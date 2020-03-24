See More Speed Reads
Foxes v. henhouses
Trump, whose hotel business is losing millions, says 'I'll be the oversight' of $500 billion coronavirus 'slush fund'

12:19 a.m.

One of the big sticking points in a $1.8 trillion coronavirus bailout package Senate Republicans are trying to pass is a $500 billion fund for hard-hit businesses and state and local governments. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would decide the recipients of $425 billion of that money, and the legislation contains no new oversight provisions for how it's doled out, leading Democrats to warn that Mnuchin could use this "slush fund" to bail out politically connected corporations, GOP donors, and even President Trump's private business.

When asked about those concerns during a press conference Monday evening, Trump said: "I'll be the oversight, I'll be the oversight. We're gonna make good deals."

Democrats were not mollified. Trump declined to answer Sunday when asked if his hotel and hospitality businesses would seek some of the prospective bailout money. "Everything's changing, just so you understand, it's all changing," he said. "But I have no idea." While Trump is president, his sons Don Jr. and Eric are running the family business, and like the hotel industry as a whole, the family business is getting hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's business owns 11 hotels around the world, and "six of its top seven revenue-producing clubs and hotels" have been shuttered because of restrictions meant to halt the spread of COVID-19, The Washington Post reports. Those hotel and clubs — in Las Vegas, southern Florida, New Jersey, Ireland, and Scotland — bring in about $174 million a year in revenue, or $478,000 a day, according to Trump's most recent financial disclosures, the Post reports.

Bailout funds aside, Trump has a conflict because following the advice of scientists and public health experts to restrict travel hurts his private business, while "lifting the guidelines will translate into a horrifying number of American deaths," Axios notes. On Monday, Trump suggested he will err on the side of short-term economic considerations, saying the U.S. will "soon be open for business, very soon." Peter Weber

speak for yourself
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick thinks grandparents should be willing to sacrifice their lives to save the economy

March 23, 2020

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) seems to think that if given the choice, Americans 70 and over would be willing to risk getting coronavirus and possibly dying if it means stores re-open and the economy rebounds.

On Fox News Monday night, Patrick lamented not being asked how he would balance protecting some of the people most at-risk for contracting coronavirus — adults 65 and over — while keeping businesses up and running. "No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?" he said. "If that's the exchange, I'm all in."

The 69-year-old kept going, saying that "those of us who are 70 plus, we'll take care of ourselves, but don't sacrifice the country." This declaration "doesn't make me noble or brave or anything like that," Patrick said, "I just think there's lots of grandparents out there like me ... what we all care about and what we love more than anything are those children and I want to live smart and see through this, but I don't want the whole country to be sacrificed, and that's what I see."

Host Tucker Carlson asked Patrick for clarification, wanting to make sure he really was saying that "this disease could take your life, but that's not the scariest thing to you, there's something that would be worse than dying." Patrick paused, possibly realizing that he just volunteered as tribute in The Hunger Games: Coronavirus Edition, then responded, "Yeah." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia

Capital Punishment
The death penalty has been abolished in Colorado

March 23, 2020
Anti-death penalty protesters.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed a bill on Monday abolishing the death penalty.

Colorado is the 22nd state to ban capital punishment since it was reinstated by the Supreme Court in 1976.

Polis also commuted three death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole, saying the "commutations of these despicable and guilty individuals are consistent with the abolition of the death penalty in the state of Colorado, and consistent with the recognition that the death penalty cannot be, and never has been, administered equitably in the state of Colorado."

Polis stated that he commuted the sentences "after a thorough outreach process to the victims and their families," and while he understands "some victims agree with my decision and others disagree, I hope this decision provides clarity and certainty for them moving forward." The state's last execution was in 1997, NBC News reports. Catherine Garcia

oh okay
Rand Paul says he did the right thing by not following coronavirus testing guidelines

March 23, 2020
Rand Paul.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is defending getting a coronavirus test despite not showing any symptoms, saying that if he hadn't been tested, he never would have known he contracted the virus and could have spread it to his colleagues.

Paul announced on Sunday afternoon that he tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. His office said Paul is feeling fine, and thought he should receive a test because he travels often and in recent weeks attended several events. Republican senators told CNN that on Sunday morning, Paul was at the Senate gym, a move deemed "irresponsible" by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). He also sat very close to other senators during lunches last week, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has decided to self-quarantine.

In addition to receiving blowback for gallivanting around prior to finding out his test results, Paul is also under fire for getting a test despite not showing any symptoms, which goes against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. This, he said, is unfair.

"For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol," Paul said in a statement Monday. "The current guidelines would not have called for me to get tested nor quarantined. It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump declares the United States will 'soon be open for business'

March 23, 2020
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday evening said while the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is "going to be bad," his administration is "trying to make it much less bad" and the United States "cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself."

Businesses deemed non-essential are closed across the country, leading to increased unemployment numbers, and that can't continue, Trump said. "Our country was not built to be shut down," he declared. "This is not a country that was built for this. It was not built to be shut down."

The United States will "soon be open for business, very soon, a lot sooner than the three or four months that somebody was suggesting," Trump continued. He called COVID-19 the "invisible enemy," and later warned that if the economy doesn't rebound, more people will die. "People get tremendous anxiety and depression and you have suicide over things like this, when you have a terrible economy you have death, definitely would be in far greater numbers than we're talking about with regard to the virus. We have a double obligation." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump says U.S. must 'totally protect' Asian American community amid coronavirus pandemic

March 23, 2020
Donald Trump with Mike Pence and William Barr.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday evening said it is imperative that Asian Americans do not experience harassment amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"It's very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States and all around the world," he said. "They're amazing people and the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way, shape, or form. They're working closely with us to get rid of it. We will prevail together. It's very important."

Trump has referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus," something health officials have warned could fuel discrimination against Asian Americans. Several Asian Americans spoke with The New York Times on Monday, and reported that because of abuse they've faced during the pandemic, including being yelled and spit at, they are "afraid to go grocery shopping, to travel alone on subways or buses, to let their children go outside." Catherine Garcia

lockdown
U.K. imposes strict coronavirus lockdown measures for next 3 weeks

March 23, 2020

The United Kingdom faced some criticism for what many considered a delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a series of strict measures for the country, which is joining many of its ex-European Union counterparts in lockdown for at least the next three weeks.

The new measures mean every non-essential shop is shut down, public gatherings are effectively banned, and funerals will be the only social events allowed. Police will have the authority in the form of issuing fines and dispersing gatherings to make sure people comply.

Johnson said the rules will be under constant review and, if evidence suggests it's reasonable, the restrictions could be eased after a three week period. But for now, the prime minister believes only a "huge national effort" can slow the virus and ensure the U.K.'s health care system is able to cope. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump touted a drug's effectiveness against coronavirus. Now its manufacturer is overwhelmed by demand.

March 23, 2020
Gilead.
Andrei Stanescu/iStock

President Trump has promoted a few different drugs as effective remedies against the novel coronavirus in recent days, but demand for one of them has become so overwhelming that its manufacturer has temporarily shut down its emergency access program to build a broader one, The New York Times reports.

Gilead, which produces remdesivir, a drug that's being studied in large-scale clinical trials across the globe and is currently administered in certain coronavirus cases, said it can no longer grant compassionate use requests because it can't keep up with the number coming in. The company said its emergency access program was limited and never intended for a pandemic, but now that the world is facing one, Gilead intends to set up a broader access program to help more people. "This approach will both accelerate access to remdesivir for severely ill patients and enable the collection of data from all participating patients," the company said in a statement.

In the meantime, though, the Times reports some people said the decision means ill patients with few options will have to face delays.

It's not clear how effective remdesivir is against COVID-19 on a large scale, but the trials underway in China should deliver some sense of its prowess by the end of April. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

