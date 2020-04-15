See More Speed Reads
letdown
Edit

Cardi B is disappointed in Bernie Sanders' nail maintenance

1:17 p.m.

Cardi B's trademark long, acrylic nails "are typically adorned with around 500 crystals," so you know she has high standards when it comes to ungual upkeep. Still, during a Tuesday interview with former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — whom Cardi B fondly refers to as "Uncle Bernie" — the rapper couldn't hide her dismay over her favorite senator's hands.

"I want you to take a look at my nails, how're they looking?" Sanders had asked when he signed onto the call, flashing his cuticles to the camera. Cardi wrinkled her nose, replying that they looked "very quarantine."

Did you get that, Bernie? Glue on some Swarovski crystals, and get back to us. Jeva Lange

we need to know!
Edit

What's the deal with birds? This magnificent scientific paper examines.

2:46 p.m.

Birds are weird. Everyone knows it, but no one has investigated it. Until now.

On Tuesday, Dan Baldassarre, an assistant professor at the State University of New York at Oswego, announced that his research paper answering "What's the Deal with Birds?" had been published in the Scientific Journal of Research & Reviews. It breaks down three different types of birds by their weirdness, though its actual purpose isn't really about birds at all.

Right off the bat, Baldassarre's article is a gem. "Birds are very strange," it declares, but "the relative weirdness of birds as opposed to other animals is yet untested." "I looked at three different birds: a woodpecker, a parrot, and a penguin," which were "animals that I knew for sure were birds, and no other things like bugs and bats," Baldassarre explains. The article continues in a similar vein, complete with a weirdness matrix diagram.

While Baldassarre's study remains inconclusive on exactly what's up with birds, it does seem to prove his point: That the Scientific Journal of Research & Reviews is among dozens of "predatory journals" that publish low-quality or unreviewed papers, often for an exorbitant fee. Exposing these journals is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as unreplicated and misleading studies have even informed government advice on fighting the disease.

Of course, the existence of this article is clearly a joke in itself. Everyone knows birds don't exist. Kathryn Krawczyk

eyebrows raised
Edit

State Department is reportedly concerned China is conducting nuclear tests

2:09 p.m.
China, U.S. flags.
WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

A new arms-control report expected to be made public by the State Department shows the United States is concerned that China is conducting secret nuclear tests despite a pledge against doing so, The Wall Street Journal reports.

There's reportedly no proof China is violating the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, and the alleged tests are reportedly not very powerful, but Washington's suspicions are driven by "high tempo" activity at China's Lop Nur test site, extensive excavations at the site, and Beijing's "purported use of of special chambers to contain explosion," per the Journal.

Additionally, the U.S. noticed interruptions in data transmission of radioactive emissions and seismic tremors from Chinese monitoring stations — which are part of an international network of sites to verify treaty compliance — in recent years. The Trump administration's report claims the data was deliberately blocked by Beijing, but a spokeswoman for the body that oversees the international test ban treaty, said those interruptions came during a negotiating process between the CTBT organization and the Chinese government.

Either way, the report could certainly exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing, which are already rising because of longstanding trade disputes and, more recently, the U.S.'s criticism of China's handling of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

take america's calls again
Edit

Trump reportedly scrapped idea for his own daily radio show to avoid competition with Rush Limbaugh

1:20 p.m.
Donald Trump
Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Trump as talk radio host? It reportedly almost happened.

Trump last month floated the idea of starting a White House radio show, on which he'd answer Americans' questions about the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports. There would reportedly be "an open line for people to call and engage one-on-one with the president" with "no screening" at all.

The hope for this show was evidently to "quell Americans' fears" amid the pandemic. The only problem? "He did not want to compete with Rush Limbaugh," the Times reports.

One person reportedly suggested Trump could avoid doing so by hosting the show in the mornings or on weekends, when Limbaugh, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump earlier this year, isn't on. But this was apparently a no-go for Trump, who wanted the show to run for two hours every day. He reportedly made clear that he would have gone forward with the show if not for the Limbaugh factor. Had Trump proceeded, he would have done so around the same time former Vice President Joe Biden was launching his own podcast.

But the Times reports this wasn't actually the first time Trump floated the idea for a White House radio show, so don't be shocked if it's not the last. Brendan Morrow

Italexit?
Edit

Why the coronavirus could lead to another surge in Euroscepticism

12:30 p.m.
European Central Bank.
DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

Euroscepticism never actually went away after Brexit, but European Union stalwarts have largely been holding the line, with gambits from anti-EU leaders like Italy's Matteo Salvini failing over the past year. But the COVID-19 pandemic could change that.

Countries like Italy, Spain, and Portugal have seen their debt burdens rise during the pandemic, but despite calls from Italy for Brussels to issue so-called "eurobonds" to share debt more evenly across the continent, the European Central Bank is instead relying on a massive asset-purchase program which allows all eurozone members to borrow from bond markets during the downturn. But risk varies by country.

"What matters to markets is the sense that we are not seeing solidarity at a time of crisis," Mark Dowding, the chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management, told the Financial Times. "Instead it's every man for himself. That is going to fuel Euroscepticism, which eventually sees fears of a breakup getting priced in."

Richard McGuire, a rates strategist at a Rabobank, concurred, telling FT the "creditworthiness of member states is back at the center of the market's radar." He added that the concern stretches across all of southern Europe. "We are moving back to a two-speed continent," he said. Read more at The Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

It's about time
Edit

Republican turned independent Rep. Justin Amash is still considering a presidential run

12:20 p.m.

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) may break the mold once again.

Amash, who started his congressional term as a Republican but went independent amid President Trump's impeachment, has been considering a presidential run since mid-February. He still hasn't announced whether he'll run or not, but with this year's major party nominees all but decided, Amash's campaign says he'll do so this week.

"In mid-February, Justin Amash paused active campaigning for his congressional seat to carefully consider a presidential run. He has been discussing the potential campaign with his family, his friends, his team, and others, and a decision can be expected soon," his campaign said in a Wednesday statement. Amash has also been teasing a possible run in tweets over the past few days, including by condemning Trump's comments about a president's "total authority" in saying "Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option." He responded to that tweet to say he's "looking at" running "closely this week."

Amash's candidacy could be both good and bad news for Trump. On one hand, he could attract Republicans who have soured on Trump but also don't want to pick former Vice President Joe Biden, dividing Trump's base of support. But that could also nab votes from Biden, possibly giving Trump an advantage in the end. Kathryn Krawczyk

veepstakes
Edit

Stacey Abrams thinks she would be 'an excellent running mate'

12:01 p.m.
Stacey Abrams
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden weighs his options for a running mate, one potential candidate is arguing for herself as an "excellent" choice.

Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader for Georgia's House of Representatives and Democratic nominee in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, spoke to Elle for a profile published Wednesday, in which she said she would be "honored" to run with Biden.

"I would be an excellent running mate," Abrams said. "I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I've spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America's place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve."

Biden last month pledged to pick a woman as his running mate, and he has floated Abrams as a possibility, last fall listing in a series of potential candidates "the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia." In fact, Axios reported back in March of last year that Biden advisers were debating whether he should, in an unconventional move, actually announce Abrams as his running mate right at the start of his campaign.

Other possibilities expected to be considered include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). A top Biden adviser recently told NBC News, though, that he "truly hasn't narrowed down his thinking on this." Biden "genuinely intends to go through this process," the adviser said, adding he will in the end "go with his gut." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and sports
Edit

Fauci says sports can likely only return this year without fans

11:07 a.m.
Anthony Fauci.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, isn't completely pessimistic about professional sports returning to action sometime this year, but they'll likely have to do it without spectators.

Fauci told Snapchat's Peter Hamby during an interview Tuesday that "there's a way" to get sports back up and running during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and his idea echoes a much-maligned plan from Major League Baseball. "Nobody comes to the stadium," he said, referring to fans. "Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled."

He said players would have to be tested for COVID-19 every week, as well.

The caveat of playing without fans is no surprise, and 72 percent of Americans said in a recent poll that they wouldn't plan on attending a live sporting event without a vaccine, anyway. But Fauci thinks there would still be plenty of interest in watching games or events on television.

One sport that may be on its way back soon is golf, which is more naturally suited for social distancing than other events. Per Golf Digest, the PGA Tour is expected to resume on June 11 for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. No fans are expected to be able to attend the event. Read more at Golf Digest. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.