50 p.m.
EU President Ursula von der Leyen.
The European Union has shut down its external borders as the new coronavirus continues to spread.

Nonessential travel from outside countries into the 27-country bloc will be temporarily blocked, the EU announced Tuesday. Necessary travel, such as to transfer food and medicine, will still be allowed to proceed. EU citizens outside of the bloc will also be allowed back in.

The EU doesn't have strong power over its members, and some countries have already enacted COVID-19 policies that don't benefit other members. COVID-19 has already spread throughout much of the EU, hitting member country Italy particularly hard. Italy has reported 2,503 deaths from COVID-19, while France enacted a 15-day lockdown on Tuesday.

The Trump administration last week placed a ban on travel from Europe, save for U.S. citizens returning home. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

5:59 p.m.

The identity of one of the four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the novel coronavirus has been revealed. NBA superstar Kevin Durant confirmed on Tuesday that he's carrying the virus, but said he has no symptoms and is feeling okay.

The Nets announced earlier in the day that four players had tested positive, but chose not disclose their names, adding that three of the four players were asymptomatic. The fourth player reportedly has some mild symptoms, including waking up with some aches this morning.

Durant, one of the best and most well-known players in the league, has been on the shelf all season since tearing his Achilles tendon last year during the NBA Finals when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors. Tim O'Donnell

There’s reportedly 'a lot of pressure' on Biden to pick Warren as running mate

5:50 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

One thing is clear about former Vice President Joe Biden's potential running mate: he's going to pick a woman. But there are several candidates for the job that present intriguing arguments for his campaign advisers, Politico reports.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), for example is an oft-touted name, as she would appeal to African American voters, who have carried Biden's campaign into the driver's seat. Plus, the two get along well, despite clashing in earlier debates when Harris was still campaigning herself.

Another former contender, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), could make sense because she could help reel in the sought-after Rust Belt votes that are likely to be so crucial in the November election.

But there's also Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) It's no secret Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) both desperately want Warren's endorsement, but it may be somewhat of a surprise to hear that Biden's team is facing "a lot of pressure" to add her to the ticket, an adviser said. Warren and Biden don't line up too precisely on policy — the former tends to veer more in the progressive lane — but Biden has made some overtures recently, including supporting her bankruptcy reform plan, so it's possible she's under legitimate consideration for the opening. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

4 Brooklyn Nets test positive for coronavirus

4:45 p.m.

Four more NBA players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, all of them members of the Brooklyn Nets, though the team chose not to reveal their identities in its official statement. The team reportedly paid out of pocket for the tests from a private company after returning from San Francisco.

The Nets haven't played either the Utah Jazz or the Detroit Pistons, where the other three players to have tested positive for COVID-19 play, recently, so it's unclear what the NBA link might be, if there even is a direct one.

The last team the Nets played was the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10, one of the final games before the NBA season was suspended.

Brooklyn was scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors in a game with no fans just before that, until Utah's Jazz Rudy Gobert became the first confirmed case in the league. Tim O'Donnell

McConnell to unhappy GOP senators: 'Gag and vote for' House coronavirus bill

4:01 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) understands some of his Republican colleagues aren't pleased with the House's coronavirus relief bill, but he's not particularly concerned about their feelings right now in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he wants them to "gag" and vote for it anyway.

Any issues they have, he said, can be addressed in the bill the Senate is in the process is crafting.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), at least, agrees with McConnell. He described the House's bill as "imperfect," but said there's no time to butt heads over it.

As for the Senate's bill, McConnell said it'll get done no matter what — he won't adjourn the upper chamber until they hammer something even bolder out. Tim O'Donnell

White House coronavirus stimulus package could top $1 trillion, Mnuchin confirms

3:56 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The White House is pushing a $1 trillion response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After reports indicated that the White House's COVID-19 economic stimulus package could top $1 trillion, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that price tag on Tuesday. "We have put a proposal on the table that would inject a trillion into the economy," Mnuchin said after a meeting encouraging Senate Republicans to back the plan, though he was light on its actual details.

Mnuchin said earlier Tuesday that he would pitch senators on an $850 billion plan, and that it would include tax cuts and economic relief for both small businesses and the airline industry. The $1 trillion possibility, Mnuchin said after that actual meeting, would also include "a combination of loans" and "direct checks to individuals." An administration official told CNBC that $500–550 billion would be dedicated to direct payments and tax cuts for individual Americans, $200–300 billion would go to small businesses, and $50–100 billion would be allotted for airline relief.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday he'd bring the House's coronavirus spending package to a vote very soon. He encouraged even Republicans who don't like the bill to "gag and vote for it anyway," and said the rest of the GOP's priorities will come in a separate "phase three" proposal. Kathryn Krawczyk

Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison for stealing campaign funds

3:07 p.m.
Duncan Hunter.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Former California congressman Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to almost a year behind bars.

Hunter received an 11-month prison sentence on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, The Associated Press reports.

Prosecutors said Hunter and his wife stole more than $250,000 in campaign money and put it to personal use. He first pleaded not guilty, only to later plead guilty to conspiracy to steal campaign funds, and in January, he resigned from Congress.

"The Hunters stole money from the campaign for items as inconsequential as fast food, movie tickets and sneakers; as trivial as video games, Lego sets and Playdoh; as mundane as groceries, dog food, and utilities; and as self-indulgent as luxury hotels, overseas vacations and plane tickets for their family pet rabbits, Eggburt and Cadbury — all while their family was otherwise deeply in debt," prosecutors said last year.

When Hunter pleaded guilty in December, he said it was "important that people know that I did make mistakes" after previously calling the investigation against him a "witch hunt." He's set to report to prison in May. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Iggy Azalea watched Cats despite her fans begging her not to

2:46 p.m.
Iggy Azalea.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In case you were wondering how Iggy Azalea is coping under quarantine, the rapper got so bored on Tuesday that she actually resorted to watching 2019's Cats. "I am that bored," she confirmed to fans, who urged her "don't do it" and "it's horrible."

Iggy nevertheless soldiered on, reporting back afterwards that "whelp those were some talented cats, there's no denying that." The movie, which was described generously by one critic as "a dispatch from some neon-drenched netherworld where the ghastly is inextricable from the tedious," is out on DVD, blu-ray, and VOD today. Jeva Lange

