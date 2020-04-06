See More Speed Reads
Acting Navy secretary hurls insults at ousted captain who sounded coronavirus alarm while addressing his crew

1:52 p.m.
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly doubled down on his decision to remove Capt. Brett Crozier from command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt when he addressed the aircraft carrier's crew Monday, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Journal obtained a recording of the address, which took place in Guam where the ship is docked while crew members undergo quarantine. More than 150 of the approximately 5,000 crew members have tested positive for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, which prompted Crozier — who reportedly tested positive himself — to write a memo to Navy higher-ups last week demanding urgent action. After that leaked to the press, Modly dismissed Crozier to much criticism.

The controversy likely isn't going anywhere, especially after his profanity-laced comments surfaced. Referring to Crozier's memo, Modly said "if he didn't think, in my opinion, that this information wasn't going to get out into the public, in this information age we live in, then he was either too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this." The alternative, he argued, is that Crozier intentionally leaked the memo "which is a serious violation."

It's not clear what the crew thinks about the address, but their past reactions would suggest they at least didn't take too kindly to Modly's insults. When Crozier disembarked last week, he did so to thunderous applause. Tim O'Donnell

Pelosi reportedly tells Democrats next coronavirus relief package will top $1 trillion

10:55 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

During a private conference call with Democrats on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at least $1 trillion will be needed for the next coronavirus relief package.

Last month, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package, and Pelosi said the next bill will build onto that, people on the call told Bloomberg News. Pelosi said there will have to be more direct payments to individuals, extended unemployment insurance, and additional funding for food stamps and the Payroll Protection Plan, which provides small business loans.

One lawmaker told Bloomberg News Pelosi also said the bill should help state and local governments, particularly in areas with no more than 500,000 residents. While the House isn't scheduled to be back in session until April 20 at the earliest, Pelosi said she wants the package passed this month. President Trump was asked on Monday evening about a second round of direct payments to Americans, and he said it is "absolutely under consideration." Catherine Garcia

Australia's highest court overturns abuse convictions of Cardinal George Pell

9:36 p.m.
Cardinal George Pell.
William West/AFP via Getty Images

Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic leader ever found guilty of sexually abusing children, has had his convictions overturned and will be released from prison.

He was found guilty in 2018 of molesting two boys in 1996, when he was archbishop of Melbourne, and sentenced to six years in prison. Australia's high court on Tuesday overturned his convictions after finding the jury "ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant's guilt with respect to each of the offenses for which he was convicted."

Pell, who once served as an adviser to Pope Francis and was the Vatican's chief financial officer, has spent the last 13 months in prison. Catherine Garcia

New Zealand PM tells kids the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are both 'essential workers'

8:52 p.m.
Jacinda Ardern.
Mark Mitchell-Pool/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared a special message with the children of her country on Monday, explaining to them why the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy might not be able to stop by their houses during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand has been on a national lockdown since March 25, with only essential workers able to leave their homes. On Monday, Ardern said the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny are both considered essential, adding, "as you can imagine, at this time they're going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies. I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."

Ardern also suggested that kids and their parents get creative and draw eggs to put up in their windows, so people walking by can go on an egg hunt. Catherine Garcia

Wisconsin Supreme Court overrules governor, orders state elections can proceed on Tuesday

7:43 p.m.
A Wisconsin voter wears a mask as he tries to drop off his ballot.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the state's presidential primaries and local elections scheduled for Tuesday must take place.

Hours earlier, Gov. Tony Evers (D) issued an executive order delaying in-person voting until June 9. He said the elections must be postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, arguing that in-person voting during the pandemic compromised the safety of voters and poll workers. "I cannot in good conscience allow any types of gathering that would further the spread of this disease and to put more lives at risk," he said.

The court ruled 4-2 that Evers lacked the authority to unilaterally move the election. Originally, Evers had agreed with Republicans, saying the elections had to take place because local offices on the ballot have terms that start in two weeks. On Monday, as volunteers said they wouldn't show up to the polls and more critics jumped on him for not stopping the election during the pandemic, Evers changed course.

Wisconsin state Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D) told The Associated Press Democrats have high voter turnout on the day of elections, and this was another way for Republicans to suppress the vote. "Your choice is to go and vote in person and take a chance on contracting COVID-19 or stay home," Erpenbach said. "What do you think people are going to do?" Catherine Garcia

California to lend 500 ventilators to New York, other COVID-19 hot spots

6:56 p.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday said he is lending 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile, under the condition that they are returned to California if needed.

"These are lent," he said. "They are not given." The ventilators will go to New York and other states dealing with a high number of COVID-19 coronavirus patients. "We want to extend not only thoughts and prayers, but we're also extending a hand of support with ventilators," Newsom said.

Over the last few weeks, hospitals in California have been able to secure thousands of ventilators, bringing the total number in the state up from 7,587 to 11,036, the Los Angeles Times reports. California residents have been under stay-at-home orders for several weeks, and COVID-19 cases are estimated to peak in the state next month. "That will give us the time, well within the next few weeks, to have enough ventilators, we believe, to meet the needs of 40 million Californians that may be vulnerable to this virus," Newsom said. Catherine Garcia

Stocks rebounded after some hopeful coronavirus news but change 'doesn't necessarily reflect anything fundamental’

5:58 p.m.
The New York Stock Exchange.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks rebounded Monday after there were some signs of progress in the fight against the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 7.7 percent, and all 30 stocks in the index climbed, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 7 and 7.3 percent, respectively. That's largely a result of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reporting that the rate of daily COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, as well as the number of patients in intensive care units, may be slowing in the Empire State, which is the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

But don't expect the market rebound to be permanent — volatility has been the rule over the last several months, so there will likely be more upswings and downturns along the way, especially because a lot could still change regarding the pandemic. "Everyone is just desperate for good pieces of news," said Peter Cecchini, the chief marketing strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. "It doesn't necessarily reflect anything fundamental. Nothing's changed." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Obama suggests lawmakers follow Elizabeth Warren's coronavirus recovery plans

5:26 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is handing out an endorsement of sorts.

Even though she ended her presidential campaign a month ago, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has continued to crank out plans for how she'd like the government to be run. They've continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and, on Monday, got a stamp of approval from Obama.

Linking to Warren's appearance on the Vox podcast The Ezra Klein Show, Obama described Warren as providing a "cogent summary of how federal policymakers should be thinking about the pandemic in the coming months." In the discussion, Warren outlined plans for protecting health care workers and stemming disease spread, federal deficit spending to save the economy, and collecting data to improve future response measures.

To some observers, it looked like an endorsement of Warren's policy agenda. And to NBC News' Mike Memoli, it looked like a wholesale endorsement for former Vice President Joe Biden's potential 2020 vice presidential pick. Kathryn Krawczyk

