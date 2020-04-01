See More Speed Reads
Prince Charles speaks on 'unprecedented and anxious time' after contracting coronavirus

10:08 a.m.

Prince Charles is offering a hopeful message amid the coronavirus pandemic after recently testing positive for COVID-19 himself.

Charles, heir to the British throne, spoke in a video message on Wednesday after it was announced last week that he had contracted COVID-19. The Prince of Wales in his message said he was lucky in that he had "relatively mild symptoms," and he said that he continues to practice social distancing, although his seven-day period of self-isolation ended earlier this week.

"I find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation," he said.

In addition to Charles, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced last week he tested positive for COVID-19, saying his symptoms are mild and he is self-isolating.

Charles went on to reflect on the "strange, frustrating, and distressing experience" of living through the coronavirus pandemic, an "unprecedented and anxious time," saying he and his wife are thinking of those who have lost loved ones. He also praised medical professionals and volunteers for their "utter selfless devotion to duty" that makes "us so very proud."

The video message concludes on an optimistic note as Charles says that "none of us can say when this will end, but end it will," and "until it does, let us try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come." Brendan Morrow

Surgeon general expects social distancing guidelines to continue after April 30

11:30 a.m.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he expects to continue recommending Americans follow social distancing guidelines into May.

Adams appeared Wednesday on Today after President Trump recently extended the federal government's social distancing guidelines to April 30. Trump had previously floated the idea of the country being "opened up" by Easter on April 12.

But Savannah Guthrie probed Adams about the likelihood of the guidelines needing to be extended again, asking him if it's remotely possible that the White House would fully pull back and say Americans no longer need to social distance after 30 days. This is indeed not likely, Adams suggested.

"In my opinion, I think that in 30 days, we will still be telling the country in general that you need to practice these measures," Adams said. "But in 30 days, some places may not need to have a shelter-in-place anymore. So again, we'll start to ease this in 30 days, I think, in some places, but in some places, we'll be ramping it up. We'll follow the data."

Upon announcing the extension of the federal social distancing guidelines, Trump predicted that "by June 1st, we will be well on our way to recovery," and "a lot of great things will be happening."

Adams also said in the interview that because "everyone is on a different place on their curve," some states are "going to need to continue social distancing" after 30 days, while others "may be able to relax some of their recommendations earlier."

The surgeon general additionally addressed the fact that numerous states have not issued stay-at-home orders including Florida, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently saying Trump "has not recommended" that he do so. But Adams on Today described the federal social distancing guidelines as "a national stay-at-home order." Brendan Morrow

Watch how quickly coronavirus becomes the third leading cause of daily deaths

11:20 a.m.

The number of deaths resulting from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus are rising swiftly.

A data visualization created Wednesday by Dr. Maria Danilychev shows just how fast COVID-19 became the third leading daily killer in the United States behind only heart disease and cancer.

There are a couple of caveats, however. The chart puts the coronavirus data, pulled from Worldometers, up against the latest mortality data from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention from 2018. The CDC set actually shows average daily deaths, while the deaths from coronavirus in the visualization represent individual days, rather than the average, which would still register lower on the scale.

Still, the data highlights the trajectory of the virus, and the average number of deaths per day will almost certainly continue to increase for some time. Tim O'Donnell

Ventilators are in short supply. So are medications for coronavirus patients using them.

10:36 a.m.
Hospital ventilator.
istock/PaulVinten

Hospitals are running low on pretty much everything they need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortages of ventilators to treat severe coronavirus cases and masks to protect health care workers have been widely publicized, prompting companies to switch gears and start producing those needed supplies. But medications necessary for treating patients on ventilators are also in short supply, and it's getting harder and harder to get those prescriptions filled, Stat News reports.

Patients on ventilators are given a mixture of sedatives, anesthetics, painkillers, and muscle relaxants "to help manage patient pain and comfort levels so they can benefit from mechanical ventilation," Stat writes. So as coronavirus cases rose throughout March, there was a 51 percent jump in demand for six commonly used sedatives and anesthetics. But at the same time, the rate at which those prescriptions are filled and given to hospitals dropped from 100 percent to just 63 percent by March 24, per Stat.

Painkillers, including hydromorphone, fentanyl, and morphine, saw a 67 percent increase in demand during March, but their fill rate dropped from 82 percent to 77 percent. And demand for four common neuromuscular blockers rose 39 percent while the fill rate fell to 70 percent, Stat notes.

These shortages have a variety of causes. Major pharmaceutical company Pfizer said it's experiencing manufacturing delays, while some had stopped making those now-necessary drugs altogether. Erin Fox, who tracks drug shortages at the University of Utah Health Care, told Stat it's likely manufacturers haven't been "ramping up production for the surge." Coupled with import and production stoppages from India and China, it's all adding up to a deadly situation. Read more at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

These 3 scientific developments could help combat the coronavirus pandemic

10:23 a.m.
Caronavirus NYC.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Scientists remain hard at work in their efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and help alleviate the stress on health care systems.

At Stanford University, researchers are hoping to integrate already-on-the-market artificial intelligence called the Deterioration Index that can help doctors predict which coronavirus patients may need escalated care, thus allowing health care workers to spend less time analyzing charts and make treatment decisions more quickly, Stat News reports.

The AI analyzes vital signs, lab test results, medications, and medical history, then rates on a scale of 0 to 100 how high the risk is that a patient's condition deteriorates. The model is used in nearly 50 health systems already, but Stanford wants to make sure it works accurately for COVID-19 patients, as well, since it's a new disease the system wasn't intended to analyze.

In other news, two U.S. companies — BD and BioMedomics — launched a rapid antibody test that can detect if a person has present or past exposure to COVID-19 in as little as 15 minutes. Antibody tests could prove key for better understanding how widespread the pandemic is, and at what stage the world is at, because current coronavirus tests can't determine if a person has already recovered. Most importantly, they could help determine whether some health care workers can treat patients without concern of contracting the virus themselves, as well as allow some people who may have already built up immunity to return to their normal lives.

That doesn't mean firms are halting production of normal diagnostic tests, of course. The Boston Globe reports that researchers from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are are working on a test that can deliver results in less than 15 minutes, which will hopefully add to the growing number of point-of-care tests hitting the market. Tim O'Donnell

Biden says it's 'hard to envision' Democratic convention happening as planned in July

9:04 a.m.

Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, can the Democratic National Convention still happen as currently planned in July? Former Vice President Joe Biden thinks that's unlikely.

Biden appeared on MSNBC for an interview Tuesday in which Brian Williams asked the Democratic candidate if he can "really envision every prominent Democrat in this country" gathering "inside a hot arena 104 days from now." At the moment, the 2020 Democratic National Convention is set to begin on July 13 in Milwaukee.

"It's hard to envision that," Biden responded. "Again, we should listen to the scientists."

Biden went on to suggest delaying the convention may be appropriate, saying there's "more time" now that the Olympics, which had originally been set to begin on July 24, got pushed until next year. The 2020 Republican National Convention is scheduled for the end of August.

Looking ahead toward the general election, Biden also said on MSNBC that plans should be put in place now to ensure that "we're able to conduct our democracy while we're dealing with a pandemic," including the possibility of "drive-in voting."

"We were able to, in the middle of the Civil War all the way through to World War II, have Democratic and Republican conventions, and primaries and elections, and still have public safety," Biden said. "We're able to do both. But the fact is, it may have to be different." Brendan Morrow

Andrew Jack, Star Wars actor and dialect coach, dies of coronavirus

8:02 a.m.
Andrew Jack
Lucasfilm

Dialect coach and actor Andrew Jack, who worked on a wide range of movies and appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has died at 76 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jack's agent said he died Tuesday at a hospital in England, where his wife could not be by his side amid the coronavirus pandemic, per CNN.

"Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week," the agent said in a statement. "She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held." Jack's wife tweeted that he "was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago" and that "he was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him."

Jack worked as a dialect coach on dozens of films including Avengers: Endgame, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and the recent Star Wars movies, and he had been working on the upcoming The Batman. He also played Resistance General Caluan Ematt in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi and provided the voice of Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo paid tribute to Jack, tweeting that his work "revealed a man who was passionate and caring for both his work and those around him," while Elijah Wood called the news of his death "heartbreaking."

"He, along with Roisin Carty, lead all of us through the many accents of Middle-Earth," Wood tweeted Wednesday. "He was a kind and lovely human being. My love to his family and friends."
Brendan Morrow

Half of Iceland's COVID-19 spreaders may be asymptomatic, early data suggest

7:51 a.m.
Coronavirus test in Croatia
Denis Lovrovic/AFP/Getty Images

Iceland is giving the world a unique look at how the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading. The Nordic island nation of 360,000 started testing for the virus in early February, and it chose to test both people suspected of having COVID-19 and, notably, people who haven't shown any symptoms. DeCODE, a biotech company working on behalf of Iceland's chief epidemiologist, is testing the general population; so far, it has screened about 9,000 people, or about half of the 17,900 Icelanders tested for the virus, CNN reports.

More than 99 percent of deCODE's volunteer subjects tested negative, but of the roughly 1 percent who tested positive, half said they hadn't shown any symptoms of the disease, company founder Dr. Kári Stefánsson told CNN. "What it means in my mind, is that because we are screening the general population, we are catching people early in the infection before they start showing symptoms." The 50 percent of positive tests from asymptomatic people has been fairly consistent, though the sample is pretty small. DeCODE expects to gather a larger sample of at least 50,000 people, or roughly 13 percent Iceland's population, before the virus peters out.

Other studies have also shown that COVID-19 can be spread by asymptomatic people, and the higher the share of symptomless spreaders, the harder COVID-19 will be to contain. "We now know that asymptomatic transmission likely [plays] an important role in spreading this virus," Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said last week, adding that it's "absolutely clear" asymptomatic infection "surely can fuel a pandemic like this in a way that's going to make it very difficult to control." Having everyone wear face masks outside the home, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering advising, would be one way to keep asymptomatic transmission at bay. Peter Weber

