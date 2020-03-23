See More Speed Reads
U.K. imposes strict coronavirus lockdown measures for next 3 weeks

5:39 p.m.

The United Kingdom faced some criticism for what many considered a delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a series of strict measures for the country, which is joining many of its ex-European Union counterparts in lockdown for at least the next three weeks.

The new measures mean every non-essential shop is shut down, public gatherings are effectively banned, and funerals will be the only social events allowed. Police will have the authority in the form of issuing fines and dispersing gatherings to make sure people comply.

Johnson said the rules will be under constant review and, if evidence suggests it's reasonable, the restrictions could be eased after a three week period. But for now, the prime minister believes only a "huge national effort" can slow the virus and ensure the U.K.'s health care system is able to cope. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Trump touted a drug's effectiveness against coronavirus. Now its manufacturer is overwhelmed by demand.

5:23 p.m.
Gilead.
Andrei Stanescu/iStock

President Trump has promoted a few different drugs as effective remedies against the novel coronavirus in recent days, but demand for one of them has become so overwhelming that its manufacturer has temporarily shut down its emergency access program to build a broader one, The New York Times reports.

Gilead, which produces remdesivir, a drug that's being studied in large-scale clinical trials across the globe and is currently administered in certain coronavirus cases, said it can no longer grant compassionate use requests because it can't keep up with the number coming in. The company said its emergency access program was limited and never intended for a pandemic, but now that the world is facing one, Gilead intends to set up a broader access program to help more people. "This approach will both accelerate access to remdesivir for severely ill patients and enable the collection of data from all participating patients," the company said in a statement.

In the meantime, though, the Times reports some people said the decision means ill patients with few options will have to face delays.

It's not clear how effective remdesivir is against COVID-19 on a large scale, but the trials underway in China should deliver some sense of its prowess by the end of April. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus lockdowns have European governments searching for a 'credible exit strategy'

4:25 p.m.
Europe lockdown.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump appears to be wavering when it comes to keeping restrictive measures in place beyond 15 days as the United States battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, and instead may be gearing up for getting people back to work to re-energize the economy. It turns out he's far from the only world leader grappling with the choice, Politico reports.

European leaders, too, are faced with the dual challenge of quelling the virus and keeping their societies afloat, and no one seems to have an answer. "It's a very difficult balancing act," said Mujtaba Rahman, Europe director at the political risk consultancy firm, EurasiaGroup. "It's not clear that any government has a credible exit strategy."

To put some of the possible economic damage into perspective, Munich-based research firm Ifo Institute published a report Monday predicting Germany could lose anywhere between 7.2 percent and 20.6 percent of its GDP over the course of a two-to-three month coronavirus disruption. But scientists continue to issue stark warnings that new cases of the virus will surge if life goes back to the way it was.

There are a couple of scenarios, however, where it may be possible to simultaneously ease restrictions and keep the virus at bay for the most part. One, as suggested by an Imperial College London study would be to implement alternating periods of lockdown and relaxation over the course of the next two years or until a vaccine becomes widely available. The other possibility, Politico notes, is that as testing becomes more widely available, governments may find out that quite a large percentage of people already had mild or asymptomatic infections and built up defenses against COVID-19. That, of course, is only speculation, but some experts do expect antibody tests to become available sooner than later. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

These mice just broke the record for highest-dwelling mammal

3:52 p.m.
field mouse.
iStock.

The yellow-rumped leaf-eared mouse has done it again.

Just one year after setting the record for world's highest-dwelling mammal, the mouse shattered it by nearly 2,000 feet, reports National Geographic.

In a February expedition organized by organized by Jay Storz, a biologist at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, the mouse was discovered in Chile atop the summit of Llullaillaco — a dormant volcano — at 22,110 feet.

It's a marvel the mice can thrive at such elevations, as there is no vegetation, little rain, and extreme temperatures, per National Geographic. The species has also been found at sea level, meaning they have an "unprecedented elevation range of more than 22,000 feet."

"We may have generally underestimated the altitudinal range limits and physiological tolerances of small mammals simply because the world's highest summits remain relatively unexplored by biologists," the research, published in bioRxiv, states.

Now, scientists are eager to study how the creatures can survive in such extreme conditions, with the hopes of using that research to advance treatment of human conditions relating to oxygen delivery and utilization, whether it's due to disease, exertion, or altitude, Storz says.

The work is funded by the National Geographic Society and the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Read more at National Geographic. Taylor Watson

Mike Bloomberg sued over rescinded promise to pay staffers through November

3:16 p.m.
Bloomberg.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is being sued after backing out of a plan to employ his 2020 staffers through the November election.

Three former Bloomberg campaign organizers on Monday sued him for fraud, saying his campaign rescinded its promise to pay 2,000 employees through November even if he didn't win the Democratic nomination, Politico reports. After laying off staffers last week, Bloomberg said he would be transferring $18 million to the Democratic National Committee rather than form an independent super PAC as planned.

"The Mike Bloomberg 2020 hiring managers expressly promised field staff applicants for Mike Bloomberg 2020 that they would be employed by Mike Bloomberg 2020 to perform work on the primary campaign to elect Michael Bloomberg as the Democratic nominee and on the general election, regardless of whether Bloomberg won the nomination, and stated that the Bloomberg campaign would keep open and financially support its field offices through the general election campaign," the lawsuit says.

Another former Bloomberg worker also filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on Monday for the same reason, The New York Times reports. A lawyer for former Bloomberg field organizer Donna Wood said he deprived these workers "of promised income and health care benefits, leaving them and their families potentially uninsured in the face of a global pandemic."

Hiring materials used by the Bloomberg campaign promised "employment through November 2020 with Team Bloomberg," Politico reports, although according to the Times, signed contracts "stipulated that employment was at-will, allowing for termination at any time." According to Politico, the former staffers "argue in the lawsuit that they can bring these claims based on evidence that they were induced to sign on because of the longevity promises made to them."

Former Bloomberg staffers had blasted the former mayor last week after he announced he was backing out of his super PAC plan, with one telling the Times, "I'm so sorry I worked for this guy." Brendan Morrow

Americans are still confident the U.S. will limit the coronavirus outbreak within a few weeks, poll shows

2:45 p.m.

There's no doubt Americans are worried about the novel coronavirus pandemic. A new poll from Monmouth University released Monday reveals that 57 percent of those surveyed consider it their biggest concern right now, well ahead of related things like job security and health care costs, indicating that health in and of itself is the top priority. But, at the same time, many people still believe the U.S. can limit the scale of the outbreak before too long.

Of those polled, 25 percent said they were "very confident" the country will achieve some of its goals in the next few weeks, while 37 percent said they were somewhat confident. That means 36 percent are either "not too" confident, or not confident at all. Still, it seems optimism is winning out, as cities and states around the country impose restrictive measures in the hopes of turning the tide, but the numbers are also split along party lines with Republicans predicting a rosier outlook than Democrats.

It looks like a lot of that hope stems from a positive opinion of the country's governors, who have a 72 percent approval rating for how they've dealt with the crisis. Per the poll, though, people are less satisfied with how their peers are handling things — only 38 percent of those surveyed gave a thumbs up to the American public's response.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted via telephone between March 18 to 22, surveying 851 adults in the United States. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points. See the full results of the poll here. Tim O'Donnell

Senate Democrats block Republicans' coronavirus stimulus bill 2nd time around

2:33 p.m.
Chuck Schumer.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats have yet again blocked Republicans' "phase three" coronavirus economic stimulus bill.

In a 49-46 vote on Monday, Democrats voted almost unanimously against pushing Republicans' $1.8 billion package to a floor vote, putting it far short of the 60 votes it needed to proceed. They said they're still negotiating with the Trump administration over the bill, though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said earlier Monday he was "hopeful" they'd "reach a deal today."

The Monday vote came after lengthy debate on the floor of the Senate, during which Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), one of the most conservative Democrats in the body, slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for being "worried more about the economy than we are the health care and the wellbeing of the people of America." Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who's up for a tough re-election race this fall, meanwhile switched his vote to side with Republicans, saying he was "embarrassed" by the political gaming over the bill.

Senate Democrats similarly blocked the bill in a 47-47 procedural vote on Sunday. It would provide $1,200 checks to individual Americans and more to families, but also contains industry bailouts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) characterized as a "slush fund" for corporations. Kathryn Krawczyk

Olympics 'postponement has been decided,' top IOC official says

1:58 p.m.
Olympics.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 2020 Summer Olympics are looking more and more like they'll be the 2021 Games.

The International Olympic Committee conceded Sunday that it was considering pushing this summer's competition in Tokyo until next year and would announce its decision within four weeks. And in a Monday interview with USA Today, veteran IOC member Dick Pound said "on the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided."

Pound has been on the IOC for more than 40 years, and told USA Today he expects an official announcement from the IOC soon. "It will come in stages," Pound said of the IOC's decision-making process moving forward. "We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense," he continued. "The Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

After previously ruling out a postponement, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Japanese lawmakers Monday that "if it is difficult to hold (the Games) in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable." Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee announced Sunday it would not send athletes to the games if they're held this summer and called for a postponement. Australia later joined the pledge. Kathryn Krawczyk

