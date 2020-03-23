Americans probably could, pretty clearly won't, beat COVID-19 in 14 days, experts say

You, statically speaking, are unlikely to die or even get very ill from the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading around the world. So why should you put your life on hold and self-isolate, if you can? If the idea of flattening a curve seems too abstract, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) points out that "the penalty" for ignoring orders or requests to commit to social distancing is that "you might kill your grandparent." (Younger people get seriously ill and die from the disease, too, though in smaller numbers.)

Prof. Hugh Montgomery, an intensive care specialist in Britain, drew on math, pointing out that one difference between the flu and this more contagious new coronavirus is that one person might infect 14 others with the flu in the same time a person with COVID-19 infects 59,000, with repercussions for an entire society. "If you are irresponsible enough to think that you don't mind if you get the flu, remember it's not about you — it's about everybody else," he told Channel 4's Dispatches program.

This is the best and clearest explanation of why people need to stay at home you could ever wish to see pic.twitter.com/49MgadlctI — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 22, 2020

Tom Hanks, who is recovering from the coronavirus in Australia, had a gentler explanation.

Sometimes gentle doesn't cut it, as these Italian mayors and governor demonstrate.

"I stopped him and said, 'Look, this isn't a movie. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. Go home."

This is the updated compilation of Italian Mayors losing it at people violating #Covid19 quarantine. Yes, subtitles are accurate. pic.twitter.com/60V4Csuonb — (@protectheflames) March 22, 2020

The other, less-strenuous thing you can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 — for yourself and others — is to wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. And you are probably not doing a great job of washing your hands, as this tutorial shared by Canada's armed forces shows, with a nod to Robert Frost. The video is in Spanish, but in this case, language is no barrier.

Two thumbs emerged from a scrub, and I—

I took the time to wash both of them,

And that has made all the difference.#COVIDー19 | #SaturdayThoughts

pic.twitter.com/k1DLcc8mes — Canadian Forces in (@CAFinUS) March 21, 2020

"If we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts," Hanks writes, "this, too, shall pass." Peter Weber