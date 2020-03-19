See More Speed Reads
'it's going to get exponentially worse'
Last week's spike in unemployment claims was worse than any during the Great Recession

10:32 a.m.

The number of unemployment insurance claims in the United States has risen by 70,000 in just one week, but economists warn the worst is yet to come.

The Labor Department on Thursday reported 281,000 new unemployment claims for the week ending on March 14, an increase of about 70,000 from the week prior, per Politico. This comes as the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the U.S. economy and forces business to lay off workers, and as the Dow Jones Industrial Average erases just about all of its gains over the past three years.

Economist Paul Krugman notes this spike is worse than any week during the Great Recession, although he writes that since the data is not up to date and is actually from a week ago, the "next report will be much worse." According to Forbes, the quickest weekly jump in unemployment claims during the Great Recession was 14 percent, but this week's jump was 33 percent.

"It's more than double anything we saw on a percentage basis during the height of the Great Recession, and it's going to get exponentially worse, much as the testing reveals the virus is spreading,” economist Diane Swonk told CNBC. "We could see it up to 600,000 by next week."

Indeed, Politico writes that "reports from unemployment insurance offices around the country indicated the real explosion in claims began this past weekend, and continued unabated this week."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly warned lawmakers this week that if no action is taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. unemployment rate could reach 20 percent, although he said Wednesday, "we're not going to let that happen." Brendan Morrow

night at the museum
Most American museums have closed for coronavirus. A third may never reopen.

11:51 a.m.

Museums provide the absolute opposite of social distancing, so as COVID-19 continues to spread, they've been some of the first institutions to close their doors. That quickly became a problem for museums that rely on getting people through their doors to survive, leading experts to fear some may never open again, The New York Times reports.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, for one, is planning for a $100 million shortfall and expects to be closed until July, it said in a letter reported by the Times. It has an annual operating budget of $320 million and an endowment that has fallen to about $3.3 billion, but is still weighing possible furloughs, layoffs and voluntary retirements and preparing to restructure its spending for lower visitor rates once the museum does reopen.

Smaller museums without all those resources will undoubtedly be hit harder. "Many museums are using any reserves they have to get through the next month," Laura Lott, the president and chief executive of the American Alliance of Museums, told the Times. About three-quarters of museums in the U.S. have closed over COVID-19 concerns, and if they can't reopen soon, a third of them said they wouldn't at all.

Read more about coronavirus' affect on museums at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

she's out
Tulsi Gabbard drops out of the 2020 race and offers Biden her 'full support'

11:20 a.m.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is out of the 2020 presidential race.

Gabbard announced Thursday she's suspending her campaign for president and throwing her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, saying it's "clear that Democratic primary voters have chosen" him as the nominee.

"Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he's motivated by his love for our country and the American people," Gabbard said. "...Today, I'm suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together."

This officially leaves Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the only Democratic candidates left in the 2020 race, although Gabbard won only two delegates from American Samoa, coming in behind candidates who suspended their campaigns weeks ago. She failed to qualify for the past several Democratic presidential debates.

During the 2016 presidential race, Gabbard resigned as Democratic National Committee vice chair and endorsed Sanders over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In January, Gabbard sued Clinton for defamation for suggesting she was a "Russian asset," an accusation that led Gabbard to label Clinton the "queen of warmongers." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus update
State Department will reportedly tell Americans abroad to immediately return home

11:17 a.m.
Mike Pompeo.
Laszlo Balogh/Getty images

The State Department reportedly wants every American out of the country to return home.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world and the U.S., the State Department is preparing to issue the strongest travel advisory it can, two individuals familiar with the decision told Politico Thursday. It'll tell Americans abroad to either return to the states or prepare to shelter in place — a Level 4 advisory, those sources said.

China and Mongolia are currently the only countries subject to a State Department level 4 travel advisory due to spread of the new coronavirus. The rest of the world is under a level 3 global health advisory, which suggests travelers reconsider their plans. The escalated level would instruct Americans to halt all travel out of the country; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has approved the measure, Politico reported.

A State Department official confirmed the forthcoming announcement, but the department's press office didn't respond to Politico's request for comment. Kathryn Krawczyk

things could be worse
Coronavirus reveals just how unprepared America is for a biological attack

10:08 a.m.
biowarfare.
MAURICIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus looks a lot like a test for how the U.S. would handle a biological attack — and it's failing.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has revealed major areas where America's health care system is lacking: insufficient testing supplies, ventilators, and ICU beds, to name a few. The U.S. is now relying on a strategy of slowing infection rates, but that wouldn't apply in a biological attack and the mass sickness it would likely bring, Politico reports.

The current philosophy for stopping COVID-19 revolves around "flattening the curve:" reducing exposure to other people to avoid overwhelming hospitals. But that wouldn't be possible in a bioterror attack. "The people in that cloud would be infected all at once, so you would see a very large spike of very sick patients," former Department of Homeland Security official Daniel Gerstein told Politico.

Biowarfare could come as a sudden cloud of anthrax, or as mass releases of botulism, smallpox, tularemia, or other diseases that affect the respiratory system. But the U.S. wasn't ready for a pandemic even after weeks' worth of notice, and that makes it "crystal clear we are not even close to being ready" for a bioterror attack, Gerstein said. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

go home
GOP Sen. Rick Scott begs people to get off Florida's beaches: 'What are you thinking?'

9:19 a.m.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the former governor of Florida, is desperately begging people to stop crowding the beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott spoke on CNN on Thursday following reports that warnings from health officials are falling on deaf ears among some who are still flooding beaches in Florida. In a viral video that drew outrage online Wednesday, CBS News interviewed young spring breakers in Miami who scoffed at the dangers of gathering in large crowds during the pandemic. "If I get corona, I get corona," said one. "At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying."

"Get off the beach," Scott said on Thursday. "I mean, unless you can figure out how to completely be isolated from anybody else ... individuals have got to take responsibility."

Scott scolded those still gathering on beaches in large crowds this week, saying, "What are you thinking? Stop doing it! Now!"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has so far not ordered the state's beaches to close. "What we're going to be doing for the statewide floor for beaches, we're going to be applying the CDC guidance of no group on a beach more than 10 and you have to have distance apart if you're going to be out there," DeSantis said this week, NBC News reports.

Scott didn't specifically say whether the beaches should all be closed but urged officials to "do everything they can to stop people from being on the beach." He added, "if we don't individually take responsibility, this is going to be much worse, and we're going to lose many more of our loved ones." Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus missteps
White House aides reportedly learned of the coronavirus test shortages from the media

8:18 a.m.
Trump with HHS Secretary Alex Azar and the CDC director
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

If South Korea has become a model of how early, aggressive testing can help contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, the U.S. is at risk of become one of the cautionary tales. Nearly two months after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the U.S., America's "testing capacity remains extraordinarily limited compared to where we should be," Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina tells NPR.

"Some White House aides learned of complaints about the availability of testing from the media, not the public-health officials in their own government," The Wall Street Journal reports, citing an administration official familiar with the matter. "Only in the first week of March did discussions in a White House coronavirus task force about the testing shortfall take on a sense of urgency."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started shipping test kits to state and local government labs in early February, with narrow criteria for who could get tested. When those tests proved to be flawed, the CDC recalled then in mid-February.

By Feb. 24, state and local labs were begging the Food and Drug Administration to loosen rules preventing non-CDC labs from using their own tests. On Feb. 26, the CDC told state and local officials via email that its "testing capacity is more than adequate to meet current testing demands," the Journal reports. On Feb. 29, the FDA, under pressure, waived some of the rules to allow broader testing by state, academic, and private labs. Quickly, a run on crucial test kit ingredients depleted supplies.

"Health-care officials say the current state of testing reflects both technical and planning failures, as well as a broader failure of imagination," the Journal says. "Leaders including President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar early in the outbreak appeared unable or unwilling to envision a crisis of the scale that has now emerged, and no one stepped up to effectively coordinate among federal agencies or the private-sector labs, medical providers, and manufacturers needed for a large-scale testing push, they say." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Amazon confirms 1st case of coronavirus at a U.S. warehouse

8:09 a.m.
Amazon Brieselang logistics center
John Macdougall / Getty Images

Amazon has for the first time confirmed a case of the COVID-19 coronavirus at one of its warehouses in the United States.

An employee at an Amazon shipping facility in Queens, New York, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Bloomberg and The Atlantic report. The delivery station, which is located near LaGuardia Airport, has now been temporarily closed for cleaning, and the employees have been sent home with pay.

In a statement, Amazon said it is "supporting the individual who is now in quarantine" and has "implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries."

But The Washington Post in a report this week spoke to Amazon warehouse employees who expressed concerns that the company wasn't taking adequate precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Warehouse workers in the United States and Europe say they worry their workplaces aren't safe enough and could contribute to the spread of the virus," the Post reported. Amazon warehouse workers in Italy and Spain had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Amazon, which this week announced it would hire an additional 100,000 workers, had "stopped requiring some of its warehouse employees to gather in closely packed groups for 'stand up' meetings before every shift" following complaints, but one employee told BuzzFeed that at their facility, "most containers are out of hand sanitizer and wipes are hard to find."

The coronavirus case in Queens "rattled" some workers, The Atlantic, which first reported the news, writes, also noting that "research suggests that the virus can live on cardboard for 24 hours, so there's a possibility that packages sick employees send may be contagious." Brendan Morrow

