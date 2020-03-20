Unemployment claims could climb from 281,000 to more than 2 million this week, economists forecast

-
Unemployment claims could climb from 281,000 to more than 2 million this week, economists forecast8:02 a.m.
Trump insisted 'nobody ever thought of' a pandemic like COVID-19. His administration did, last year.9:14 a.m.
Approval of Trump's coronavirus response climbs 12 points in a week9:02 a.m.
The coronavirus pandemic reportedly has Americans stocking up on guns and ammo7:35 a.m.
At least 4 senators sold significant stock holdings shortly before the markets tanked6:32 a.m.
Late night hosts practice social distancing with dark humor, celebrity video-chats, self-quarantine tips4:49 a.m.
FDA clarifies that no drugs are approved to treat COVID-19 after Trump names 2 contenders2:52 a.m.
Heightened conservation efforts result in several hundred more African black rhinos in the wild1:35 a.m.
