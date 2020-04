Boris Johnson says he's in 'good spirits' amid rumors that his coronavirus symptoms are worse than reported

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave an update from a hospital in London, where he was taken Sunday night. Downing Street said Sunday that Johnson's doctor advised him to take the "precautionary" step of checking in to the hospital because his novel COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms remained persistent 10 days after he was first diagnosed.

Johnson on Monday reaffirmed that he underwent "routine tests" and is in "good spirits" while keeping an eye on government affairs, which more or less echoes Downing Street's official report on his health status.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

There are rumors, though, that Johnson's team is downplaying the situation. The Guardian reports that Johnson is more seriously ill than officials are admitting and that doctors are concerned about his breathing, while the Times of London reports the prime minister was treated with oxygen at the hospital. A spokesman for Johnson didn't deny that, but he did squash a claim from Russian state media that he is on a ventilator.

As it stands officially, though, Johnson's main symptoms are a high temperature and a cough rather than more severe respiratory symptoms. Tim O'Donnell