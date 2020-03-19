See More Speed Reads
Trump briefing notes show he replaced 'coronavirus' with 'Chinese virus' in Sharpie

3:48 p.m.

President Trump won't budge on labeling the COVID-19 coronavirus the "Chinese virus," apparently even to the point of altering his own White House notes.

After Trump's White House briefing on Thursday, during which he called the novel coronavirus "the Chinese virus" within 45 seconds of taking the podium, The Washington Post's Jabin Botsford shared a photo showing that the notes Trump was reading from in one section included "corona virus" crossed out to be replaced with "Chinese virus," presumably by Trump himself.

Trump has repeatedly doubled down on labeling of the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" because it originated in Wuhan, even as the World Health Organization has urged against attaching "locations or ethnicity to the disease," saying that "this is not a 'Wuhan Virus,' 'Chinese Virus' or 'Asian Virus'" and "the official name for the disease was deliberately chosen to avoid stigmatization."

New York Magazine's Josh Barro argued Thursday the photo of Trump's notes showed that "they're using the term 'the coronavirus' internally like everyone else and are throwing this up publicly because they would rather have an argument about political correctness than discuss the response itself." Brendan Morrow

Evangeline Lilly is apparently refusing to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic

2:49 p.m.
Evangeline Lilly.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly wouldn't let Vanessa Hudgens be the only celebrity to get into hot water with their coronavirus takes this week.

The Ant-Man and Lost star came under fire after on Instagram wrongly claiming the COVID-19 coronavirus is just "a respiratory flu" and complaining it doesn't justify "the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing," as reported by Page Six. The novel coronavirus, in fact, seems to be about 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.

Lilly also suggested she refuses to self-quarantine during the pandemic. The actress wrote "#businessasusual" on a photo of a cup of tea while saying that she "just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp." When one user commented, "no Corona House Arrest???," she replied, "Not for this family." This is despite the fact that Lilly said that she is "living with my father at the moment, who has stage four lukemia" and "I am also immune compromised at the moment."

But in another comment, Lilly said "some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices." And she even appeared to float a conspiracy theory surrounding the coronavirus by writing "there's 'something' every election year" in response to a user who claimed that "every few years some disease come out quick then disappears as quick as it came," apparently baselessly implying the pandemic is a hoax.

Lilly received a fair amount of pushback on Instagram even before generating heat on Twitter, with one user writing back to her, echoing the advice of health officials, "Oh that's disappointing. Social distancing is the only way to protect the most vulnerable. We are all in this together." This comes after Hudgens apologized this week for her own "insensitive" remarks about the COVID-19 coronavirus, with both stories leading The New York Times' Astead W. Herndon to joke, "coronavirus is like a blacklight for celebrity clownship." Brendan Morrow

Italy's coronavirus death toll has surpassed China's

2:22 p.m.
Italian woman.
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

The new coronavirus has officially turned more deadly in Italy than in any other country in the world.

Italy reported that its COVID-19 death toll reached 3,405 on Thursday, pushing it past China's total of 3,245 deaths as of its last update. That's an increase of 427 new deaths since Italy's Wednesday update, showing the disease is still going strong there as it dwindles in China.

COVID-19 has hit Italy, and namely its northern region, especially hard since it spread beyond China. It saw a record increase of 475 deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday, and came close to matching that in the 24 hours since. A Wednesday Reuters report indicated even more people may have died from COVID-19, but because they died at home or in nursing homes and weren't tested, their deaths weren't attributed to the virus.

Meanwhile, China shared positive news about its outbreak on Thursday: After weeks of extreme isolation efforts, it saw no new local infections for the first time since the outbreak began. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump accuses media of 'siding with China' while claiming administration was 'very prepared' for coronavirus crisis

1:35 p.m.

President Trump lashed out at the media during a press briefing on Thursday, claiming his administration was "very prepared" to deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, days after describing the media's coverage as fair.

When asked why the United States was not prepared with more testing as the novel coronavirus began to spread, Trump claimed "we were very prepared" and "the only thing we weren't prepared for was the media. The media has not treated it fairly."

The New York Times on Thursday reported on an October 2019 draft report following a Department of Health and Human Services simulation that outlined "just how underfunded, underprepared and uncoordinated the federal government would be for a life-or-death battle with a virus for which no treatment existed." And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress last week that "the system is not really geared to what we need right now" in terms of testing, adding, "That is a failing. Let's admit it."

Trump's made his complaints about unfair media coverage just days after he said on Monday, "I think people are pulling together on this. I really think the media has been very fair." A day later, he suggested that while he hasn't gotten "good press" during the crisis, "I will blame ourselves" for that.

Later in the briefing, Trump accused the media of "siding with China." The president ended the briefing on this note days after China said it would revoke press credentials from journalists from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

GOP Sen. Richard Burr privately warned donors of coronavirus danger weeks ago — but downplayed it publicly

1:09 p.m.
Richard Burr.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) seemingly knew this pandemic was coming.

In a secret, weeks-old recording obtained by NPR, Burr, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, can be heard describing COVID-19's "aggressive transmission" as "akin to the 1918 pandemic." But Burr changed his tune in an op-ed and a statement previewing America's COVID-19 response — and President Trump ended up parroting and exaggerating that dangerously positive rhetoric.

The new coronavirus "is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history," Burr told some of his biggest donors at a Feb. 27 luncheon. "It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic," he continued. Burr warned these companies that they may have to "alter their travel," and that schools would close and people would be told to stay home — something that didn't happen for another few weeks.

Yet Burr did "did not warn the public of the government actions he thought might become necessary" to combat coronavirus like he did in private, NPR writes. That same day, Trump declared that the coronavirus would "disappear ... like a miracle." And in a March 5 statement, Burr said the U.S. has "a framework in place that has put us in a better position than any other country to respond to a public health threat, like the coronavirus."

As of Thursday, Trump is now claiming he always knew the new coronavirus would turn into a pandemic. And as for why the U.S. didn't prepare for a pandemic, well, Trump instead said the "only thing we weren't prepared for was the media." Kathryn Krawczyk

Gal Gadot got a bunch of famous people to sing 'Imagine,' because coronavirus

11:59 a.m.
Gal Gadot.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Apparently singing our way through the coronavirus outbreak is going to be … a thing. Late Wednesday, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot posted an Instagram compilation of two dozen celebrities joining her in a socially-isolated rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine." Crooners included Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Kristen Wiig, Mark Ruffalo (phoning in from bed?), Sia, Will Ferrell, and Cara Delevingne, among many others.

Gadot explained that she'd been inspired by a video of an Italian trumpet player serenading his neighbors with "Imagine," and "there was something so powerful and pure" about it. There is maybe something slightly less powerful and pure about a bunch of famous people's maudlin, off-key calls for world peace in the face of a crisis that, at least in this country, is primarily of our own making, but you can nevertheless listen to it here. Jeva Lange

Most American museums have closed for coronavirus. A third may never reopen.

11:51 a.m.
The Met.
MAURICIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images

Museums provide the absolute opposite of social distancing, so as COVID-19 continues to spread, they've been some of the first institutions to close their doors. That quickly became a problem for museums that rely on getting people through their doors to survive, leading experts to fear some may never open again, The New York Times reports.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, for one, is planning for a $100 million shortfall and expects to be closed until July, it said in a letter reported by the Times. It has an annual operating budget of $320 million and an endowment that has fallen to about $3.3 billion, but is still weighing possible furloughs, layoffs and voluntary retirements and preparing to restructure its spending for lower visitor rates once the museum does reopen.

Smaller museums without all those resources will undoubtedly be hit harder. "Many museums are using any reserves they have to get through the next month," Laura Lott, the president and chief executive of the American Alliance of Museums, told the Times. About three-quarters of museums in the U.S. have closed over COVID-19 concerns, and if they can't reopen soon, a third of them said they wouldn't at all.

Read more about coronavirus' affect on museums at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tulsi Gabbard drops out of the 2020 race and offers Biden her 'full support'

11:20 a.m.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is out of the 2020 presidential race.

Gabbard announced Thursday she's suspending her campaign for president and throwing her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, saying it's "clear that Democratic primary voters have chosen" him as the nominee.

"Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he's motivated by his love for our country and the American people," Gabbard said. "...Today, I'm suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together."

This officially leaves Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the only Democratic candidates left in the 2020 race, although Gabbard won only two delegates from American Samoa, coming in behind candidates who suspended their campaigns weeks ago. She failed to qualify for the past several Democratic presidential debates.

During the 2016 presidential race, Gabbard resigned as Democratic National Committee vice chair and endorsed Sanders over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In January, Gabbard sued Clinton for defamation for suggesting she was a "Russian asset," an accusation that led Gabbard to label Clinton the "queen of warmongers." Brendan Morrow

