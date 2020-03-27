See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and the economy
The New York Times turned its front page into an arresting illustration of America's unemployment shock

6:38 a.m.

The Labor Department provided the material Thursday for what Axios' Felix Salmon called "the most stunning chart of this crisis yet — the number of people filing for unemployment spiked to 3.3 million last week, a number unprecedented in U.S. history." The actual number of workers affected by the coronavirus crisis is much larger — lots more Americans took pay cuts or reductions in work hours, and the numbers don't count gig workers. But it's a stunning jump the same, with huge, unknown ramifications, and The New York Times found an arresting way to illustrated it on the cover of Friday's newspaper.

The Wall Street Journal had the same idea, executed with slightly less aplomb.

The New York Daily News, meanwhile, did its Daily News thing. Peter Weber

coronavirus and the future
America isn't reopening by Easter. But how long should the coronavirus shutdown optimally last?

5:44 a.m.

There will be a real human cost if the U.S. tries to return to normalcy too soon after this period of coronavirus paralysis — increased deaths, lots more physical pain and suffering, collapsing medical systems. But there are also very steep social and economic costs to locking down much of the country, and those will mount the longer the shutdowns continue.

President Trump — also fretting over the personal political price of the tanking economy, as CBS News reports below — is pushing for the country to start jumping from isolation to work by Easter, April 12. On Thursday, he proposed reopening in phases.

Trump can't compel states and cities to reopen before they are ready. But governors and mayors will have to make cost-benefit decisions about when to start lifting restrictions. Nicholas Kristof and Stuart Thompson at The New York Times worked with epidemiologists to create an interactive model demonstrating "why quickly returning to normal could be a historic mistake that would lead to an explosion of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths."

With the 14 day shutdown Trump is promoting, the model predicts 126.5 million Americans infected with the coronavirus by late October and 1.3 million deaths; after 56 days, 19.1 million Americans would contract the virus and 115,700 would die. You can fiddle with the length and severity of social distancing, plus other factors.

The epidemiologists Kristof and Thompson spoke with suggested scenarios in which certain parts of the U.S. opened first or regions shifted between hospital-saving periods of extreme social distancing and virus-feeding normalcy "breaks." Microsoft founder Bill Gates dismissed an incremental, middle-ground approach on CNN Thursday night. "The sooner we take this medicine, which is tough medicine, the sooner we'll be out of it and not have to go back into it again," he told Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. And with cases still rising across the U.S., "the light is not at the end of the tunnel in terms of a mid-April reopening."

"By summer, I think the rich countries that have been competently led on this will not have to go back into shutdown," Gates said. "And from the disease point of view, they'll avoid very large numbers of deaths." It's not clear he included the U.S. in that category. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci answers all Trevor Noah's coronavirus questions. Joe Biden tells Jimmy Kimmel his plan.

3:19 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases and the lead expert on President Trump's coronavirus task force, has advised six presidents on a series of terrible infectious diseases. He told The Daily Show's Trevor Noah on Thursday that his "worst nightmare" has long been "a respiratory-borne illness that easily spreads from person to person but that has a high degree of morbidity and mortality," and with COVID-19, "it spreads very easily — you can even spread it when you're not symptomatic" — and its mortality rate is 10 times higher than the seasonal flu.

Fauci said people have to weigh the risks of various activities Noah asked about — for example, he doesn't think we "need to get completely obsessed about packages that come in" — but coughing and sneezing are dangerous. The virus spreads mainly through droplets of saliva, including hand contact after a person coughs, but it can also be aerosolized and hang out in the air for a bit.

"You don't want to be obsessive-compulsive about wiping everything down that you go near," Fauci said, but contaminated doorknobs are "one of the real bad actors." He suggested and end to handshakes "for a while" and frequent hand washing, plus keeping six feet of social distancing. "The overwhelming proportion" of COVID-19 patients "are the elderly with underlying disease," like heart or respiratory issues, he added, but young people are far from "invulnerable."

But even if you never get sick, "you have an almost societal, moral responsibility to protect other people" by not spreading the virus, Fauci said, and in terms of how long people will need to shelter in place, "the virus is the clock, Trevor."

"We may be running low on masks, but there are plenty of tinfoil hats to go around right now," Jimmy Kimmel said. "There's a far-right conspiracy circulating that claims Dr. Anthony Fauci has been secretly plotting with Hillary Clinton to destroy the economy and undermine the Trump presidency. That's right — maybe the virus came from Hillary's computer!" He dialed in the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden. Biden said he's baffled by Trump's slow, piecemeal response to the outbreak — "honest to God, Jimmy, I don't know" — asked Trump to steal his coronavirus plan, explained how he's spending his days, and reassured Kimmel that Trump "doesn't have the authority" to postpone the election. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
With school out, this administrator had to find a creative way to let teen know she's valedictorian

2:10 a.m.

When Michelle Floering pulled up to the Culver's drive-thru in Traverse City, Michigan, she ordered a frozen custard and delivered a very important message.

Since school is out due to the coronavirus pandemic, Floering, the secondary principal at Grand Traverse Academy, wasn't able to immediately tell senior Kaitlyn Watson that she is this year's valedictorian. She knew Watson worked at Culver's, so Floering drove over and asked to see Watson at the window.

Floering recorded the whole interaction, capturing Watson's excitement after she told her she was GTA's 2020 valedictorian. "I am?" Watson responded as she jumped in the air. "Oh my gosh! Thank you so much!" Floering said the honor was "well deserved," and if they didn't have to practice social distancing, she would give Watson a hug. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Standing 10 feet apart, Minnesota neighbors come together every day for community calisthenics

1:28 a.m.

These neighbors have found a way to stay healthy — and connected — while quarantined.

Every day, they meet for a group workout, filling the street in their St. Paul, Minnesota, neighborhood. Each person stands in a chalk-drawn circle, and follows the lead of Momo Hayakawa Koenigs, who participated in mass workouts while growing up in Japan. They bend, stretch, lift their arms, and move their legs in unison, with everyone a safe 10 feet away from their neighbor.

The exercise group grows by the day, as more and more neighbors choose to join in. They come with their dogs and small children, and when they're done working out, they don't immediately rush home — they stay in their circles and talk, finding out who is celebrating a birthday that day and who might have an extra roll of toilet paper to give away. "We're not created to be in isolation, we're created to be in community," participant Kim Kokx told KARE 11. "So, we're doing community as best we can." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump tells governors he's preparing new social distancing guidelines based on geographic risk factors

12:26 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a letter sent to governors on Thursday, President Trump said new coronavirus testing will identify "high-risk, medium-risk, and low-risk" counties, and his administration will be able to release new social distancing guidelines based on this information.

These guidelines will help governors decide on "maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place," Trump wrote. A person with knowledge of the matter told CNN not everyone on the White House Coronavirus Task Force saw Trump's letter before it was made public, and the plan is still being developed.

Health experts have warned that it is way too early for people to ease up on social distancing, especially as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise every day in the United States and hospitals warn that they do not have adequate protective equipment, ventilators, or ICU beds. Trump held a conference call with governors on Thursday, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told Trump his state is in desperate need of medical supplies, four people with knowledge of the call told The Washington Post.

Inslee reportedly snapped when Trump said his administration serves as "backup" for states, asking Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act and order private companies to make masks and ventilators. The president became defensive and said in recent days, the government has done a lot for Washington. Trump has been urged by business leaders and conservative advisers not to use the Defense Production Act, the Post reports, because it looks too much like socialism. Catherine Garcia

Edit

The big cruise ship lines were shut out of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue

12:20 a.m.
Cruise ship
Paul Kane/Getty Images

A provision in the Senate's $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package, inserted late in the negotiations, restricts participation in a $500 billion loan program to corporations "that are created or organized in the United States or under the laws of the United States and that have significant operations in and a majority of its employees based in the United States." That excludes most of the cruise ship industry, hit especially hard by the coronavirus outbreak, The Wall Street Journal reports.

None of the major cruise ship lines is registered in the U.S. — Carnival is incorporated in Panama, Royal Caribbean in Liberia, Norwegian Cruise Line in Bermuda, and privately held MSC Cruises in Switzerland. "The companies don't pay U.S. federal income taxes, and most of their cleaning staff, restaurant servers, bartenders, and other employees are foreign nationals," the Journal reports. "Even the individual ships are typically owned by foreign LLCs and domiciled in low-tax countries such as the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the Dominican Republic."

President Trump, who had promised that the cruise ship industry would be covered by the rescue package, said Thursday that he would like to help the cruise lines but conceded it would be "very tough to make a loan to company when they're based in a different country." He added that "we're going to work very hard on the cruise line business and we're going to figure something out."

Cruise ships do pay state taxes and port fees, and the Cruise Lines International Association lobbying group said the industry contributed $53 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018 and supported 421,000 U.S. jobs. Cruise ships have also been linked to large outbreaks of disease, including more than 800 of the world's COVID-19 infections. Peter Weber

Edit

Harlem Globetrotter Curly Neal dies at 77

March 26, 2020
Curly Neal.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Harlem Globetrotters legend Fred "Curly" Neal died Thursday at his home near Houston. He was 77.

A standout on his high school and university basketball teams, Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985, traveling to 97 countries and appearing in more than 6,000 games. A fan favorite known for dribbling in circles around other players, Neal was also an Ambassador of Goodwill for the exhibition team. "We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known," Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn tweeted. "Curly's basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide."

During the 1970s, Neal and other Globetrotters had their own cartoon series, and he also was featured on The Ed Sullivan Show, Gilligan's Island, The Love Boat, and Scooby-Doo. In 1993, Neal was inducted into the Globetrotters' Legends ring, and in 2008, his No. 22 jersey was retired, an honor given to only four other Globetrotters. Catherine Garcia

