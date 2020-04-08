See More Speed Reads
Chelsea Handler sees nothing wrong with using a bra as a face mask in these uncertain times

12:30 p.m.

Chelsea Handler wants all her fans to be practicing proper precautions when leaving their homes, but she acknowledged that with "masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands."

To help out anyone who's found themselves in a bind, the comedian demoed on Instagram how to transform a bra into a face mask. "Go like this," Handler said, wrapping the undergarment around her face, "and then just hook it together, like that."

Admittedly, going to the grocery store with a bra wrapped around your face could draw some stares, but Handler seemed convinced her method was good enough for anyone — "men included." Jeva Lange

Bernie Sanders speaks on 'painful' decision to exit the 2020 race, says he'll keep gathering delegates

12:29 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday officially conceded the Democratic presidential primary to former Vice President Joe Biden but said he will still stay on the ballot and continue to gather delegates through the party's convention.

After suspending his campaign for president, Sanders addressed supporters in a live stream, describing his decision to exit as "very difficult and painful." But he admitted it has become "virtually impossible" for him to win the Democratic nomination and he "cannot in good conscience continue" running, especially in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"If I believed that we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign, but it's just not there," Sanders said.

Sanders also congratulated Biden, who is now the only Democratic candidate left in the race, describing him as a "very decent man." At the same time, Sanders said he will remain on the ballot in all remaining states and not stop gathering delegates.

"While Vice President Biden will be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions," Sanders said.

Biden in a lengthy statement on Wednesday praised Sanders and told his supporters, "I see you, I hear you. and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country. I hope you will join us." Brendan Morrow

Some doctors think ventilators can do more harm than good for coronavirus patients

12:25 p.m.
ventilator.
ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

The race to supply hospitals with more ventilators has been a defining characteristic of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but not every doctor believes the devices are the best way to treat patients, Stat News reports.

Normally, the decision to put patients on ventilators who are suffering from respiratory problems is driven by how low blood oxygen levels are. But some doctors are wondering if they should rely so heavily on those figures after noticing, per Stat, that many patients who have very low oxygen levels, which could often be considered near-fatal, aren't gasping air or showing other signs lung impairment.

Some patients are reportedly maintaining low carbon dioxide levels, which means their lungs are still performing the critical task of removing it despite struggling to absorb oxygen. This, doctors say, is more reminiscent of altitude sickness than pneumonia, and could be reason wait longer before deciding to move to a ventilator. Some small studies have backed the theory up.

If that's the case, some physicians believe that non-invasive breathing aids are superior to ventilators even in more severe cases (though some provide a greater risk of transmission to health care workers). They also come with fewer risks; many older patients who survive sedation and forceful intubation reportedly can suffer permanent cognitive and respiratory damage.

Dr. Scott Weingart, a critical care physician in New York, said he thinks patients do "much, much worse" on ventilators than non-invasive devices. "I would do everything in my power to avoid intubating patients," he told Stat. Of course, it's crucial to note that the novelty of COVID-19 has health care professionals learning how to treat the disease on the fly, and much remains unclear. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

Pelosi, Schumer introduce $500 billion follow-up coronavirus relief package

12:04 p.m.

Top congressional Democrats are all for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) next coronavirus relief bill — with a few additions.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced their party was asking for an additional $250 billion in a so-called "CARES 2" act, doubling the size of the package McConnell had introduced. Their proposal would allocate more money to local and state governments and health care facilities, and ensure at least half McConnell's proposed funding goes toward "community-based financial institutions."

Pelosi and Schumer repeated McConnell's call for $250 billion in small business assistance in their Wednesday proposal, but wanted to make sure $125 billion of it will "serve farmers, family, women, and minority and veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits in rural, tribal, suburban, and urban communities." In addition, they'd like $100 billion for hospitals, community health centers, and health systems; $150 billion for state and local governments; and an additional 15 percent support added to SNAP food stamp benefits.

McConnell hoped to pass his $250 billion plan with a unanimous voice vote on Thursday, as that's the only way for Congress to vote right now without returning to Washington. Kathryn Krawczyk

Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race

11:39 a.m.
Bernie Sanders.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is out of the 2020 presidential race.

The Vermont senator announced in a call with his staff on Wednesday he's suspending his campaign for president, CNN reports. This leaves former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic party's presumed 2020 presidential nominee.

Biden had maintained his lead over Sanders in the delegate count over the past few weeks after his impressive showings in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday. After suffering another series of primary losses to Biden last month, Sanders admitted he was "losing the debate over electability" to the former vice president.

This news comes after The Washington Post reported that some of Sanders' top aides, including his campaign manager, were urging him to consider dropping out of the race. Sanders also announced plans to speak to supporters in a live stream. Brendan Morrow

More than half of Americans think China should pay coronavirus reparations, poll shows

11:08 a.m.

Americans have turned some of their bipartisan ire amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic toward Beijing, a new Harris Poll survey released Wednesday shows.

Per the poll, nearly 90 percent of Republicans believe China, where the coronavirus originated, is responsible for the spread while two-thirds of Democrats surveyed said the same. There's a little more discrepancy across party lines when it comes to how Chinese President Xi Jinping and his government should reckon with their role in exacerbating crisis, but more than half of Americans believe Beijing should pay some form of reparations to other countries.

Among GOP voters, 71 percent think China has a responsibility to compensate other countries for the damage the pandemic has caused. Fewer than half of Democrats agree with that sentiment, but the 41 percent who do is not an insignificant amount.

The Harris Poll was conducted online between between April 3-April 5. A nationally representative sample of 1,993 U.S. adults was surveyed. No margin of error was reported. Read more at The Washington Post and take a look at the full poll results here. Tim O'Donnell

Milwaukee sees 4 percent in-person turnout, 2 hour waits to cast votes in Tuesday's primary

10:40 a.m.
Milwakee voters.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday's primary vote in Wisconsin went about as well as expected, considering it happened during a global pandemic.

Despite a last-ditch effort from Gov. Tony Evers (D), the state's presidential primary and state Supreme Court election still went on Tuesday amid a statewide stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It translated into hours-long waits to vote in socially distant lines and dismal in-person turnouts, but a huge rise in absentee ballot returns, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In Milwaukee, home to about 467,000 voting-age adults, just 18,803 people showed up to vote at the city's five remaining polling places — a four percent turnout. Usually the city has 180 polling locations, so people ended up waiting anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours just to vote. In Green Bay, wait times to vote even reached three hours.

Wisconsin's board of elections did report more than a million absentee ballots have been returned as of Wednesday morning. The U.S. Supreme Court had ruled absentee ballots had to be mailed by Tuesday despite Evers pushing for an extension. However, many people who'd requested absentee ballots more than two weeks ago hadn't received them as of Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Wisconsin's GOP-run state legislature had the power to postpone Tuesday's election, and last Friday, Evers called them into a special session and then ordered the election postponed. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday night to let the election proceed, saying mail-in ballots should make up for any in-person voting problems. Kathryn Krawczyk

New Delhi's pollution reading can sometimes hit 500 on the Air Quality Index. Last week it recorded a reading of 38.

10:16 a.m.
New Dehli.
MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

New Delhi's citizens 'can't believe' how quickly their city's air quality has improved during India's national novel coronavirus lockdown, The New York Times reports.

With people off the roads, flights grounded, and factories shuttered, New Delhi has experienced a remarkable turnaround when it comes to pollution. On bad days, the city's Air Quality Index — which measures different airborne pollutants — can register a reading of 500 or higher, essentially maxing out the scale. When that number hits 150, it's reportedly considered a good day. Last week, the AQI was at 38.

Lockdowns across the world have helped lead to cleaner environments, but it's been especially notable in India, which is home to 14 of the 20 cities in the world with the most hazardous air.

Many people who suffer from chronic coughs and more serious lung diseases because of the pollution have said their health has improved, the Times reports. "They are feeling lighter, they are using their inhalers less frequently, most of them are feeling better," said Dr. Arvind Kamar, a Dehli chest surgeon.

It's not likely to last, however. Delhi and other metropolises around India will eventually open back up when the pandemic eases, but environmentalists in India are still hoping the rapid improvement proves a point, even if the measures that led to it are extreme. "Clearly, this is not something that can't be reversed," said activist Jai Dhar Gupta. "We've just reversed it." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

