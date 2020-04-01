Wimbledon has been canceled for the 1st time since World War II

For the first time in decades, Wimbledon is off.

The tennis tournament that was set to begin in late June on Wednesday became the latest event to be canceled as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships cited "public health concerns" and the impact coronavirus restrictions currently in place in the United Kingdom will have on the "significant preparations required to stage" the event, "either on the original date of 29 June" or later in the summer. Recently, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned public gatherings of more than two people and ordered citizens not to leave their homes for non-essential purposes.

"With the likelihood that the government's measures will continue for many months, it is our view that we must act responsibly to protect the large numbers of people required to prepare The Championships from being at risk," the statement said Wednesday. The fact that "the people, supplies and services legally required to stage The Championships would not be available at any point this summer" made postponing the tournament not possible, the announcement explained, and so it has been canceled entirely for 2020.

This announcement comes after the Olympics, which had been scheduled for this summer, was postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press reports that since 1877, Wimbledon has only been canceled due to World War I and World War II. With this in mind, Ian Hewitt, chair of the All England Club, said Wednesday "this is a decision that we have not taken lightly," but "we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen." Brendan Morrow