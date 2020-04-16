Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for a retrial

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that President Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone does not deserve to have a new trial, saying that his legal team's claim of juror misconduct "is not supported by any facts or data and it is contrary to controlling legal precedent."

Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering, and sentenced to three years and four months in prison. In her 81-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote that the jury forewoman's social media posts "may suggest" that she has "strong opinions about certain people or issues, they do not reveal that she had an opinion about Roger Stone, which is the opinion that matters."

She also said Stone's attorneys had the chance to do more research on the juror before agreeing to place her on the panel, and their motion was a "tower of indignation" with "little of substance holding it up." Catherine Garcia