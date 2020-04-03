See More Speed Reads
Doctors are sharing 3D-printed ventilator splitter designs to prepare for the crunch

Facing acute shortages of ventilators to treat a tsunami of COVID-19 patients, doctors and engineers are improvising, and one relatively easy, inexpensive, and slightly risky workaround is a splitter that allows multiple patients to use one ventilator.

"If you do the math, there was no way that any hospital or any hospital in any country in the world would be able to manage the critically ill patients," Dr. Saud Anwar, a pulmonary critical care specialist and state senator in Connecticut, tells NBC 4 New York. So he worked with a 3D print shop owner and an engineer to create an open-source splitter that allows one machine to treat up to seven patients. They aren't the only ones with that idea. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration allowed the use of splitters to treat more than one COVID-19 patient on an emergency basis.

A team of engineers at Johns Hopkins University, a doctor-and-engineer couple in South Carolina, and anesthesiology and intensive care staff at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center have also developed their own 3D-printed splitters. "It's not ideal," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said last week, "but we believe it's workable."

Some experts warn that sharing a ventilator could do more harm than good for patients, potentially even spreading coronavirus infections. But proponents see little choice, given the lack of equipment. "Even when you have one-to-one ventilator, the success rate is very poor, but if there is no ventilator the success rate is zero," Anwar said. "And so that is why it is important to use whatever tool we can create to help out." Peter Weber

Unemployment climbs to 4.4 percent as economy ends nearly 10-year job gains streak

It's official: the United States' longest hiring streak ever has ended.

The U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent to 4.4 percent amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, per NBC News. As expected, this ended a record 113 straight months of gains, as this is the first decline in payrolls since September 2010, CNBC reports.

Still, economists have warned the worst is yet to come in the next report, as this Friday data is based on a survey conducted during the week ending on March 14, before many businesses had to close amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Some economists project that report could show the economy shed 20 million jobs and the unemployment rate could rise to a record-high level," The Wall Street Journal reports.

Friday's report was still worse than many economists predicted, though, with some forecasting 150,000 jobs would be lost and the unemployment rate would rise to 3.9 percent. According to CNBC, "some two-thirds of the drop came in the hospitality industry, particularly bars and restaurants forced to close during the economic shutdown."

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that 6.6 million initial unemployment claims were filed last week, the highest weekly number ever recorded, doubling the record-high of 3.3 million from a week earlier. That Thursday unemployment report was also worse than had been anticipated. Prior to these two weeks, the most initial unemployment claims filed in a week since the data started being collected was 695,000 in October 1982. Brendan Morrow

Dr. Fauci: 'I don't understand' why there's not a stay-at-home order in every state

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks every U.S. state should have a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday and was asked if it "makes sense to you" that some U.S. states still don't have stay-at-home orders, with Cooper saying, "Doesn't everybody have to be on the same page with this stuff?" Fauci agreed with that notion.

"I think so, Anderson," Fauci said. "I don't understand why that's not happening."

Fauci went on to say he didn't want to get into "the tension between federally mandated vs. states' rights to do what they want" but argued, "if you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that. We really should be."

Trump has resisted a nationwide stay-at-home order, saying Wednesday, "we have to have a little bit of flexibility," per CNN. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said earlier this week, though, that the federal government's social distancing guidelines, which Trump recently extended until the end of April, should be looked at as a "national stay-at-home order." Brendan Morrow

Late night hosts look at America in quarantine: Toilet paper, guns, alcohol, inept leadership

America will be at the mercy of COVID-19 until we create a vaccine or find a cure — and one "unlikely source" of hope is cigarette giant British American Tobacco, Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Social Distancing Show. "And you know what? I'm not surprised. They spent years destroying people's lungs — of course they know what it's all about. Coronavirus is basically their competition."

Noah threw out some numbers tied to the coronavirus: 1 million infections globally, 1,000-plus U.S. deaths Wednesday, 6.6 million U.S. weekly jobless claims, and a record 3.7 million people applying to buy guns. "So during this pandemic, the two things people in America want the most are guns and toilet paper," he said. "If you want to protect yourself from outsiders, you don't need a gun, people — think out of the box. You just need a recording of someone coughing, on a loop."

"There is one person out there who actually does need more protection right now," Noah sighed: "Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man whose calm leadership during the crisis has won him the respect of all intelligent people — and President Trump."

"Who would threaten the one guy holding this country together right now?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. In less-surprising news, "sales of alcohol since we all got put under house arrest have skyrocketed," he said, seeing a half-full glass: "Remember, you know, they can't smell tequila on your breath on a video conference call."

"This pandemic would be a challenge for any president, but with the massive public health crisis on his hands, Trump is keeping his eye on the ball by focusing on the things that really matter," like claiming (falsely) that he's "No. 1 on Facebook," Kimmel deadpanned. "With great power comes great narcissism."

"The fate we're currently enduring and the months of hardship ahead were not inevitable; hundreds of thousands of people dying, a national lockdown that has disrupted daily life, none of that had to happen," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. But since "the president has essentially abdicated his responsibility," we now "have a situation where states are begging for lifesaving ventilators and the Trump team is in disarray."

"And you'll never guess who's in charge of this s--tshow: the guy Slenderman has nightmares about, Jared Kushner," Meyers said. That "nepotism case" is "not qualified to do anything, let alone tell New York how many ventilators they need." Watch below. Peter Weber

The longest hiring streak in U.S. history is expected to end, but the real carnage comes next month

The Labor Department's March jobs report released Friday is expected to officially end America's record 113 straight months of positive employment numbers. Economists polled by FactSet forecast a loss of 150,000 jobs and a slight jump in the unemployment rate to 3.9 percent, from 3.5 percent. But even if the survey shows jobs were added in March, as some economists predict, the reality, as reflected in the 10 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks, is much worse than whatever the Labor Department reports.

Unlike the weekly unemployment-claims reports, the Labor Department's more comprehensive survey of the labor market was conducted the week of March 8-14, right before many businesses shut down as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic started hitting the U.S. in force, The Wall Street Journal reports. "The April jobs report, to be released May 8, would capture the giant spike in unemployment. Some economists project that report could show the economy shed 20 million jobs and the unemployment rate could rise to a record-high level."

If the unemployment rate hits 15 percent in May's report, as some economist forecast, that would wipe out "the bulk of the past decade's gains," The Associated Press reports. Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told CNBC on Thursday he expects the unemployment rate to hit the mid-teens in the near-term and fall to about 8 percent by the end of 2020. But "no forecasting models are built to deal with the unique situation we have," Brad Hershbein, an economist at the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, tells the Journal. "There's tremendous uncertainty." Peter Weber

Nancy Pelosi tells Stephen Colbert her plans to protect the $2 trillion bailout, ribs Trump for opposing vote-by-mail

Stephen Colbert spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at the Capitol on Thursday's Late Show, and he asked her why she isn't sheltering at home. "We are really working constantly on to prepare for our next bill but also to make sure that the legislation that was passed and signed by the president on Friday is fully implemented to meet the needs of America's working families," she said. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has objected to a new coronavirus package, she added, but "we hope Mitch McConnell will awaken" to the severity of America's economic black hole.

"Are there going to be strings attached" to "the corporate bailout" in the $2.2. trillion bill already signed? Colbert asked. The law, as written, has "very stringent conditions" on industries receiving the money, Pelosi said, but "at the signing ceremony, the president decided to take upon himself to say he wasn't going to acknowledge or obey any of that, and that was most disappointing." She described Trump's "sad and frightening" signing statement as him declaring "he would be the oversight over all of this," and "that's the fight we have."

Pelosi said she introduced legislation Thursday to set up a House committee, modeled on the World War II Truman Committee, to contemporaneously watch that there's no profiteering, waste, fraud, or other abuses in the implementation of the rescue package. When Colbert asked how democracy should work "while we're all staying at home, all quarantining," Pelosi pointed to the $400 million Democrats had already secured for vote-by-mail, said more is needed, and gently chided Trump for warning expanded voting would doom Republican politicians. "Well, I think he should have more confidence in the Republican Party," she said. "Republicans have always been very good about voting by mail, I can tell you that as a former state chair of the California Democratic Party."

Pelosi's advice to America: "Wash your hands, hydrate, pray, and you can never dance too much." Colbert snuck in an off-color joke.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told Seth Meyers on Wednesday's Late Night she would have eliminated the law's $500 billion "slush fund," and while "they put a few strings on it," it isn't enough. "It's better to put some stings on it up front than it is to complain about it afterward, so that's what I'm pushing the secretary of the Treasury to do right now," Warren added. Peter Weber

Jazz guitar great Bucky Pizzarelli has died of coronavirus

Jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli died Wednesday at his home in Saddle River, New Jersey. He was 94, and the cause was the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to his son, John Pizzarelli, a prominent jazz guitarist and vocalist in his own right. The elder Pizzarelli tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Bergen Record. His wife, Ruth, and son Martin were at his side when he died. "There will be some kind of tribute as soon as we can all get within 6 feet of each other," son John told the Record.

Bucky Pizzarelli started performing in combos as a teenager and was a sought-after session musician in the 1950s and '60s, playing on records spanning many genres, from jazz to Frank Sinatra and Ben E. King's "Stand by Me." He started working at NBC in 1964, playing in the Tonight Show band until Johnny Carson moved the show to Los Angeles in 1972. That's when he started making a name for himself in clubs around New York City, joined in 1980 by son John, then age 20. Later, they sometimes played with Martin, a bassist, and John's wife, vocalist Jessica Molaskey — John once described the Pizzarellis as "the von Trapp family on martinis." Bucky Pizzarelli performed into his 90s, even after a stroke in 2016.

"Jazz guitar wouldn't be what it is today without Bucky Pizzarelli," jazz guitarist Frank Vignola tells The Associated Press.

John "Bucky" Pizzarelli was born in Patterson, New Jersey, in 1926, the son of grocery store owners. His father, John, nicknamed him "Buckskin" — shortened to Bucky — after becoming enthralled with the Wild West as a teenager and lived in West Texas for a spell. He is survived by his two sons, his wife, daughters Anne and Mary, and four grandchildren. Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert interviews 'Joe Exotic' of Tiger King fame, chides governors undermining social distancing

Stephen Colbert said he is, unfortunately, getting used to taping his Late Show from home, but it is the very least he can do during the COVID-19 outbreak. Also unfortunately, Republican governors in 11 states still haven't issued stay-at-home orders, "but some Republicans are coming around," he said, pointing to Florida's Ron DeSantis, persuaded to finally act not by "the data or the scientists" but "Trump's demeanor," and Georgia's Brian Kemp, who said "he's finally going to take coronavirus seriously because some brand new information had come to light."

The information, of course, isn't new. "Everyone knows the virus can spread before people are symptomatic — that's why were social-distancing," Colbert said, showing a clip of the director of the CDC — based in Kemp's state — telling Congress that very thing back in February. "Can you tell how long ago that was? I'll give you a hint: It happened in a room full of people!"

Wisconsin's Democratic governor (and GOP-led legislature) are also not helping, refusing to postpone next Tuesday's election. "Democrats want to remove barriers like this all over the country," Colbert said. "In the recently passed stimulus bill, Nancy Pelosi — my guest tonight — tried to get funding to move the entire country to vote by mail, but that was roundly rejected by the president, and he explained why," telling Fox & Friends the surge in voters would doom Republicans. "Wow, you can't say that out loud!" Colbert said. "You're supposed to pretend that you won the election because people like you."

"It can be hard to know what to discuss on a quarantine show since there's really only one big story that everybody's talking about," Colbert said: "Of course I mean the Netflix documentary Tiger King," centering on "a bizarre former zoo owner named Joe Exotic," with whom "we have managed to secure an exclusive interview. Please welcome, live from Grady County Jail, where he is currently serving 22 years worth of court-ordered social distancing, the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic." (Or, in this case, Thomas Lennon in a mullet.)

Social distancing is no joke — but you can watch a short cartoon about it below. Peter Weber

