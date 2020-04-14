See More Speed Reads
blaming china
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley introduces legislation targeting China for withholding coronavirus info

2:03 p.m.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced new legislation Tuesday targeting the Chinese Communist Party for its role in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

From Hawley's perspective, Beijing needs to pay up — figuratively and literally — for not alerting the rest of the world in a truthful and timely manner about the virus during the early stages of its spread after it originated in the city of Wuhan. The bill, which is called the Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Act, would strip the Chinese government of sovereign immunity so Americans can sue "for any reckless actions it took that caused the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States."

It would also establish a task force dedicated to investigating how Beijing's "decisions to distort and conceal" information about COVID-19 led to the pandemic, as well as securing compensation from the CCP.

Unsurprisingly Hawley and some of his colleagues, like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), have received pushback from Beijing over their criticism of the party, but some analysts in the U.S. have also expressed concern that their efforts to shift the blame to China are obscuring Washington's own failures. Tim O'Donnell

sports will be sports
The 49ers' Super Bowl loss 'may have saved lives'

3:02 p.m.
Super Bowl 49ers.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Don't tell 49ers fans, but it's probably a good thing they lost the Super Bowl.

Back on Feb. 2 when the San Francisco 49ers faced the Kansas City Chiefs, COVID-19 was barely a conversation in the U.S. But the novel coronavirus had already reached San Francisco, and if the city packed the streets for a victory parade later that week, it could've become a "super-spreading event," The Wall Street Journal reports.

On the night of the Super Bowl, a group of doctors in the Bay Area were focused on fighting the beginnings of what was soon to become an national crisis. Two people in the area had confirmed coronavirus infections after traveling from Wuhan, China, and after doctors spent the night setting up the University of California San Francisco's COVID-19 command center, those patients were transferred to UCSF the next morning, the Journal describes.

San Francisco was one of the first U.S. cities to report coronavirus cases, and it's since been praised for how its quick containment efforts curbed the spread. But Dr. Bob Wachter, the chair of UCSF's department of medicine, also thanks "lucky breaks" for determining the city's coronavirus fate, particularly the fact that the 49ers didn't come home with a win and subsequently bring anywhere from 500,000 to 1.5 million fans into the streets. "It may go down in the annals as being a brutal sports loss," Wachter said, "but one that may have saved lives." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

Wait and see
Only 20 percent of Americans say they'd 'immediately' resume their normal activities when coronavirus restrictions lift

2:25 p.m.
coronavirus.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Even after restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic end, most Americans say they'd hold off on getting back to their usual activities, according to a new poll.

In a Gallup survey released on Tuesday, respondents were asked "how quickly do you think you would return to your normal activities, including interacting with people in public," after "government restrictions on social contact are lifted and businesses and schools start to reopen."

Twenty percent of those polled said they'd do so "immediately," but 71 percent said they'd "wait to see what happens with the coronavirus before resuming," and 10 percent said they'd keep limiting "contact with other people and daily activities indefinitely."

Gallup says it did not find any differences based on respondents' income or based on whether they're employed. There was also "no clear pattern by age," Gallup said. Americans' feelings on this issue haven't changed much since late March, when Gallup asked the same question.

President Trump is forming a White House task force focused on reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, and on Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he would soon release his plan for an "incremental release of the stay-at-home orders," while governors of numerous Northeast states announced they would coordinate their plans to reopen. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that easing restrictions would have to happen on a "rolling" basis but that May 1 is a "bit overly optimistic" of a target for many parts of the country.

Gallup's poll was conducted by surveying a random sample of 3,881 U.S. adults online from April 3-5. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Read the full results at Gallup. Brendan Morrow

we can't wait
Alex Trebek is finally writing a memoir

1:59 p.m.
Alex Trebek.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Alex Trebek is finally giving us all the answers.

After resisting writing a memoir for years, the longtime Jeopardy! host has announced he's working on an autobiography set to come out July 21. The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life will debut just a day before Trebek's 80th birthday.

Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy! for more than 30 years, and batted off the idea of retirement even when he revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year ago. That diagnosis brought in an enormous wave of support for Trebek, and he's essentially writing The Answer Is... to return the love. "I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek wrote in an excerpt of his book released by publisher Simon & Schuster on Tuesday.

The memoir will answer some very pressing questions, including "what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell's Saturday Night Live impersonation," Simon & Schuster noted. Insight on "marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy" will all be encapsulated in chapters titled in the form of a question.

Trebek shared an update on his cancer diagnosis last month, explaining how even standing on the Jeopardy! stage after a year meant he beat the odds. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rest in peace
Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

1:06 p.m.

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chair of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday surrounded by his family at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was 63.

The New York Post reports that Steinbrenner had been suffering from a lengthy illness and his death was unrelated to COVID-19. MLB Network's Jon Heyman said Steinbrenner had a liver issue.

Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, the famed owner of the Yankees who oversaw their late '90s dynasty. When the elder Steinbrenner died in 2010, it was expected that Hank would take the reins of the club, but in recent years he played a less active role, while his younger brother, Hal, took more control of the operations.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness." Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
A tax provision in the coronavirus relief package will mostly benefit millionaires, nonpartisan report finds

12:49 p.m.
Congress.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) on Tuesday accused Republicans of looting the American people during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports. That's because a new report from the Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan congressional body, found that a tax provision included in the congressional coronavirus relief package by GOP senators will overwhelmingly benefit people making over $1 million per year while costing taxpayers $90 billion in 2020 alone.

The provision that has Whitehouse and others up in arms is the suspension of a limitation on how much owners of "pass-through" businesses (that is, businesses whose profits are subject to the owners' individual income tax rather corporate income taxes) can deduct against their non-business income, such as capital gains. The limitation was initially included in the 2017 Republican tax law, capping deductions at $250,000 in losses, but advocates on the right called it a mistake.

Now that the limit has been suspended, the Post reports, wealthy Americans — largely hedge-fund investors and real estate business owners — can use their losses to reduce tax burdens. The JCT study found that 82 percent of the benefits will go to about 43,000 taxpayers who earn more than $1 million, while people who make less than $100,000 will receive just 3 percent of the benefits. While there's been criticism from the left, Alan Viard of the American Enterprise Institute argues the tax relief is important because it "gives businesses badly needed liquidity" during the pandemic. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

It's official
Obama endorses Biden, says pandemic is a reminder that 'good government matters'

12:33 p.m.

Now that the Democratic primary has essentially come to an end, former President Barack Obama has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Obama on Tuesday finally came out with his endorsement, in a video message saying picking Biden as his vice president was "one of the best decisions I ever made."

"I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now," Obama said.

Obama described Biden as an "incredible partner," someone who "has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery" and will "surround himself with good people" who "actually know how to run the government." He also argued Biden's platform is the most progressive in history.

The 44th president spoke on the coronavirus pandemic as well, saying he and former first lady Michelle Obama are praying for those suffering and later arguing the crisis highlights the importance of November's election.

"This crisis has reminded us that government matters," Obama said. "It's reminded us that good government matters, that facts and science matter, that the rule of law matters. That having leaders who are informed and honest and seek to bring people together, rather than drive them apart — those kind of leaders matter. In other words, elections matter."

Obama previously remained on the sidelines during the Democratic primary, reportedly with an eye on later playing the role of party unifier. In his endorsement, Obama called the 2020 Democratic field "one of the most impressive" ever, specifically praising Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), "an American original," and incorporating a phrase used by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by saying, "Even before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change." Brendan Morrow

things you shouldn't say out loud
CNN's Chris Cuomo openly rants about hating his job: 'I don't think it's worth my time'

11:28 a.m.

Coronavirus quarantine may have gotten to Chris Cuomo's head.

The CNN host has taken on a prominent role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, first by frequently interviewing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who happens to be his brother, and then by contracting the virus himself but continuing to host his show regardless. Cuomo has also continued to host his Sirius XM radio show — which is where he admitted Monday that he's not exactly thrilled with his career.

Cuomo triggered his own rant Monday when telling his radio show guest "I don't want to spend my time doing things that I don't that are valuable enough." And when asked what he meant, Cuomo dove in: "Well, I don't like what I do professionally, I've decided." He likes his radio show and some conversations, but "I don't value indulging irrationality and hyperpartisanship. I don't think it's worth my time."

Cuomo then went on to rant about "some jackass, loser, fat tire biker" who apparently got "in my face and in my space and talked[ed] bullsh-t to me." That seemed to be a reference to the time Cuomo was harassed in public and made some pretty questionable comparisons about what he was called. Kathryn Krawczyk

Update 3 p.m. ET: Cuomo on Tuesday walked back his comments, saying he "never meant it." He said he's "never been on a better team" and is "grateful" for CNN's support in his COVID-19 recovery. He insisted he loves his job but finds it difficult to be a journalist when "people are so intent on believing what they want to believe for political advantage."

