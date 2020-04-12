See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Former FDA commissioner doesn't think Trump should pull WHO funding, but says president has some valid concerns

12:31 p.m.

President Trump has said he's reviewing whether pull funding fromt he World Health Organization because he believes it allowed China to get away with hiding the truth about the novel COVID-19 coronavirus within its borders. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb doesn't believe now's the time to make a decision like that, especially because he's concerned about the virus taking off in the Southern Hemisphere where several countries lack the necessary health infrastructure. But he does think the president raises some valid concerns.

"China was not truthful with the world at the outset of this," Gottlieb told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, adding that if Beijing had been upfront about things, they may have been able to contain the virus entirely.

And he doesn't think the WHO is blameless, either, since it was validating Chinese claims as late as Jan. 14 that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. The organization, he said, also didn't compel Beijing to share the viral strains, which would have allowed diagnostic tests to be produced earlier around the world.

Instead of getting stripped of major U.S. funding, though, Gottlieb thinks the WHO needs to launch a report into how China handled things. He also echoed an ever-more popular talking point among analysts that the organization needs to "embrace Taiwan's role and allow them to attend the World Health Assembly." As things stand, the WHO has "frozen" Taiwan out, at "the behest of China," Gottlieb said. Tim O'Donnell

Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and sports
Baseball is back — in Taiwan

12:58 p.m.

Baseball fans, rejoice.

It will likely be a while before Major League Baseball returns, if it does at all this year, even with some far-fetched plans being discussed. But Taiwan, which has been praised for its ability to stem the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, was able to get the Chinese Professional Baseball League season started Sunday after rain postponed Saturday's expected opener. No fans were in the stands for Sunday's clash between the Chinatrust Brothers and the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in Taichung, but the empty stadium didn't diminish the significance of the moment for some fans.

The Korean Baseball Organization looks like it has the best shot at being the next league to return to the diamond, possibly in early May. The diminishing number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea even have some folks believing the KBO can pull of a full season. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Fauci is hopeful November election won't be hindered by coronavirus, but urges caution

12:08 p.m.

The novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of several presidential primaries over the last few weeks. Ultimately, the cancellations didn't change much as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dropped out of the Democratic race, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the last candidate standing. Biden even won Alaska's primary Saturday, where Sanders — who performed well there in 2016 — still had a shot at the vote-by-mail-only contest, signaling that the senator's chances at mounting a comeback were slim.

But the question over how the virus will affect the general election between Biden and President Trump in November still looms. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union he's hopeful voting will be mostly standard by then. Like so many other things, though, it depends on how well the U.S. follows through on its efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Right now, things are trending in the right direction, but Fauci preached caution.

Even if the virus does bounce back, though, Fauci believes the country may be better prepared to test for and treat the virus and therefore could avoid going to some of the extreme lengths again. Tim O'Donnell

wild animal trade
China's new tax incentives encourage wild animal exports

10:51 a.m.
Wuhan seafood market.
NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Nobody is certain how the novel COVID-19 coronavirus first infected humans, but the most frequent theory points to a wet market in Wuhan, China, and, more specifically, to the wild animals sold in it. It's widely believed the virus originated in bats and possibly jumped to another host — some have pointed to the endangered pangolins, others believe it may have been snakes — in the market before leaping again to humans, sparking a pandemic.

Regardless of the specific species, Beijing imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of wild animals, practices which were heavily criticized by animal rights activists long before the virus. But The Wall Street Journal reports a government document from March showed China set up tax incentives for the export of animal products including edible snakes and turtles, primate meat, beaver and civet (the animal believed to have transferred the SARS virus to humans in 2003) musk, and rhino horns, the trade of which is varies legally around the globe.

The wild animal exports make up a small percentage of the goods tied to the new incentives, but a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service found that encouraging the sale of such products, even if it's just a small amount, could "spread the risk" of future viral infections to the global market, possibly rendering the in-country ban ineffective in the long run. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

good news
Boris Johnson out of hospital, says he owes staff 'his life'

10:16 a.m.
Boris Johnson.
Peter Summers/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from St. Thomas' hospital in London after he spent a week there receiving treatment for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital last Sunday with persistent coronavirus symptoms and was eventually transferred to intensive care when his condition worsened. There, he was administered "standard oxygen treatments" before moving back to a regular ward a few days later. He'll now reportedly continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence.

Downing Street said Johnson is making good progress, but on the advice of his medical team he won't be returning to work immediately. Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, will continue to fill in for Johnson, as he's been doing since the prime minister went into intensive care.

Johnson, in comments released to journalists, said he couldn't thank the hospital staff and the United Kingdom's National Health Service enough for their efforts. "I owe them my life," he said. Read more at Reuters and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

live from quarantine
Tom Hanks hosts made-from-home SNL episode

8:27 a.m.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned to the airwaves Saturday night after a long absence due to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The show's cast and several celebrity guests put together a made-from-home episode, in which everyone joined in via a Zoom video call from their respective quarantines. Tom Hanks, who has been recovering from the virus, delivered the opening monologue, joking that ever since he was diagnosed, he's been "more like America's dad than ever before" because "no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable."

Later on, Larry David reprised his role as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Alec Baldwin phoned in during the "Weekend Update" segment as President Trump. The show also paid tribute to Hal Wilner, SNL's longtime music coordinator, who died this week from COVID-19 complications, with old cast members sharing some of their memories. And cast member Michael Che remembered his grandmother who also died earlier in the week from the virus. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and religion
How people around the world are celebrating Easter this year

7:58 a.m.
Pope Francis.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Easter has mostly gone virtual this year amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, though there are some holdouts.

Pope Francis celebrated Mass inside a mostly empty St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City while people watched from home on their televisions. Normally, tens of thousands would gather in St. Peter's square to hear him deliver his "Urbi et Orbi" speech.

In the United States, Christians in the United States have mostly been preparing to celebrate virtually, as well, though some pastors are reportedly planning to hold in-person services in defiance of state restrictions, citing religious freedoms. "The president did not give me my rights to worship God and to assemble in church, and no socialist government or godless president can take that away," Rev. Tony Spell, the pastor of the evangelical Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told BuzzFeed News.

Spell is expecting more than 2,000 people to gather at his megachurch Sunday, claiming "God will shield us from all harm and sickness."

Other churches are trying to find a middle ground between holding gatherings and respecting social distancing guidelines by holding drive-in services. A federal judge in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday blocked an order from Mayor Greg Fischer forbidding such gatherings on Easter. Ruling in favor of a lawsuit in which a church argued that gathering on Easter is "critical," Judge Justin Walker said Fischer's "stunning decision" had "criminalized" religious services.

At Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Florida, meanwhile, pews have been filled all weekend with photographs of congregation members. Tim O'Donnell

frustrations
States have received rapid coronavirus test kits, but not enough to make a difference yet

April 11, 2020
Abbott test kit.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

States have grown frustrated over their inability to access a useful amount of rapid novel COVID-19 coronavirus test kits that can deliver results in under 15 minutes, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The tests, produced by Abbot Laboratories, were considered a game-changer by the Trump administration — and they still may very well be — but multiple states who have received them have said the amount they got won't make a difference (New York isn't putting them to use until there's a practical amount.) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), for example, thought he sealed an agreement to receive enough for 88,000 tests per month, but it turned out the federal government took over the purchasing and Illinois ultimately wound up with just 15 testing machines and 120 cartridges, which amounts to eight tests per machine across the state.

The White House also didn't account for population when distributing to states, giving each the same amount, except for Alaska which received more so it could ramp up testing in remote areas. The Department of Health and Human Services said it also provided 250 machines for the Indian Health Service, which provides health care for 2.6 million Native Americans, but that reportedly doesn't meet needs, either, especially for people living on remote reservations.

The smaller-than-expected deliveries to state labs, though, don't necessarily mean health care systems aren't getting access to the tests. A spokeswoman for the HHS said the limited quantities were purchased because the White House wanted to leave enough for hospitals, and states can reportedly order more supplies through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abbot has been churning out 50,000 test cartridges per day and has shipped thousands of kits to doctors' offices, universities, and labs, in addition to the federal supply. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

