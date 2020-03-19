Last week's spike in unemployment claims was worse than any during the Great Recession

-
Last week's spike in unemployment claims was worse than any during the Great Recession10:32 a.m.
Most American museums have closed for coronavirus. A third may never reopen.11:51 a.m.
Tulsi Gabbard drops out of the 2020 race and offers Biden her 'full support'11:20 a.m.
State Department will reportedly tell Americans abroad to immediately return home11:17 a.m.
Coronavirus reveals just how unprepared America is for a biological attack10:08 a.m.
GOP Sen. Rick Scott begs people to get off Florida's beaches: 'What are you thinking?'9:19 a.m.
White House aides reportedly learned of the coronavirus test shortages from the media8:18 a.m.
Amazon confirms 1st case of coronavirus at a U.S. warehouse8:09 a.m.
