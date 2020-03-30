Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

After recently testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Prince Charles is out of isolation.

It was announced last week that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne had tested positive for COVID-19, and Clarence House said at the time he had self-isolated at his home in Scotland.

As of Monday, "having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesperson said. He is reportedly in good health.

Upon announcing the Prince of Wales' diagnosis last week, Clarence House said although he had been experiencing "mild symptoms," he "otherwise remains in good health." His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative, although CNN reports that she "continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops symptoms."

According to CBS News, U.K. government guidelines recommend that "people who live alone and have symptoms of coronavirus should stay isolated at home for 7 days from when their symptoms started." U.S. guidelines say those who are sick should self-isolate for 14 days.

Buckingham Palace in a statement last week said that Charles last had contact with Queen Elizabeth II "briefly" on March 12 but that she "remains in good health." Brendan Morrow