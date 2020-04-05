See More Speed Reads
Fauci, Navarro reportedly got into a heated dispute over unproven coronavirus treatment

10:05 p.m.
Peter Navarro.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A fight broke out in the White House Situation Room on Saturday, after President Trump's economic adviser Peter Navarro clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, over an unproven COVID-19 coronavirus treatment, Axios reports.

Four people with knowledge of the matter told Axios' Jonathan Swan the argument took place near the end of a White House coronavirus task force meeting, after Commissioner of Food and Drugs Stephen Hahn brought up hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug Trump has touted as a possible "game-changer" in the fight against coronavirus. When Hahn was finished giving updates on drug trials, Navarro put folders down on the table where Hahn, Fauci, Vice President Mike Pence, and others were sitting.

One person familiar with the conversation told Swan the "first words out of his mouth are that the studies that he's seen, I believe they're mostly overseas, show 'clear therapeutic efficacy.' Those are the exact words out of his mouth." Fauci responded that this was anecdotal evidence, and this "just set Peter off," Swan reports. Navarro pointed to the folders and said, "That's science, not anecdote," a source said, and as his voice continued to get louder, Pence tried to intervene. "It was pretty clear that everyone was just trying to get Peter to sit down and stop being so confrontational," another person told Swan.

Fauci and other public health officials have said more data is needed before anyone can say the drug is effective against COVID-19, but based on things he's read, Navarro is convinced it works, Swan reports. The task force ultimately decided that publicly, the White House needs to say that use of hydroxychloroquine is between doctors and patients. Read more at Axios. Catherine Garcia

her majesty speaks
In rare address, Queen Elizabeth reassures Britons, says 'better days will return'

8:47 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II delivered a rare televised address on Sunday, calling on the British people to keep doing their part to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, reminding them that "while we may have more still to endure, better days will return."

On Sunday, the death toll from COVID-19 hit 4,934 in Britain. The queen declared that "together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it. While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed, and that success will belong to every one of us."

Elizabeth thanked health care workers for their tireless efforts to save lives, as well as everyone staying at home, and said she was reminded of the 1940 address she made with her late sister Margaret. They spoke to children who were evacuated during the German bombing raids in World War II, and "today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones," she said. "But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do."

Elizabeth, 93, and her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip are at Windsor Castle. Their 71-year-old son Prince Charles tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and has recovered. The queen's address was recorded in a large room, where the only other person was the cameraman, Reuters reports; he wore gloves and a mask. The queen delivers a Christmas message every year, but otherwise has only made a handful of televised addresses during her 68-year reign. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

8:02 p.m.
Nadia.
Courtesy of WCS

Nadia, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

She is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus, CNN reports. In a statement, the Bronx Zoo on Sunday said Nadia, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions recently developed dry coughs, but no other animals are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Nadia was tested "out of an abundance of caution," and the zoo said it "will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world's continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus."

The cats have all "experienced some decrease in appetite," but otherwise are "doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers." All are expected to make full recoveries. The zoo also said the cats were "infected by a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms," and there are now "appropriate preventative measures" in place for staffers taking care of the animals. Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Inslee: 'Ludicrous' that there hasn't been a nationalized mobilization effort to fight pandemic

1:56 p.m.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday called the next week of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic the modern era's "Pearl Harbor moment." In other words, it'll be the "hardest moment" of many Americans' lives, and Adams hopes every person in every state does their part to slow the spread.

But while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) may agree with most of that assessment, he told NBC's Chuck Todd during Sunday's edition of Meet The Press that he isn't sure why the federal government is so intent on remaining as a backup for the states, especially if the White House believes we're in a war-like moment.

"We need a national mobilization of the manufacturing base of the United States as we started on Dec. 8, 1941," Inslee said, calling on President Trump to authorize the Defense Production Act. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Former FDA commissioner expects New York health-care system will be pushed to the brink, but 'won't go over'

1:28 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has issued some dire warnings since the early days of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, but on Sunday he indicated some steps taken by the U.S. federal government and states might be paying off — both in terms of curbing the spread and preparing the health-care system for an onslaught of patients.

New York City remains the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, and its hospitals are struggling. Gottlieb reiterated the predication made by numerous officials that the city, and New York state, are on the verge of peaking next week, which will undoubtedly stretch the health-care system thin. But he said he, ultimately, he thinks there will be enough ventilators for severe COVID-19 patients thanks to a historic effort to expand their supply, preventing New York from going past its tipping point.

As for the rest of the country, Gottlieb believes mitigation efforts like social distancing are "clearly working," as case rates slow in northern states, though he's concerned the next set of hot spots will be in the South. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Ousted Navy captain reportedly tests positive for coronavirus as Esper defends dismissal

1:00 p.m.

During Sunday's edition of CNN's State of the Union, Defense Secretary Mark Esper called acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's "very tough decision" to relieve Capt. Brett Crozier from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week "another example of how we hold leaders accountable for their actions."

The actions he's referring to involve Crozier writing a letter to Navy leaders about sailors under his command suffering from cases of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. There are reportedly 155 sailors who tested positive, but Modly reasoned that Crozier caused unnecessary alarm and violated the chain of command in his reporting, and Esper mostly backed him up, arguing that Modly "lost faith and confidence" in Crozier. When pressed by host Jake Tapper, Esper did say there was an investigation into the dismissal.

Not long after Esper's interview, The New York Times reported that Crozier himself has tested positive for COVID-19 after he began exhibiting symptoms last Thursday before he was removed from command. His health status is unknown, but the Times notes his diagnosis is likely to increase skepticism of how the Navy handled the situation.

Crozier may not have the support of Modly, Esper, or President Trump, who also approved of Modly's decision, but former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said Crozier deserves "commendation" for blowing the whistle, and, perhaps most tellingly, his crew erupted into supportive cheers as he disembarked the aircraft carrier last week. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and the economy
U.S. output decline over last 3 weeks akin to Indiana disappearing for a year, economist says

11:39 a.m.
New York.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Economic-analysis firm Moody's Analytics took a look at every county in the United States to estimate how the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has affected economic output. The results weren't pretty.

Government-ordered shutdowns of non-essential businesses have led to daily output declines in most counties, whether it be large ones like Los Angeles County or smaller ones in rural areas. Overall, the firm estimates the nation's daily output is down 29 percent from the first week of March before most businesses closed. In terms of dollars, that's $350 billion, which is reportedly more than triple the size of the decline in the weeks following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Mark Zandi, Moody's chief economist, said the drop-off is akin to Indiana disappearing for an entire year.

"This is a natural disaster," said Zandi. "There's nothing in the Great Depression analogous to what we're experiencing now."

If things continue on the same path, there would be a 75-percent decline in the second quarter, but Zandi is mostly aligned with other analysts who think business will eventually pick back up, preventing such a disastrous fate from coming to fruition. Still, The Wall Street Journal notes, Moody's likely underestimates the total hit of the shutdown because it only focuses on business closures and didn't account for a drop in demand resulting from increased unemployment and the pending loss of household wealth. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Could the coronavirus allow Sanders to rally? Some advisers think it's unlikely.

11:08 a.m.
Bernie Sanders.
berniesanders.com via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly often agonizes over big decisions, and one Democrat who has known the senator for years told Politico he's likely "in his rumination phase" which will soon result in a decision about the future of his presidential candidacy.

Sanders has reportedly been encouraged by a small group of his top aides and allies — including his campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) — to consider dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary, as it looks more likely his competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, will emerge as the nominee. Those who support suspending the campaign reportedly believe if he exits on good terms with Biden, he'll have more leverage agenda-wise over the long haul.

But others reportedly think he has a chance to mount a comeback, especially as the country reels from the novel coronavirus pandemic. That's contrary to popular wisdom, which points to the pandemic putting the primary on the back burner, freezing it in place and allowing Biden to maintain his commanding lead. But, per Politico and The Washington Post, the fact that moderates and conservatives are considering ideas like free coronavirus treatment gives some Sanders supporters hope that his Medicare-for-all proposal will come back into the spotlight. The Post also notes the virus has delayed many primaries, temporarily sparing him more defeats, and perhaps buying some time to rally.

At the end of the day, though, the polls suggest that's likely wishful thinking — Biden's lead still looks quite comfortable, and one source told the Post that Sanders himself has warmed to the idea of bowing out. Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

