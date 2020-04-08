Trump tries to recruit Sanders supporters over to the GOP after campaign ends

-
Trump tries to recruit Sanders supporters over to the GOP after campaign ends1:07 p.m.
-
Sanders' exit could bring Obama into the 2020 fold1:09 p.m.
-
Chelsea Handler sees nothing wrong with using a bra as a face mask in these uncertain times12:30 p.m.
-
Bernie Sanders speaks on 'painful' decision to exit the 2020 race, says he'll keep gathering delegates12:29 p.m.
-
Some doctors think ventilators can do more harm than good for coronavirus patients12:25 p.m.
-
Pelosi, Schumer introduce $500 billion follow-up coronavirus relief package12:04 p.m.
-
Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race11:39 a.m.
-
More than half of Americans think China should pay coronavirus reparations, poll shows11:08 a.m.
1:07 p.m.
1:09 p.m.
12:30 p.m.
Bernie Sanders speaks on 'painful' decision to exit the 2020 race, says he'll keep gathering delegates
12:29 p.m.
12:25 p.m.
12:04 p.m.
11:39 a.m.
11:08 a.m.