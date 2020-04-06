See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and elections
Wisconsin governor's order to delay state elections, primaries expected to face immediate challenge by state's Supreme Court

3:01 p.m.
Tony Evers.
Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), after much delay, wound up issuing an executive order Monday to delay in-person voting for two months for the state's presidential primaries and other local elections scheduled for Tuesday. But the decision doesn't really bring much clarity to the situation.

Evers had held off on delaying the primaries and elections, even as other states postponed their own during the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, because he agreed with Republicans that elections for local offices with terms set to begin soon needed to proceed. He changed his mind because of health safety concerns, but the new problem is that he doesn't actually have unchecked authority to issue such an order.

Per The Associated Press, the decision to delay the primaries is expected to face an immediate challenge to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Conservative justices hold a 5-2 edge. One of them is on the election ballot and is not participating in related decisions, so that's narrowed to 4-2 in this case. But if the court does block the order, it could put the elections in jeopardy and prevent a large amount of people from voting. Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach said Republicans are hoping to suppress voter turnout, especially in Milwaukee, because they want to make sure the conservative justice up for re-election, Dan Kelly, secures a second 10-year term. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Get Well Soon
Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after being hospitalized with coronavirus

3:47 p.m.
Boris Johnson.
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after being admitted to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19.

Johnson on Sunday was hospitalized 10 days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. A spokesperson described this as a "precautionary step" after he continued to experience "persistent symptoms," and Johnson tweeted Monday that he went to the hospital for "some routine tests." Upon announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, Johnson described his symptoms as "mild," saying they included a fever and a cough.

A day after being hospitalized, Downing Street announced on Monday afternoon that Johnson is now in intensive care at St. Thomas' Hospital.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," Downing Street said in a statement.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab "to deputise for him where necessary," the Downing Street statement also said.

A report from the Times of London had previously emerged suggesting Johnson had been treated with oxygen at the hospital, while The Guardian reported it was told last week "that Johnson was more seriously ill than either he or his officials were prepared to admit, and that he was being seen by doctors who were concerned about his breathing." Brendan Morrow

R.I.P.
James Bond star Honor Blackman dies at 94

3:08 p.m.
Honor Blackman.
Rosie Greenway/Getty Images

Honor Blackman, who starred as Pussy Galore in the classic James Bond film Goldfinger, has died at 94.

Blackman's family in a statement to The Guardian on Monday said she died "died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family."

"As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent," her family also said, adding she "achieved an unparalleled iconic status" in the world of entertainment.

Prior to her role as Goldfinger's Bond girl Pussy Galore, Blackman starred as Cathy Gale on the classic 1960s TV series The Avengers. This character helped make her "a role model for an emerging generation of women," BBC News wrote in its obituary, noting that her characters were "more than a match for their male co-stars." Other notable films of Blackman's include Jason and the Argonauts and Shalako.

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to Blackman in a statement, calling her a "film icon."

"She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family," they said. "Our thoughts are with her family at this time."

Brendan Morrow

coronavirus numbers
Coronavirus death toll officially passes 10,000 in U.S., with nearly half in New York

2:49 p.m.
coronavirus.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The new coronavirus pandemic has surpassed another startling threshold in the U.S.

As of Monday, the U.S. has officially seen more than 10,000 people die after testing positive for the new coronavirus. Nearly half of those deaths have happened in New York, with the state's total hitting 4,758 deaths on Monday.

The U.S. had already surpassed every other country's coronavirus case count, though a lack of testing makes it hard to certify counts in any country. As such, it's very likely there are many more people who have died after contracting the disease in the U.S. and worldwide, but they can't be counted in the official death toll because they hadn't been tested.

New York has been the hardest hit state when it comes to COVID-19 case counts, followed by New Jersey, Michigan, and then California. Kathryn Krawczyk

Watch this
Hamilton cast reunites virtually to surprise young superfan

2:34 p.m.

John Krasinski was already well on his way to becoming a quarantine favorite with his weekly YouTube show Some Good News, but this weekend's episode ensured it.

The Office alum focused much of Sunday's episode on a little girl named Aubrey, who had planned to see Hamilton in New York with her mom before the outbreak and had to settle for watching Mary Poppins Returns at home instead. Krasinski and his wife, Poppins star Emily Blunt, surprised Aubrey with tickets to the Broadway show for when it returns — as well as a virtual performance of the title song by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the cast.

You can watch the whole delightful video below. Jeva Lange

'good signs'
Edit

Cuomo: New York could be seeing a 'possible flattening of the curve'

2:27 p.m.

New York, the hardest-hit U.S. state amid the coronavirus crisis, could be looking at a "possible flattening of the curve," Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday.

Cuomo in his daily briefing announced that the state's COVID-19 death toll has reached 4,758, up from 4,159 the day before. The number of deaths climbed by 599 in 24 hours, which was roughly on par with the previous day's 594 new deaths, The New York Times notes.

"While none of this is good news, the possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen," Cuomo said.

New York has confirmed about 130,000 coronavirus cases, the most of any state in the country. But Cuomo had previously pointed to the fact that the number of new hospitalizations was starting to double at a slower rate as some good news, and he said Monday that new hospitalizations, daily ICU admissions, and daily intubations are down.

"Those are all good signs," Cuomo said. "And would again suggest a possible flattening of the curve."

Cuomo in the briefing also announced that schools and non-essential businesses must remain closed until at least April 29, emphasizing the importance of the state's distancing rules.

"If that curve is turning, it's turning because the rate of infection is going down," Cuomo said. "One of the reasons the rate of infection is going down is because social distancing is working. We have to continue the social distancing." Brendan Morrow

read the room
Navy secretary hurls insults at ousted captain who sounded coronavirus alarm while addressing his crew

1:52 p.m.
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Navy Secretary Thomas Modly doubled down on his decision to remove Capt. Brett Crozier from command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt when he addressed the aircraft carrier's crew Monday, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Journal obtained a recording of the address, which took place in Guam where the ship is docked while crew members undergo quarantine. More than 150 of the approximately 5,000 crew members have tested positive for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, which prompted Crozier — who reportedly tested positive himself — to write a memo to Navy higher-ups last week demanding urgent action. After that leaked to the press, Modly dismissed Crozier to much criticism.

The controversy likely isn't going anywhere, especially after his profanity-laced comments surfaced. Referring to Crozier's memo, Modly said "if he didn't think, in my opinion, that this information wasn't going to get out into the public, in this information age we live in, then he was either too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this." The alternative, he argued, is that Crozier intentionally leaked the memo "which is a serious violation."

It's not clear what the crew thinks about the address, but their past reactions would suggest they at least didn't take too kindly to Modly's insults. When Crozier disembarked last week, he did so to thunderous applause. Tim O'Donnell

working from home
Edit

Lady Gaga is curating a mega coronavirus concert hosted by Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon and airing on all 3 major networks

1:27 p.m.
Lady Gaga
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Some of the world's biggest stars are set for a cross-network, Lady Gaga-curated virtual concert amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization on Monday announced One World: Together at Home, a "global special in support of the fight against COVID-19" that will air later this month on numerous networks including ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Lady Gaga joined the World Health Organization at a press briefing on Monday to help announce this event, which will be hosted by late night's Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert and feature appearances and performances by stars including Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Idris Elba, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more. The show will also feature interviews with experts and "highlight stories from the world's health care heroes."

Elton John previously hosted a "Living Room Concert for America" featuring major stars performing from home that raised almost $8 million for coronavirus relief.

"It has been an honor to help with this huge broadcast event ... where we need to tell the stories of and celebrate the front-line community, health care workers and their acts of kindness," Gaga said at the WHO briefing. She also explained that this is "not actually a fundraiser" because $35 million has already been raised for the World Health Organization, although "we are going to continue fundraising," she said.

"We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The One World: Together at Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

The concert is set to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 18. Brendan Morrow

