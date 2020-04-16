This Trump campaign ad is extremely confused by his coronavirus response

-
This Trump campaign ad is extremely confused by his coronavirus response4:56 p.m.
-
The Shining spinoff series Overlook headed to HBO Max from J.J. Abrams5:58 p.m.
-
Trump reportedly invites every GOP senator to coronavirus task force — except Mitt Romney5:06 p.m.
-
House rules chair recommends letting lawmakers vote by proxy amid pandemic4:06 p.m.
-
What senators are telling Trump about reopening the country3:29 p.m.
-
Brian Dennehy, award-winning First Blood and Tommy Boy actor, dies at 812:49 p.m.
-
SNL's Michael Che honors his grandmother, who died from COVID-19, by covering rent for everyone in her building1:14 p.m.
-
Dr. Oz tells Sean Hannity reopening schools may be worth the cost in mortality1:14 p.m.
4:56 p.m.
5:58 p.m.
5:06 p.m.
4:06 p.m.
3:29 p.m.
2:49 p.m.
SNL's Michael Che honors his grandmother, who died from COVID-19, by covering rent for everyone in her building
1:14 p.m.
1:14 p.m.