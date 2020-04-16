See More Speed Reads
sanders responds
Sanders says Biden's sexual assault accuser 'has the right to make her claims and get a public hearing'

10:53 a.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has responded to a sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Last month, Tara Reade, a former assistant to Biden when he was in the Senate, accused Biden of sexual assault during that time. Sanders responded to them for the first time on Thursday, saying Reade "has a right to make her claims and get a public hearing."

Sanders was asked about the claims in a Thursday interview with CBS This Morning, partly because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a prominent Sanders supporter, had recently said the allegations are relevant when it comes to deciding whether to vote for Biden. "I think it's relevant to talk about anything. And I think every woman who feels she has been assaulted has every right in the world to stand up and make her claims," Sanders said. "The public will make their own conclusions about it," Sanders continued, before saying "I just don't know enough about it to comment further."

Sanders was Biden's top rival in the presidential primary until he suspended his 2020 run last week and endorsed Biden. Biden "firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully," his campaign said, but maintained Reade's claim is untrue. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

11:53 a.m.

Longtime WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at 69, the company confirmed on Thursday.

"When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel," WWE said, also remembering his "encyclopedic memory and kindness" that "made him beloved among his colleagues." No cause of death was released.

Finkel debuted as ring announcer for World Wide Wrestling Federation, which later became World Wrestling Entertainment, in 1977 and was WWE's first and longest-serving employee, the company noted. In 2009, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Fans and WWE personalities remembered Finkel, who was nicknamed The Fink, as one of the all-time great ring announcers and an iconic voice in the world of professional wrestling.

"Howard's voice is iconic and recognized by generations of fans," WWE's chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon said, adding this news continues a "tough week" for the company, which announced layoffs on Wednesday. "He will be missed."

Wrestlers paid tribute to Finkel on Thursday as well, with Zack Ryder calling him "the voice of my childhood" and Big E saying he "was not only an indelible part of my childhood but he couldn't have been sweeter to me any time I saw him backstage. I'm grateful to have known him." Commentator Jim Ross also mourned "my friend, the greatest ring announcer in the biz," writing, "No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink."

Brendan Morrow

the coroanvirus crisis
Facebook put coronavirus misinformation warnings on about 40 million posts in March

10:29 a.m.
Facebook.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has announced a new policy surrounding coronavirus misinformation on its platform after applying warning labels to tens of millions of posts last month alone.

The social media platform on Thursday said that in March, it put warning labels on roughly 40 million posts containing coronavirus misinformation based on ratings from fact-checkers. "When people saw those warning labels, 95 percent of the time they did not go on to view the original content," Facebook said. Additionally, Facebook disclosed that it removed "hundreds of thousands of pieces of misinformation that could lead to imminent physical harm," such as "harmful claims like drinking bleach cures the virus."

Going forward, Facebook will start showing messages in the Facebook feeds of users "who have liked, reacted or commented on harmful misinformation about COVID-19 that we have since removed." Users will be directed toward information about myths surrounding COVID-19 that have been debunked by the World Health Organization.

"We want to connect people who may have interacted with harmful misinformation about the virus with the truth from authoritative sources in case they see or hear these claims again off of Facebook," said Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity.

An example screenshot shows a news feed where a user is encouraged to share a link to the WHO website with a list of common coronavirus rumors. A Facebook spokesperson told Axios the company is still testing different possible versions of what the notifications to users who engaged with misinformation could look like.

This announcement, Politico notes, comes after a campaign group said more than 40 percent of misinformation it found related to the coronavirus on Facebook was remaining on the platform even after being debunked. The new policy of informing users who have engaged with misinformation will take effect over the next few weeks. Brendan Morrow

elections are still happening
Lindsey Graham keeps breaking fundraising records. His Democratic challenger still outraised him.

10:14 a.m.
Lindsey Graham.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) re-election is looking less and less like a given.

Graham showed some serious fundraising strength at the end of 2019, raising a single-quarter South Carolina record $3.9 million. He beat that record again in the first quarter of 2020 — but then his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised even more, fundraising records released Wednesday night show.

Graham raised $5.6 million in the first three months of 2020, and Harrison, the former chair of South Carolina's Democratic party and associate chair of the Democratic National Convention, brought in $7.36 million. That leaves Harrison with $8 million in the bank to continue his challenge against Graham, and puts Graham's war chest at $12.8 million, The Post and Courier reports.

"We're so grateful for this outpouring of support from everyday people who are looking for leadership that puts them first," a Harrison spokesperson told The Post and Courier. Graham's campaign meanwhile noted that his haul came even though the senator canceled fundraisers while he led the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

Still, the few South Carolina Senate polls out there indicate Graham maintains a safe lead. A Marist College poll taken in late February shows Graham with a 17 point lead over Harrison, though there are still seven months to go until Election Day. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
About 22 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the past month

9:17 a.m.
People collect unemployment forms at a drive thru collection point outside John F. Kennedy Library
Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

Amid the coronavirus crisis, more than 20 million Americans have filed jobless claims within the past month.

The Labor Department on Thursday said another 5.2 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, slightly above the 5 million that economists had forecast.

This was down from the 6.6 million filings reported last week but brought the number of jobless claims to about 22 million over the past four weeks, "nearly wiping out all the job gains since the Great Recession," CNBC notes. Prior to the coronavirus crisis, the record for most unemployment filings in one week since the data started to be tracked was 695,000 in 1982.

"This is the deepest, fastest, most broad-based recession we've ever seen," economist Diane Swonk said, per The New York Times.

Ahead of the Thursday numbers, CNBC reported that the filings may "be peaking," and CNBC's Eamon Javers writes that "a lot of observers were privately braced for something even worse." But the number was still staggering, and it brings the total claims over the past month to about 13 percent of the labor force, CNN reports.

Some economists, The Associated Press reports, "say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20 percent in April," and The Washington Post reports the National Association for Business Economics says it's "expected remain close to 10 percent through the end of the year, meaning 1 in 10 people would still be out of work at the holidays." Brendan Morrow

Testing testing
Trump's May 1 grand U.S. reopening aspirations are running into a wall of insufficient testing, PPE

9:16 a.m.
Trump
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is expected to announce new guidelines Thursday encouraging some states to lift social distancing rules quickly, perhaps even before his May 1 aspirational goal post. Trump's health advisers and many of the business leaders on his new "Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups" agree the U.S. won't be ready to reopen on that schedule, The Wall Street Journal reports.

There seems to be a growing consensus about what needs to happen before the lockdowns are eased: A lot more testing, ample personal protective equipment (PPE), and effective contact tracing, for starters. "We can't move into the next phase of response before we are able to understand where this virus is, who has it, and to make sure to isolate cases," Crystal Watson at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security tells USA Today. The U.S. has conducted about 3 million tests, total, while some experts say tens of millions will be needed each week to safely manage a post-lockdown workforce.

Trump's conference calls Wednesday with business leaders — many of whom only learned they were on Trump's economic revival councils when he read their names on TV — produced little of substance, and no follow-up calls were scheduled, the Journal reports. One top executive described the call to Politico as a "s--t show," while another CEO said Trump needs to "stop talking about turning the economy back on and start talking about making people feel safe, things that are happening around testing and the health care system."

Even if the U.S. procures enough coronavirus tests, lifting restriction is up to individual governors, who are making their own gradual plans. "The notion that there's a control room in the West Wing and this group will gather around the president and say 'Go ahead press the button, sir, we're going to restart' — that's not how the U.S. economy works," Douglas Holtz-Eakin, chief economist for President George W. Bush, tells the Journal. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Airline conducts COVID-19 blood tests on passengers

8:07 a.m.
Emirates Airline flight from Dubai
Stan Honda

One airline is now administering blood tests to passengers before they board flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, it announced on Wednesday.

Emirates said this week that on a Wednesday flight to Tunisia from Dubai, passengers "were all tested for COVID-19" before departing by way of blood tests conducted by the Dubai Health Authority at the airport's check-in area, and "results were available within 10 minutes."

Emirates called itself the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests on its passengers. These blood tests are in addition to other precautions the airline has taken, such as requiring passengers to wear masks.

CNN notes that "serology (blood) tests aren't meant to diagnose active coronavirus infections," but they "check for proteins in the immune system, known as antibodies, through a blood sample," and "their presence means a person was exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it."

But this, CNN also observes, may be "a sign of what the future holds for air travelers," while NPR describes it as potentially "a step toward making air travel palatable to the public again." The airline is hoping to expand this practice, as Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha said in a statement, "We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights." Brendan Morrow

High Hopes
The odds Trump could actually adjourn Congress are 'infinitesimal' but the 'absolute absurdity' is high

7:40 a.m.

President Trump's proposal, floated Wednesday evening, that he might unilaterally adjourn Congress to force through recess appointments is not only legally questionable, it would be essentially impossible for him to carry out, Politico's Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman report Thursday morning. In theory, Trump has the constitutional right to adjourn Congress if the House and Senate can't agree on when to adjourn, but one reason no president has ever tried to do that is it would be "exceedingly hard," they write, explaining:

To understand the absolute absurdity of Trump's argument, here's what would have to happen: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would have to bring the Senate back, and they'd have to vote to adjourn. Speaker Nancy Pelosi would then have to bring the House back, and the House would have to amend the Senate's adjournment resolution — essentially voting against it. Then the Senate would have to disagree to the House's amendment. Only then can Trump adjourn Congress, according to experts. But the odds of that are so infinitesimal they are hardly calculable. [Politico]

And it gets worse for Trump. Pelosi wouldn't have to do a thing to sink the adjournment attempt, and if Trump "were to somehow force adjournment," she could immediately thwart it, "like seconds after it happens," Palmer and Sherman report. Read more about Trump's impossible dream at Politico. Peter Weber

