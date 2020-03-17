Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

The identity of one of the four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the novel coronavirus has been revealed. NBA superstar Kevin Durant confirmed on Tuesday that he's carrying the virus, but said he has no symptoms and is feeling okay.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

The Nets announced earlier in the day that four players had tested positive, but chose not disclose their names, adding that three of the four players were asymptomatic. The fourth player reportedly has some mild symptoms, including waking up with some aches this morning.

Durant, one of the best and most well-known players in the league, has been on the shelf all season since tearing his Achilles tendon last year during the NBA Finals when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors. Tim O'Donnell