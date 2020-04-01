Wimbledon has been canceled for the 1st time since World War II

-
Wimbledon has been canceled for the 1st time since World War II12:28 p.m.
-
Celebrities didn't get the memo that April Fools' Day is canceled1:04 p.m.
-
Sophie Turner is also enjoying getting 'drunk at home' during quarantine12:14 p.m.
-
China under-reported coronavirus cases and deaths, U.S. intelligence reportedly concludes12:06 p.m.
-
Migrants returned to Mexico have hearings postponed — but still have to show up at the border to get a new date12:01 p.m.
-
Surgeon general expects social distancing guidelines to continue after April 3011:30 a.m.
-
Watch how quickly coronavirus becomes the third leading cause of daily deaths11:20 a.m.
-
Ventilators are in short supply. So are medications for coronavirus patients using them.10:36 a.m.
12:28 p.m.
1:04 p.m.
12:14 p.m.
12:06 p.m.
Migrants returned to Mexico have hearings postponed — but still have to show up at the border to get a new date
12:01 p.m.
11:30 a.m.
11:20 a.m.
10:36 a.m.