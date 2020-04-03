Doctors are sharing 3D-printed ventilator splitter designs to prepare for the crunch

-
Doctors are sharing 3D-printed ventilator splitter designs to prepare for the crunch8:26 a.m.
Unemployment climbs to 4.4 percent as economy ends nearly 10-year job gains streak9:24 a.m.
Dr. Fauci: 'I don't understand' why there's not a stay-at-home order in every state8:09 a.m.
Late night hosts look at America in quarantine: Toilet paper, guns, alcohol, inept leadership7:17 a.m.
The longest hiring streak in U.S. history is expected to end, but the real carnage comes next month6:26 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi tells Stephen Colbert her plans to protect the $2 trillion bailout, ribs Trump for opposing vote-by-mail4:55 a.m.
Jazz guitar great Bucky Pizzarelli has died of coronavirus3:13 a.m.
Stephen Colbert interviews 'Joe Exotic' of Tiger King fame, chides governors undermining social distancing2:13 a.m.
