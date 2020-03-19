See More Speed Reads
COVID-19 hit South Korea and the U.S. on the same day. Here's what Korea did right.

1:25 a.m.
South Korea tests of COVID-19
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. and South Korea both confirmed their first cases of new coronavirus on Jan. 21. South Korea's epidemic seems to have already peaked, while the U.S. is girding for public health, financial, and social crises. The key to South Korea's relative success is testing, and South Korea's aggressive testing regime — "South Korea as of Tuesday was testing up to 20,000 patients a day, more than half the total of U.S. patients who have been tested since the outbreak began," The Wall Street Journal notes — was not an accident.

On Jan. 27, with four confirmed cases in the country, "South Korean health officials summoned representatives from more than 20 medical companies from their lunar New Year celebrations to a conference room tucked inside Seoul's busy train station," where a top infectious disease official "delivered an urgent message: South Korea needed an effective test immediately to detect the novel coronavirus," Reuters reports. "He promised the companies swift regulatory approval." A week later, South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved one company's diagnostic test and gave the green light to another company's test on Feb. 12.

South Korea has tested more than 290,000 people; the U.S., with about 321 million more people, has tested just 71,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project. "South Korea took a risk, releasing briskly vetted tests, then circling back later to spot check their effectiveness," Reuters reports. "With many more tests in hand, health officials were well armed to attack a fast-moving virus and aggressively track down people who may have been exposed. This testing-backed offensive helped South Korea reduce the number of new cases over a matter of weeks, serving as a model for other countries grappling with the pandemic."

In the U.S., the CDC had the only tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration until the FDA loosened its criteria on Feb. 29, and the CDC's first test was faulty. The FDA is now considering approving the South Korean tests as the U.S. struggles to meet demand.

South Korea's response is a testament to leadership and foresight, but it was hard-won. South Korea was hit badly by MERS in 2015 — 186 cases, more than anywhere outside the Middle East — and the government was criticized for its slow, secretive response. "We can’t ever forget the incident," Lee Sang-won at South Korea's CDC told Reuters. "It is engraved in our mind." Peter Weber

Nearly half of U.S. coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 65, CDC reports

2:34 a.m.
Young man in Florida dressed for coronavirus
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Older Americans are still at greater risk of death from the new COVID-19 coronavirus, but 38 percent of the U.S. patients known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 were between age 20 and 54, and nearly half of those admitted to the intensive care unit were adults under 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. The report looked at 508 of the first 2,449 coronavirus patients in the U.S. The high rate of hospitalization for younger adults matches the statistics reported from France and Italy.

The report showed that adults of all ages are at risk of getting sick from the coronavirus — of the 2,449 patients examined, 6 percent were 85 and older, 25 percent were 65 to 84, 29 percent were 20 to 44, and 5 percent were 19 and younger, the CDC said. People 20 to 44 — the millennial generation — accounted for 20 percent of those hospitalized and 12 percent of ICU patients.

"I think everyone should be paying attention to this," Columbia University epidemiologist Stephen S. Morse tells The New York Times. "It's not just going to be the elderly. There will be people age 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they're young and healthy." And it's not just the health of younger people that has experts worried, adds Dr. Christopher Carlsten, the head of respiratory medicine at the University of British Columbia. "If that many younger people are being hospitalized, that means that there are a lot of young people in the community that are walking around with the infection," putting older and sicker people at risk. Peter Weber

Student asks teacher to give his bonus test points to classmate with lowest score

1:42 a.m.
An A+ written in red ink.
iStock

This was a request that Winston Lee had never heard before in his 12 years of teaching.

Lee is a history teacher at Letcher County Central High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Last month, scrawled on the bottom of a test about World War II, was a note from one of his top students asking, "If you could, can you give my bonus points to whoever scores the lowest?"

  The student had earned five bonus points by participating in an exam review. He received a 94 percent on the test, and instead of bumping him up to an A+, Lee gave those points to a classmate who needed them to pass. Not all students are "great test takers or in a comfortable situation at home that allows them to focus on studying," Lee told Good Morning America. "I feel really great that it helped this student from 58 points to passing."

The student who asked to have his points donated had no idea who would end up benefiting from his good deed — all that mattered to him was that he helped someone. "He is the type of kid that would often show compassion in the classroom," Lee said. Catherine Garcia

Brother keeps his teenage promise to bring a llama to his sister's wedding

1:09 a.m.

Mendl Weinstock's plus-one at his sister's wedding wasn't your typical date.

Five years ago, when Mendl and his sister, Riva Weinstock, were on a family road trip, Riva was "talking about her wedding as if she was planning on having it the next day," Mendl told Today. "At the time, she was 17 and not even dating anyone, so this was naturally annoying me, having to hear about it for five hours."

Wanting to push her buttons, Mendl told her the only way he would attend her future wedding was if he brought a llama with him. An irritated Riva told him to go ahead, and "ever since that day and those words, I have vowed that when she got married I would bring a llama to the wedding," Mendl said.

As soon as Riva announced her engagement last October, Mendl set out to find a llama. He told his sister the plan, and she "had to realize that this was for real," Riva told Today. Mendl arrived on the big day this winter with a llama named Shocky, and he even had a friend make the llama a custom tuxedo and yarmulke. Riva was amused but said Shocky had to stay outside. He was a hit, greeting guests who stopped to take photos with the sharply dressed llama. Riva is already dreaming up ways to show up her little brother when he ties the knot. "I will absolutely be exacting my revenge," she said. Catherine Garcia

Dallas cafe hires foster youth after they age out of the system

12:29 a.m.

Ciara Morton found a family at the La La Land Kind Cafe in Dallas.

Morton became a foster kid after suffering abuse at home. When she turned 18 and aged out of Texas' foster care system, she didn't have anywhere to go, but found hope at La La Land. "We're not in the business of coffee — we're definitely in the business of kindness," owner Francois Reihani told CBS News.

Reihani founded La La Land after learning about the struggles that former foster kids go through; in 2019, more than 1,200 Texas youth aged out of the system, and many became homeless. "Imagine being 18 and literally having no one and going out and being alone," Reihani said. He explained that he believes "we have a duty to our society to help the ones who are in need," and opened the cafe with the goal of hiring former foster kids and teaching them skills to help them now and in the future.

So far, Reihani has hired nine former foster youth. Morton said La La Land provides a "support system," and she's thrilled to finally have people rooting for her. "That gives me ambition," Morton told CBS News. "It lets me work at my goals and believe in myself. That is my favorite part." Catherine Garcia

ICE will temporarily postpone most arrests amid coronavirus pandemic

March 18, 2020
An ICE agent waits outside a house in New York.
John Moore/Getty Images

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced Wednesday that the agency will be scaling back its enforcement actions amid the coronavirus pandemic, focusing its efforts on arresting people who pose a risk to public safety or have certain criminal convictions.

In a statement, ICE said its "highest priorities are to promote life-saving and public safety activities," and the move will "ensure the welfare and safety of the general public as well as officers and agents."

Immigrant advocates had been calling on the Department of Homeland Security to postpone enforcement operations during the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reports. After ICE carried out arrests in Los Angeles on Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said "additional fear at a moment of extreme fear is the last thing that families need to face." Catherine Garcia

For the 1st time since coronavirus outbreak began, China reports no new local infections

March 18, 2020
A health care worker sanitizes a hospital bed in China.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, China announced that there were no local COVID-19 coronavirus infections reported in the country on Wednesday, for the first time since the outbreak started late last year.

There were 34 infections diagnosed, but all involved people who came to China from other countries, China's National Health Commission said. Of those infections, 21 cases were in Beijing.

After originally mismanaging the outbreak — residents complained of food shortages and a lack of hospital beds and test kits — and even punishing doctors who tried to spread the word, China enforced quarantines, shut down factories, and kept people out of cities they didn't live in. There are 80,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in mainland China, with the death toll at 3,245. Catherine Garcia

Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths in just 1 day

March 18, 2020
The empty Grand Canal in Venice.
Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday saw the biggest increase in coronavirus deaths in Italy, with 475 infected people dying.

Nearly 3,000 people have died in the country since the first cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were reported there in late January. There are now 35,713 confirmed cases, and Italian health officials say more than 4,000 patients have fully recovered, BBC News reports.

Italy is the hardest-hit country after China, where 3,245 people have officially died from the virus since the outbreak began in December; globally, at least 8,758 people are dead from COVID-19. To combat the spread of the new coronavirus, Italy has been on lockdown for close to two weeks, with people told they can only leave their homes if they must go to work, see a doctor, or get groceries.

Restaurants, shops, bars, and gyms are all closed, and police are stopping people they see on the streets; so far, authorities have charged more than 40,000 people with violating lockdown, including a priest who was performing a funeral. Catherine Garcia

