British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Johnson announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after developing "mild symptoms," namely a fever and a persistent cough. He has now self-isolated and is working from home, he said.

"That's entirely the right thing to do, but be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all of my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus," Johnson said.

Johnson recently imposed strict lockdown measures in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, ordering every non-essential shop to close and effectively banning public gatherings. "No prime minister wants to enact measures like this," Johnson said at the time. "..."At present, there are just no easy options."

In his Friday announcement, Johnson assured the British people that "we will get through" the crisis, and "the way we're gonna get through it is, of course, by applying the measures that you'll have heard so much about. And the more effectively we all comply with those measures, the faster our country will come through this epidemic, and the faster we'll bounce back."

This announcement comes after Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19. He has self-isolated in Scotland. Brendan Morrow